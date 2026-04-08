This is episode is about St. Faustina Kowalska, who received the message of Divine Mercy from Jesus.
Welcome to The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender Minds. On this podcast, we tell saints stories for toddlers and preschool children. These stories are meant to help the children know the heart of the saint and their story - who they loved, what they loved, and how they loved Jesus. It is in the formation of a saint’s heart, that we can truly understand their mission!
Written and hosted by: Niki Montecillo
Original music by: Kevin Kapchinski and family
Check him out at: https://kkapmusic.com/
Edited and produced by: Io Montecillo
Contact us at: theheartofastory@gmail.com