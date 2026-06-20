Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

This week, Detective Morgan is heading to Main Street, where something very strange is happening after sunset…

The street lights are flickering one by one.

A utility box is buzzing.

A city electrician named Nora Pike is acting suspiciously close to the clues.

And some townsfolk believe an old Misty Hollow legend has returned…

…the tiny blue-white light spirit known as the Sparkwick.

Is it really a mischievous spark creature jumping from lamp to lamp?

Is Nora hiding something?

Or is there a real-world explanation glowing right under our noses?

Grab your magnifying glass, listen closely, and see if you can solve the case before Detective Morgan.

⚡ A cozy, curious, kid-friendly mystery from Puppet-a-loo Mystery Detectives

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