Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

Today we’re headed down to the edge of Misty Hollow, where something very strange has been happening at the old boathouse.
Late at night, people have been hearing chains rattling, wood creaking, and strange flapping sounds coming from inside.
Some folks say it’s the work of the Phantom Fisherman — a ghostly sailor who still returns to the lake, searching for his lost catch.
Listen closely, detective, because we’re going to uncover three clues.
By the end, we’ll have enough to solve the mystery together.