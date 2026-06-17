The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

What do you do when you sense your family is under spiritual attack? Today on the Purpose of Motherhood podcast, Christian moms get a front row seat to one of the most powerful conversations we've had on this show.
Shauna Pope — registered nurse, mom of four, nana to seven, and mentor inside the TPOM Flourish Community — sits down with Ashlee to share the real story of how the Lord taught her to recognize spiritual warfare and pray with strategy and authority over her kids when they were under attack.
This is not a theoretical conversation. This is one mom's raw, faith-filled testimony of what it looked like to stop being passive and start fighting for her family on her knees... and what God did when she did.
If you want to build a faith-filled home and disciple your children with confidence, this episode will give you the tools and the courage to do exactly that. Christian moms, it is time to stop playing defense.
In this episode:
How to recognize when your family is under spiritual attack
What strategic prayer actually looks like in real life
Why Christian moms cannot afford to be passive in the spiritual battle for their kids
How one mom's obedience changed the atmosphere of her entire home
Where to find Shauna
Instagram: @theanchoredroute
Shauna's pregnancy companion The Third Phase™ is the guide she wishes every mom had between appointments. Written from her perspective as an RN, it walks you through all 40 weeks — what your baby is doing, what your body is doing, and the why behind it with scripture and encouragement matched to your stage, plus a private weekly journal you can print as a keepsake. Just clarity, wonder, and a little more confidence for one of the most intentional seasons of life.
And coming soon: The Fourth Phase is her comprehensive postpartum guide and the flagship of everything she's building. It's complete and in the final design stage now, with a waitlist open for moms who want to be first in line.
The Third Phase™ (available now): https://stan.store/AnchoredMomRN/p/the-third-phase-interactive-pregnancy-companion
The Fourth Phase™ (join the waitlist): https://stan.store/AnchoredMomRN/p/the-fourth-phase