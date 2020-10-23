Radio Logo
3 Stations from Villach

ifm
Villach, Austria / Top 40 & Charts
ktnlive
Villach, Austria / Schlager
Lafeeradio
Villach, Austria / Hits

Radio frequencies in Villach

Hitradio Ö3
97
kronehit
107.6
ORF Radio Kärnten
94.7
Radio Harmonie
99.7
Ö1
89.7