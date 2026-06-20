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Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids
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Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

Puppet-a-loo
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

    The Case of the Sparkwick

    06/05/2026 | 13 mins.
    This week, Detective Morgan is heading to Main Street, where something very strange is happening after sunset…
    The street lights are flickering one by one.
    A utility box is buzzing.
    A city electrician named Nora Pike is acting suspiciously close to the clues.
    And some townsfolk believe an old Misty Hollow legend has returned…
    …the tiny blue-white light spirit known as the Sparkwick.
    Is it really a mischievous spark creature jumping from lamp to lamp?
    Is Nora hiding something?
    Or is there a real-world explanation glowing right under our noses?
    Grab your magnifying glass, listen closely, and see if you can solve the case before Detective Morgan.
    ⚡ A cozy, curious, kid-friendly mystery from Puppet-a-loo Mystery Detectives
    Thanks for supporting the show and helping us keep the mysteries coming!
  • Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

    The Case of the Phantom Fisherman

    05/23/2026 | 10 mins.
    Today we’re headed down to the edge of Misty Hollow, where something very strange has been happening at the old boathouse.
    Late at night, people have been hearing chains rattling, wood creaking, and strange flapping sounds coming from inside.
    Some folks say it’s the work of the Phantom Fisherman — a ghostly sailor who still returns to the lake, searching for his lost catch.
    Listen closely, detective, because we’re going to uncover three clues. By the end, we’ll have enough to solve the mystery together.
  • Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

    The Case of the Troll Under the Bridge

    05/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    Tonight we’re investigating something very strange happening in Misty Hollow…
    Down by the old mossy stone bridge, people have been hearing odd grunts, splashes, and thumping sounds coming from underneath after sunset.
    Some folks in town say a Bridge Troll has moved in.
    Listen closely, detective, because we’ll need to discover three clues. By the end, we’ll have enough clues to solve the mystery together.
  • Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

    The Case of the River Ghost

    04/24/2026 | 11 mins.
    Today we’re investigating something very strange happening in Misty Hollow...
    At the old waterfall on the edge of town, people have been hearing splashing sounds in the dark... spotting strange shapes in the mist... and whispering about a glowing "River Ghost" that rises from the water at night.
    Listen closely, detectives - we’ll need to find three clues. 
    By the end, we’ll have enough clues to solve the mystery together.
  • Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids

    The Case of The Ice Claw

    04/11/2026 | 10 mins.
    Tonight we’re heading somewhere cold, slippery… and very strange.
    At the Misty Hollow Hockey Rink, the town’s Zamboni has gone missing!
    That’s right — the machine that smooths the ice between games has disappeared, and there are long scratch marks all across the rink.
    Could it be a giant ice creature from an old rink legend? 
    Listen closely, detectives — we’ll need to find three clues. 
    By the end, we’ll have enough to solve the mystery together.
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About Mystery Detectives! A Podcast for Kids
Welcome to "Mystery Detectives," the podcast where you become the detective! Are you ready to join the adventure? Let's go!
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

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