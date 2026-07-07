Henley asks: Why Do Tigers Have Stripes? Tigers do have such a distinct look, so let's find out why! Mike and Chanel welcome tiger expert Megan Hagedorn to the Podcast to answer Henley's question and tell us all even more about our stripey feline friends.

Megan Hagedorn is a zookeeper at the Oregon Zoo. Although she has a background in Marine Biology, Megan has gotten a chance to work with almost all areas of the zoo! She is originally from southern Illinois, and moved to Oregon in 2013 to work with the animals. Tigers became a fast favorite and I've she's gotten to know several! They all have unique personalities and it's especially rewarding for Megan to build relationships with them. Working at the Oregon Zoo gave her the opportunity to learn that tigers really ARE all that they're cracked up to be! What a fun and dynamic animal!

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The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast

Credits

Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason

Guest: Megan Hagedorn

Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson

Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings

Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation

Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain



Special thanks to

Henley & Henley's family, Megan Hagedorn, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, tigers in general