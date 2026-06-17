The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

Is obedience still something Christian moms should be pursuing... or have we moved past that? In this episode of The Purpose of Motherhood podcast, Ashlee tackles one of the most misunderstood topics in Christian parenting today — and she is bringing Scripture into the conversation.

If you have ever heard "we're not after obedience, we're after the heart" and felt confused about what that actually means for how you parent, this episode is for you. Ashlee opens up about a childhood memory of breaking her arm after disobeying her dad — and how that moment taught her something about obedience that no conversation ever could.

Together we are walking through what the Bible says about raising obedient children, including Ephesians 6:1-3 (the command AND the promise), Proverbs 22:15 (folly bound up in the heart of a child), 2 Timothy 3:1-2 (children disobedient to their parents as a sign of the last days), and more. You will learn why obedience and heart work are not opposites, why disciplining your children with consistency is one of the most loving things you can do, and how raising obedient kids now is directly connected to raising children who will fear the Lord and walk in wisdom for the rest of their lives.

This episode is for the Christian mom who wants a faith-filled home, who wants to disciple her children with confidence, and who is ready to stop apologizing for believing what God's Word actually says.

In this episode we cover:

What the Bible says about obedience and why it still applies today

The cultural lie that has crept into Christian parenting — and how to push back

Why folly is already in the heart of your child and what that means for how you parent

The connection between honoring your parents and fearing the Lord

Practical ways to raise obedient kids without parenting from fear or harshness

Why discipline and love are not opposites — they work together



The Purpose of Motherhood podcast exists to help Christian moms build faith-filled homes, disciple their children with confidence, and find their purpose in the everyday moments of motherhood.