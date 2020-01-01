Radio Harmonie
Radio station from Klagenfurt, Austria, where the German national team played many of its games during the 2008 European cup. Station website
Radio Harmonie: Frequencies
Klagenfurt 3/Pyramidenkogel 95.2 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 98.2 FM
Villach 6/Genottehöhe 99.7 FM
Wolfsberg 2/Pölling 100.2 FM
Spittal (Drau) 3/Oberamlach 21-Aneterhof 106.6 FM
Viktring 2/Lakesidepark 107.1 FM