Best Halloween Music & Spooky Podcasts
A Handpicked Selection for the Scariest Time of the Year
Explore our expert recommendation of thrilling true crime stories, eerie soundscapes, and the ultimate Halloween playlist to elevate your spooky celebrations.
- HalloweenradioToronto, Oldies, Pop, Rock
- Halloween Radio KidsToronto, Film & Musical, Pop, Children Music
- Halloween Hit RadioMindelheim, Techno, Pop, Alternative, Rock
- Horror Radio 24/7/365London, Oldies
- Halloweenradio OldiesToronto, Oldies
- BigR - The Halloween ChannelBothell, Oldies, Pop
- REZ 104.9 Internet Radio - 24/7 Halloween Music & Old Time RadioTillsonburg
- Creepy Tales Radio - Old Time Radio Classics20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
- Sanctuary Radio Main - Dark ElectroDenver, Electro, Gothic, Industrial
Tune into our top selection of atmospheric theme music for Halloween and thrilling party hits for your ultimate fright night.
- Snapped: Women Who MurderNews, TV & Film, True Crime
- MorbidComedy, True Crime
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia HardstarkTrue Crime
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious StoriesTrue Crime
- Radio RentalSociety & Culture
- SpookedArts, Leisure, Performing Arts, Society & Culture
- Astonishing LegendsHistory, Society & Culture
- And That's Why We DrinkComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Let's Not Meet: A True Horror PodcastArts, Documentary, Performing Arts, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Two Girls One GhostComedy, Places & Travel, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture, Spirituality, True Crime
Delve into handpicked episodes covering chilling unsolved mysteries, real-life horror, and terrifying haunted locations.
- OMINOUS THRILL: Her HorrorweenDrama, Fiction
- The VoidFiction, Science Fiction
- Scared To DeathFiction, Science Fiction, Society & Culture, True Crime
- CreepyArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- The Horror! (Old Time Radio)Arts, Performing Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- CreepsMcPasta Creepypasta RadioDrama, Fiction, True Crime
- Drew Blood's Dark Tales — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories PodcastArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- LoreHistory, True Crime
- Welcome to Night ValeFiction, Science Fiction
- Tales to TerrifyArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
Experience the ultimate thrill with this curated lineup of eerie creepypastas, dark fiction, and bone-chilling supernatural audio dramas.
- Grimm, Grimmer, GrimmestKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- R.L. Stine's Story ClubFiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Mina and Lucy's Guide to Slaying DraculaArts, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Performing Arts
- UnspookableEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
Discover a safe, expertly curated mix of fun Halloween tales, mild mysteries, and engaging adventures perfect for young listeners.
The Ultimate Audio Destination for Your Halloween Celebrations
When the autumn leaves fall and the nights grow longer, finding the perfect soundtrack becomes essential for setting a terrifyingly good mood. Our platform brings together an expertly curated collection of live radio streams and gripping podcasts right at your fingertips. From the top 10 Halloween songs to deep dives into the paranormal, you will easily discover the exact audio vibe needed for your haunted gatherings.
Top Halloween Songs and Creepy Soundscapes
Every great party requires a killer soundtrack, blending iconic pop anthems with dark, atmospheric beats. Within our top selection, you will uncover everything from upbeat Halloween songs to spooky music to Halloween, ensuring your background audio never falls flat. These handpicked streams offer non-stop entertainment and high-quality audio, creating a flawless acoustic backdrop for any ghostly get-together.
Gripping Horror and True Crime Podcasts
Listeners craving intense suspense will find their perfect match within our expert recommendation of thrilling spoken-word content. Featuring terrifying real-life mysteries, haunted house explorations, and fictional creepy stories, these feeds are designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Each haunting episode invites you to turn off the lights and immerse yourself completely in the chilling narrative.
Fun Halloween Audio for Kids and Families
Making sure the spooky season remains enjoyable for younger audiences is easy with our curated lineup of family-friendly mysteries and lighthearted tales. Classic stories, gentle adventures, and playful riddles deliver all the festive excitement without any of the nightmares. This ensures that listening together before heading out to trick-or-treat becomes a memorable, safe tradition for everyone involved.