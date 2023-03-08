Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Halloween

Best Halloween Music & Spooky Podcasts

A Handpicked Selection for the Scariest Time of the Year

Explore our expert recommendation of thrilling true crime stories, eerie soundscapes, and the ultimate Halloween playlist to elevate your spooky celebrations.

Halloween Radio & Spooky Music

Tune into our top selection of atmospheric theme music for Halloween and thrilling party hits for your ultimate fright night.

Haunted True Crime & Mystery

Delve into handpicked episodes covering chilling unsolved mysteries, real-life horror, and terrifying haunted locations.

Creepy Stories & Horror Tales

Experience the ultimate thrill with this curated lineup of eerie creepypastas, dark fiction, and bone-chilling supernatural audio dramas.

Kid-Friendly Spooks & Halloween Stories

Discover a safe, expertly curated mix of fun Halloween tales, mild mysteries, and engaging adventures perfect for young listeners.

The Ultimate Audio Destination for Your Halloween Celebrations


When the autumn leaves fall and the nights grow longer, finding the perfect soundtrack becomes essential for setting a terrifyingly good mood. Our platform brings together an expertly curated collection of live radio streams and gripping podcasts right at your fingertips. From the top 10 Halloween songs to deep dives into the paranormal, you will easily discover the exact audio vibe needed for your haunted gatherings.

Top Halloween Songs and Creepy Soundscapes

Every great party requires a killer soundtrack, blending iconic pop anthems with dark, atmospheric beats. Within our top selection, you will uncover everything from upbeat Halloween songs to spooky music to Halloween, ensuring your background audio never falls flat. These handpicked streams offer non-stop entertainment and high-quality audio, creating a flawless acoustic backdrop for any ghostly get-together.

Gripping Horror and True Crime Podcasts

Listeners craving intense suspense will find their perfect match within our expert recommendation of thrilling spoken-word content. Featuring terrifying real-life mysteries, haunted house explorations, and fictional creepy stories, these feeds are designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Each haunting episode invites you to turn off the lights and immerse yourself completely in the chilling narrative.

Fun Halloween Audio for Kids and Families

Making sure the spooky season remains enjoyable for younger audiences is easy with our curated lineup of family-friendly mysteries and lighthearted tales. Classic stories, gentle adventures, and playful riddles deliver all the festive excitement without any of the nightmares. This ensures that listening together before heading out to trick-or-treat becomes a memorable, safe tradition for everyone involved.

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/9/2026 - 3:02:13 AM
A company fromMADSACK