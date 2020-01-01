Radio Logo
Radio station from Klagenfurt, Austria, where the German national team played many of its games during the 2008 European cup.
Klagenfurt, Austria / Pop Oldies
Radio Kärnten
Antenne Kärnten
Radio Alpina 106,9
KärntenLive Radio
KärntenLive Studio 2
ORF Radio Steiermark
Radio Arabella Wien 92,9
ORF Radio Burgenland
kronehit vollgas
Radio Alpenstar
Radio Niederösterreich
ooe Radio Oberösterreich

About Radio Harmonie

Radio station from Klagenfurt, Austria, where the German national team played many of its games during the 2008 European cup.

Station website

Listen to Radio Harmonie, Radio Kärnten and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Radio Harmonie: Frequencies

Klagenfurt 3/Pyramidenkogel 95.2 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 98.2 FM
Villach 6/Genottehöhe 99.7 FM
Wolfsberg 2/Pölling 100.2 FM
Spittal (Drau) 3/Oberamlach 21-Aneterhof 106.6 FM
Viktring 2/Lakesidepark 107.1 FM