Is This The NEXT Major Prophetic Event On The Horizon?
In today’s prophetic update, we examine the significant developments in Syria with the fall of Assad’s regime from Damascus and how this critical situation in the Middle East could eventually herald the formation of a prophecy mentioned in Psalm 83 that speaks of a confederacy of Nations that includes Syria that will attempt to destroy […]
34:00
Prophecy Could Be On The Brink Of Fulfilment
In today’s special broadcast, we examine critical developments in Damascus as they point to significant prophetic implications, particularly concerning the the capital of Syria detailed in the Book of Isaiah. New reports are indicating that the Assad regime could be toppled within days, and Israel has warned that if chemical weapons in Syria fall into […]
28:16
Something MAJOR Is Preparing To Go Down Very Soon
In today’s podcast, we discuss how new reports of these “mysterious drones,” or “Unidentified Aircraft,” continue to emerge with the latest event transpiring over New Jersey. Meanwhile, we just experienced the largest telecommunications breach in history by China. Lastly, they are no longer hiding what is coming in the near future. Watch a recent interview […]
52:12
The Shaking Of The Christian Community Continues
In today’s podcast, we discuss how the Christian community continues to experience major shaking, with new revelations coming to the surface regarding major Christian Networks entangled in scandals and more moral failures from leaders in the Body of Christ.
59:03
Are You Prepared For 2025?
In today’s podcast, We discuss how 2024 has been a year of many events that continue to escalate and how 2025 will only intensify as we near the end of the Age and the return of Christ.