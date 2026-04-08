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The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

Niki Montecillo
ChristianityKids & Family
The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds
Latest episode

59 episodes

  • The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

    A Girl Named Helena (Faustina)

    03/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    This is episode is about St. Faustina Kowalska, who received the message of Divine Mercy from Jesus.

    Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for toddlers and preschool children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission!

    Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo

    Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family

    Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/

    Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo

    Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com
  • The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

    Summer 2024 Announcement

    06/30/2024 | 0 mins.
    The Heart of a Story is taking a summer break - our hands are busy and our hearts are full of joy, soaking in the gift of our newest son, born in June!

    You can continue to hear BRAND NEW episodes if you are a Patreon member. Check out www.patreon.com/theheartofastory to become a patron of this podcast and hear extra episodes, such as St. Faustina, St. Ambrose, and more!

    Follow us on our Facebook page for previews and updates!

    https://www.facebook.com/theheartofastory

    Blessings to you!
  • The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

    RERELEASE - Children's Stations of the Cross

    03/29/2024 | 22 mins.
    On this Good Friday, help your little ones reflect on the Passion of our Lord through a Children's Stations of the Cross. Blessings!

    You can now support us on Patreon! Visit us at patreon.com/theheartofastory to become a contributor and gain access to an extra episode every month!

    Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for toddlers and preschool children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission!

    Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo

    Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family

    Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/

    Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo

    Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com
  • The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

    A Boy Named John (of God)

    03/09/2024 | 9 mins.
    Today's episode is about St. John of God. Can you thank God for making you exactly as you are?

    You can now support us on Patreon! Visit us at patreon.com/theheartofastory to become a contributor and gain access to an extra episode every month!

    Check out CatholicFamilyCrate.com for 20% off your next order with the code HEARTOFASTORY

    Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for toddlers and preschool children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission!

    Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo

    Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family

    Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/

    Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo

    Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com
  • The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds

    Two Girls Named Perpetua and Felicity

    03/08/2024 | 9 mins.
    Today's episode is about Sts. Perpetua and Felicity. How can you make being a Christian the most important thing about you?

    You can now support us on Patreon! Visit us at patreon.com/theheartofastory to become a contributor and gain access to an extra episode every month!

    Check out CatholicFamilyCrate.com for 20% off your next order with the code HEARTOFASTORY

    Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for toddlers and preschool children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission!

    Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo

    Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family

    Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/

    Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo

    Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com
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About The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds
Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for young children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission! Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/ Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com
Podcast website
ChristianityKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityStories for Kids

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