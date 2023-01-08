Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Uno Villach
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Uno Villach
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Uno Villach

OldiesSchlager
Radio Uno Villach
Playing now
About Radio Uno Villach
(32)

Station website
GermanVillachCarinthiaAustriaOldiesSchlager
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:06:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK