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The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

Ashlee Kasten
Kids & FamilyParenting
The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

    94. Why Obedience Still Matters: What the Bible Says About Raising Obedient Kids in a Faith-Filled Home

    06/17/2026 | 22 mins.
    Is obedience still something Christian moms should be pursuing... or have we moved past that? In this episode of The Purpose of Motherhood podcast, Ashlee tackles one of the most misunderstood topics in Christian parenting today — and she is bringing Scripture into the conversation.
    If you have ever heard "we're not after obedience, we're after the heart" and felt confused about what that actually means for how you parent, this episode is for you. Ashlee opens up about a childhood memory of breaking her arm after disobeying her dad — and how that moment taught her something about obedience that no conversation ever could.
    Together we are walking through what the Bible says about raising obedient children, including Ephesians 6:1-3 (the command AND the promise), Proverbs 22:15 (folly bound up in the heart of a child), 2 Timothy 3:1-2 (children disobedient to their parents as a sign of the last days), and more. You will learn why obedience and heart work are not opposites, why disciplining your children with consistency is one of the most loving things you can do, and how raising obedient kids now is directly connected to raising children who will fear the Lord and walk in wisdom for the rest of their lives.
    This episode is for the Christian mom who wants a faith-filled home, who wants to disciple her children with confidence, and who is ready to stop apologizing for believing what God's Word actually says.
    In this episode we cover:
    What the Bible says about obedience and why it still applies today
    The cultural lie that has crept into Christian parenting — and how to push back
    Why folly is already in the heart of your child and what that means for how you parent
    The connection between honoring your parents and fearing the Lord
    Practical ways to raise obedient kids without parenting from fear or harshness
    Why discipline and love are not opposites — they work together

    The Purpose of Motherhood podcast exists to help Christian moms build faith-filled homes, disciple their children with confidence, and find their purpose in the everyday moments of motherhood.
  • The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

    93. Fighting for Your Family in Prayer: What Christian Moms Need to Know About Spiritual Warfare

    06/02/2026 | 31 mins.
    What do you do when you sense your family is under spiritual attack? Today on the Purpose of Motherhood podcast, Christian moms get a front row seat to one of the most powerful conversations we've had on this show.
    Shauna Pope — registered nurse, mom of four, nana to seven, and mentor inside the TPOM Flourish Community — sits down with Ashlee to share the real story of how the Lord taught her to recognize spiritual warfare and pray with strategy and authority over her kids when they were under attack.
    This is not a theoretical conversation. This is one mom's raw, faith-filled testimony of what it looked like to stop being passive and start fighting for her family on her knees... and what God did when she did.
    If you want to build a faith-filled home and disciple your children with confidence, this episode will give you the tools and the courage to do exactly that. Christian moms, it is time to stop playing defense.
    In this episode:
    How to recognize when your family is under spiritual attack
    What strategic prayer actually looks like in real life
    Why Christian moms cannot afford to be passive in the spiritual battle for their kids
    How one mom's obedience changed the atmosphere of her entire home
    Where to find Shauna
    Instagram: @theanchoredroute 
    Shauna's pregnancy companion The Third Phase™ is the guide she wishes every mom had between appointments. Written from her perspective as an RN, it walks you through all 40 weeks — what your baby is doing, what your body is doing, and the why behind it with scripture and encouragement matched to your stage, plus a private weekly journal you can print as a keepsake. Just clarity, wonder, and a little more confidence for one of the most intentional seasons of life.

    And coming soon: The Fourth Phase is her comprehensive postpartum guide and the flagship of everything she's building. It's complete and in the final design stage now, with a waitlist open for moms who want to be first in line.

    The Third Phase™ (available now): https://stan.store/AnchoredMomRN/p/the-third-phase-interactive-pregnancy-companion 

    The Fourth Phase™  (join the waitlist): https://stan.store/AnchoredMomRN/p/the-fourth-phase
  • The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

    92. You Were Never Meant to Do This Alone: Why Christian Moms Need Community More Than They Think

    05/25/2026 | 19 mins.
    Have you been carrying it all alone, friend? Today's episode of the Purpose of Motherhood podcast is for the Christian mom who is exhausted, isolated, and quietly wondering why this season feels so heavy.
    The truth is... you were never meant to do this alone. And Scripture is really clear about that.
    In this episode, Ashlee shares a personal story from one of the hardest moments she's had as a mom — and what happened when a friend simply showed up. From there we dig into what the Bible actually says about bearing one another's burdens, why Christian moms are one of the most isolated groups of people right now, and three practical ways you can start building the kind of God-centered community where burdens actually get lifted.
    We're unpacking two powerful passages — Galatians 6:2 and Matthew 11:28-30 — and what it really means to be yoked to Jesus as you show up for the people around you.
    If you want to grow in your faith, build faith-filled homes, and disciple your children with confidence, this episode will remind you that none of that was ever meant to happen in isolation. Community isn't a bonus, friend. It's part of God's design for you.
    In this episode:
    Why Christian moms are struggling with isolation more than ever
    What "bearing one another's burdens" actually means in real life
    How to go first — in asking for help AND in showing up for others
    The difference between performing and obeying
    Why bearing a burden in prayer is the most powerful thing you can do for someone you love
    Scriptures referenced: Galatians 6:2 | Matthew 11:28-30
    🌸 The doors to the TPOM Flourish Community close June 1st — join us at https://www.thepurposeofmotherhood.com/tpommembership
  • The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

    91. Heaven Not Harvard — Raising Kids Who Choose God's Plans Over the World's

    05/11/2026 | 21 mins.
    Helping Christian Moms Disciple Their Children with Confidence and Build a Faith-Filled Home in a Culture That Worships Achievement
    For the Christian mom wrestling with how to raise kids who aren't afraid to be counter-cultural — this episode is for you. In a world that pushes our children toward Ivy League acceptance, six-figure careers, and the approval of the crowd, Ashlee is making a bold case for raising kids who submit their plans to the Lord first and follow Him wherever He leads — even when that path looks nothing like the world's definition of success.
    In this episode, Ashlee shares why she and her husband are intentionally preparing their five children for Heaven, not Harvard. She walks through three specific shifts every Christian mom can make to raise children who are rooted in God's Word, secure in their identity in Christ, and unafraid to walk a different path than the rest of their generation.
    In this episode you'll hear:
    Why the cultural pressure to push our kids toward worldly success is quietly stealing their kingdom calling
    Why homeschooling or kingdom-minded schools matter more than ever in this generation
    How memorizing one verse a week as a family builds children who know who they are and Whose they are
    Why celebrating your child's character and walk with God matters far more than report cards and trophies
    The biggest mindset shift Christian moms need to make to raise kids who follow Jesus instead of the crowd
    Why crushing student loan debt is a symptom of a deeper discipleship gap
    Mentioned in this episode:
    The TPOM Flourish Community — a monthly community for Christian moms who want to build faith-filled homes and disciple their children with confidence.
    👉 Join here: https://www.thepurposeofmotherhood.com/tpommembership
    Connect with Ashlee:
    📲 Instagram: @thepurposeofmotherhood🌱 Free quiz — find your missing ingredient: https://www.thepurposeofmotherhood.com/flourish4📚 Books by Ashlee: Lessons I Found in the Laundry Basket and Because She Prayed
  • The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children

    90. For the Weary Christian Mom Who Feels Like She's Drowning — A Word of Hope

    05/04/2026 | 24 mins.
    For the Christian mom who is feeling overwhelmed, depleted, and barely holding it together — this episode is for you. Whether you homeschool, work outside the home, send your kids to school, or you're in the trenches with toddlers — the weight of Christian motherhood doesn't discriminate. And the truth is, you were never designed to carry it alone.
    In this episode, Ashlee shares the season she felt completely unqualified as an overwhelmed mom — and what God taught her about building a faith-filled home and discipling your children with confidence in even the hardest seasons. Through Scripture, real stories, and a simple framework rooted in God's Word, this episode is for every Christian mom who is ready to stop drowning and start flourishing.
    In this episode you'll hear:
    The pressures every Christian mom carries silently (and why no one talks about them)
    What Psalm 127 and John 15:5 teach us about the home we're actually meant to build
    The four pillars every Christian mom needs to actually flourish — soil, water, sunlight, and support
    Why trying harder won't fix the drowning — and what will
    A simple weekly rhythm to root your whole family in God's Word together
    The truth God wants every weary mom to hear today
    Mentioned in this episode:
    The TPOM Flourish Community — a monthly community for Christian moms ready to stop surviving the day and start dwelling in God's presence. Doors are currently open with founding member pricing locked in for life — closing 5/5 at midnight.
    👉 Join here
    Connect with Ashlee:
    📲 Instagram: @thepurposeofmotherhood🌱 Free quiz — find your missing ingredient: https://www.thepurposeofmotherhood.com/flourish4📚 Books by Ashlee: Lessons I Found in the Laundry Basket and Because She Prayed
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About The Purpose of Motherhood | Faith for Christian Moms: Faith at home, Overwhelm, Discipling children
Are you a Christian mom trying to raise Jesus-loving kids while juggling exhaustion, mom guilt, and piles of laundry? Welcome, friend. This is your place. 💕 Each week on The Purpose of Motherhood, Ashlee Kasten—author, speaker, and homeschool mama of five—helps Christian moms overcome overwhelm, build faith-filled homes, and disciple their children with confidence. Through biblical encouragement, honest conversations, and practical tools, you’ll rediscover that motherhood isn’t a distraction from your calling... it is your calling. Expect real talk, relatable stories, and Spirit-filled truth for your heart.
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Kids & FamilyParenting

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