Maybellene asks: Why Do Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Have Multiple Eyelids?That's such a great question. It's a good thing that Chanel has the answer, plus a few extra red-eyed tree frog facts for Maybellene, Mike, and special guest John Sazaklis, author of My Life as a Red-Eyed Tree Frog!
John Sazaklis is the New York Times bestselling author of over 100 titles. He has illustrated Spider-Man books for Marvel, made pop-culture props for MAD magazine, written for the BEN 10 animated series, and even voiced The Grinch for a Dr. Seuss audiobook. John loves to learn. Art and Science are two of his favorite subjects. He loves animals and nature and creatively combines them in his work. John lives in New York City with his wonderful wife, dazzling daughter, and a bunch of books!
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The Zooquarium releases episodes about different animals every other Tuesday with bonus content for each episode the following week. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you’re informed when new episodes come out! Video versions are available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and thezooquarium.com/podcast
Credits
Hosted by: Mike Bennett & Chanel Hason
Guest: John Sazaklis
Produced & Edited by: Jon Richardson
Music by: Gretchen Lohse & Thomas Hughes of Carol Cleveland Sings
Intro Animation by: Silas Bell & Kyle Bell of Castle Animation
Artwork by: Fuzzzbrain
Special thanks to
Maybellene & Maybellene's family, John Sazaklis, Michele Kraus Bennett, Cayley Pater, The Elakha Alliance, Teddy Albertson, and red-eyed tree frogs all over the world!