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The Zooquarium Podcast
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The Zooquarium Podcast

Mike Bennett Studios
ArtsEducation for Kids
The Zooquarium Podcast
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • The Zooquarium Podcast

    Why Are the Middle Fingers of Aye-Ayes So Long?

    07/07/2026 | 13 mins.
    Milo asks: Why Are the Middle Fingers of Aye-Ayes So Long? What a fascinating question about a fascinating animal! Mike and Chanel are joined by ecologist Tim Eppley, the Chief Conservation Officer for Wildlife Madagascar, to answer Milo's question and teach us more about these elusive animals!
    Dr. Timothy Eppley is a conservation biologist and primatologist who has spent nearly two decades studying wildlife in Africa, with a particular focus on the lemurs and ecosystems of Madagascar. As Chief Conservation Officer for Wildlife Madagascar, he leads research and conservation programs that help protect some of the world's most endangered species while supporting local communities. Tim's passion for wildlife began at an early age and has taken him from studying bonobos and lemurs in the field to publishing more than 100 scientific papers and helping shape conservation efforts across Madagascar. He loves sharing stories about the incredible animals he works with and helping people discover why biodiversity matters.
    Be sure to visit thezooquarium.com/podcast to download quizzes, activity sheets, and bonus materials, upload YOUR art, and submit YOUR animal questions!
    RECOMMENDED: WATCH this episode on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify!
    Learn more about Wildlife Madagascar
    Check out Wildlife Madagascar's Aye-Aye page
    Follow Wildlife Madagascar on Instagram: @wildlifemadagascar
    Learn about the Portland Aquarium
    Shop the Mike Bennett Studios store
    Follow us on Instagram: @thezooquarium
    Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikebennettart
    Follow Mike on TikTok: @mikebennettart
    Subscribe to the Mike Bennett Studios YouTube Channel
    Follow Chanel on Instagram: @pschanel
    Learn about The Elakha Alliance: elakhaalliance.org

    The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
    Credits
    Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
    Guest: Tim Eppley
    Question-Asker: Milo
    Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
    Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
    Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
    Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain

    Special thanks to
    Milo & Milo's family, Dr. Tim Eppley, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, and every single aye-aye!
  • The Zooquarium Podcast

    BONUS: Books Are Magic with John Sazaklis

    06/30/2026 | 14 mins.
    Mike and Chanel continue their conversation with author John Sazaklis about red-eyed tree frogs, Mad Magazine, the joy of animal education, and how John became a best selling children's book author!
    John Sazaklis is the New York Times bestselling author of over 100 titles. He has illustrated Spider-Man books for Marvel, made pop-culture props for MAD magazine, written for the BEN 10 animated series, and even voiced The Grinch for a Dr. Seuss audiobook. John loves to learn. Art and Science are two of his favorite subjects. He loves animals and nature and creatively combines them in his work. John lives in New York City with his wonderful wife, dazzling daughter, and a bunch of books!
    Be sure to visit thezooquarium.com/podcast to download quizzes, activity sheets, and bonus materials, upload YOUR art, and submit YOUR animal questions!
    RECOMMENDED: WATCH this episode on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify!
    Learn more about John Sazaklis
    Buy John's books
    Follow John on Instagram: @johnnysaz
    Learn about the Portland Aquarium
    Shop the Mike Bennett Studios store
    Follow us on Instagram: @thezooquarium
    Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikebennettart
    Follow Mike on TikTok: @mikebennettart
    Subscribe to the Mike Bennett Studios YouTube Channel
    Follow Chanel on Instagram: @pschanel
    Learn about The Elakha Alliance: elakhaalliance.org

    The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
    Credits
    Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
    Guest: John Sazaklis
    Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
    Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
    Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
    Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain

    Special thanks to
    Maybelline & Maybelline's family, John Sazaklis, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, and red-eyed tree frogs all over the world!
  • The Zooquarium Podcast

    Why Do Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Have Multiple Eyelids?

    06/23/2026 | 12 mins.
    Maybellene asks: Why Do Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Have Multiple Eyelids?That's such a great question. It's a good thing that Chanel has the answer, plus a few extra red-eyed tree frog facts for Maybellene, Mike, and special guest John Sazaklis, author of My Life as a Red-Eyed Tree Frog!
    John Sazaklis is the New York Times bestselling author of over 100 titles. He has illustrated Spider-Man books for Marvel, made pop-culture props for MAD magazine, written for the BEN 10 animated series, and even voiced The Grinch for a Dr. Seuss audiobook. John loves to learn. Art and Science are two of his favorite subjects. He loves animals and nature and creatively combines them in his work. John lives in New York City with his wonderful wife, dazzling daughter, and a bunch of books!
    Be sure to visit thezooquarium.com/podcast to download quizzes, activity sheets, and bonus materials, upload YOUR art, and submit YOUR animal questions!
    RECOMMENDED: WATCH this episode on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify!
    Learn more about John Sazaklis
    Buy John's books
    Follow John on Instagram: @johnnysaz
    Learn about the Portland Aquarium
    Shop the Mike Bennett Studios store
    Follow us on Instagram: @thezooquarium
    Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikebennettart
    Follow Mike on TikTok: @mikebennettart
    Subscribe to the Mike Bennett Studios YouTube Channel
    Follow Chanel on Instagram: @pschanel
    Learn about The Elakha Alliance: elakhaalliance.org

    The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
    Credits
    Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
    Guest: John Sazaklis
    Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
    Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
    Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
    Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain

    Special thanks to
    Maybellene & Maybellene's family, John Sazaklis, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, and red-eyed tree frogs all over the world!
  • The Zooquarium Podcast

    BONUS: Talkin' Tigers with Megan Hagedorn

    06/16/2026 | 10 mins.
    Mike and Chanel continue their conversation with Zoologist Megan Hagedorn about tigers, what inspired her to study animals, and how she blends the classics with animals as an artist!
    Megan Hagedorn is a zookeeper at the Oregon Zoo. Although she has a background in Marine Biology, Megan has gotten a chance to work with almost all areas of the zoo! She is originally from southern Illinois, and moved to Oregon in 2013 to work with the animals. Tigers became a fast favorite and I've she's gotten to know several! They all have unique personalities and it's especially rewarding for Megan to build relationships with them. Working at the Oregon Zoo gave her the opportunity to learn that tigers really ARE all that they're cracked up to be! What a fun and dynamic animal!
    Be sure to visit thezooquarium.com/podcast to download quizzes, activity sheets, and bonus materials, upload YOUR art, and submit YOUR animal questions!
    RECOMMENDED: WATCH this episode on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify!
    Learn about the tigers Megan works with at the Oregon Zoo
    Learn about the Portland Aquarium
    Shop the Mike Bennett Studios store
    Follow us on Instagram: @thezooquarium
    Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikebennettart
    Follow Mike on TikTok: @mikebennettart
    Subscribe to the Mike Bennett Studios YouTube Channel
    Follow Chanel on Instagram: @pschanel
    Learn about The Elakha Alliance: elakhaalliance.org

    The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
    Credits
    Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
    Guest: Megan Hagedorn
    Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
    Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
    Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
    Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain

    Special thanks to
    Henley & Henley's family, Megan Hagedorn, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, tigers in general
  • The Zooquarium Podcast

    Why Do Tigers Have Stripes?

    06/09/2026 | 14 mins.
    Henley asks: Why Do Tigers Have Stripes? Tigers do have such a distinct look, so let's find out why! Mike and Chanel welcome tiger expert Megan Hagedorn to the Podcast to answer Henley's question and tell us all even more about our stripey feline friends.
    Megan Hagedorn is a zookeeper at the Oregon Zoo. Although she has a background in Marine Biology, Megan has gotten a chance to work with almost all areas of the zoo! She is originally from southern Illinois, and moved to Oregon in 2013 to work with the animals. Tigers became a fast favorite and I've she's gotten to know several! They all have unique personalities and it's especially rewarding for Megan to build relationships with them. Working at the Oregon Zoo gave her the opportunity to learn that tigers really ARE all that they're cracked up to be! What a fun and dynamic animal!
    Be sure to visit thezooquarium.com/podcast to download quizzes, activity sheets, and bonus materials, upload YOUR art, and submit YOUR animal questions!
    RECOMMENDED: WATCH this episode on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify!
    Learn about the tigers Megan works with at the Oregon Zoo
    Learn about the Portland Aquarium
    Shop the Mike Bennett Studios store
    Follow us on Instagram: @thezooquarium
    Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikebennettart
    Follow Mike on TikTok: @mikebennettart
    Subscribe to the Mike Bennett Studios YouTube Channel
    Follow Chanel on Instagram: @pschanel
    Learn about The Elakha Alliance: elakhaalliance.org

    The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
    Credits
    Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
    Guest: Megan Hagedorn
    Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
    Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
    Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
    Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain

    Special thanks to
    Henley & Henley's family, Megan Hagedorn, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, tigers in general
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About The Zooquarium Podcast
The Zooquarium Podcast is a deep dive into all of the questions YOU want answered about the animals and habitats of the land, sea, and air. On each episode, artist Mike Bennett and biologist Chanel Hason use their background as educators to answer YOUR questions and invite guests from the wildlife and creative worlds to explore the convergence of science and art together. The Zooquarium Podcast explores the imagucational world of animals and ecosystems in a way that’s engaging and accessible to kids of all ages. Want more of The Zooquarium Podcast? BONUS content for each episode is posted every other Tuesday at thezooquarium.com/podcast and youtube.com/@mikebennettstudios
Podcast website
ArtsEducation for KidsKids & FamilyLife SciencesPets & AnimalsScienceVisual Arts

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