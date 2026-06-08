Open app
Discover Prime
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
World Cup 2026
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Discover Prime
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
World Cup 2026
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
Fußball WM 2026
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Comedy
Society & Culture
News
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
ktnlive
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
ktnlive
Schlager
Playing now
ktnlive
About ktnlive
About ktnlive
About ktnlive
(1)
Station website
German
Villach
Carinthia
Austria
Schlager
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.10.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/18/2026 - 6:38:08 AM
A company from
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Five Miles From Home
True Crime
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Digital Social Hour
Business, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
Dr. Death
Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
20/20
True Crime
Love Trapped
True Crime
Serialously with Annie Elise
Daily News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
48 Hours
News, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
The Ramsey Show
Business, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
ORF Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Oldies, German Folklore, Schlager
Ballermann Radio
Wetter, Partyschlager, Schlager
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager
Berlin, Schlager
Radio Paloma - Kultschlager
Berlin, Hits, Schlager
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Bollerwagen
Bremen, Partyschlager, Schlager
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Traditional music, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Melodie
Saarbrücken, Traditional music, German Folklore, Schlager
Schlager
Hamburg, Schlager
Radio Paloma - Partyschlager
Berlin, Electro, Partyschlager, Schlager
Radio Flamingo Volksmusik
Graz, Schlager
Radio Flamingo
Graz, Schlager
SCHLAGERINO Kultschlager
Bremerhaven, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Schlager
Listen to ktnlive, ORF Radio Tirol and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
ktnlive
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Carinthia
More stations from Carinthia
More stations from Carinthia
Popwelle Wörthersee
80s, Pop, Schlager, 70s
Antenne Kärnten verrückte Stunde
Klagenfurt, Pop
Antenne Kärnten Urlaubs-Hits
Klagenfurt, Pop
Antenne Kärnten Sunrise
Klagenfurt, Pop
Antenne Kärnten Partyhitmix
Klagenfurt, Pop
Antenne Kärnten Greatest Hits
Klagenfurt, Classical, Pop
Antenne Kärnten Christmas Hits
Klagenfurt
Antenne Kärnten Plus Rock
Klagenfurt, Rock
Antenne Kärnten Plus 80er 90er
Klagenfurt, 90s, 80s
Radio AFFENGEIL
Klagenfurt, Dance, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Koroški Radio
Slovenj Gradec, Talk, Pop
Grapeforest
Klagenfurt, Pop
Schallquelle
Villach, Hits
Timedance FM
Ferlach, Electro
Stadlpowerradio
Villach, Pop, Schlager
Popwelle. Das Musikradio
Indie, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Uno Villach
Villach, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Kärnten 80er Pop
Klagenfurt, 80s
Antenne Kärnten Austro-Hits
Klagenfurt, Folk
Antenne Kärnten Fitness-Hits
Klagenfurt, Pop
luckyradio
Spittal an der Drau, Pop
qcr
Pop
fly-radio
Chillout
Antenne Steiermark verrückte Stunde
Graz, Pop, Schlager
revisited
St. Veit an der Glan, Rock
Radio Himmelberg
Feldkirchen, Country, Oldies, Schlager
wel105point5
Klagenfurt, Country, 80s, Oldies, 70s
up_the_irons
Klagenfurt, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Rock, Gothic
WEL 105.5 WelcomeRadio
Feldkirchen, Country, Oldies