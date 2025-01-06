Powered by RND
Come, Follow Me for Teens

Josh Downs
A Come, Follow Me Podcast based on the CFM Curriculum but geared towards teenagers and parents of teenagers. With shorter episode lengths, several key points an...
  Ep. 106 "Come Follow Me" for Teens - Doctrine and Covenants Section 1
    Purchase the Study and Teaching Guide Here! Sign up for HERE for monthly or yearly access to all Study and Teaching Guides, episode transcripts, bonus episodes, including instructional teaching trainings and early access to future episodes and more!
  Ep. 105 "Come Follow Me" for Teens - The Restoration of the Fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
    Purchase the Study and Teaching Guide Here!
  Ep. 104 "Come Follow Me" for Teens - Christmas
    Download the free corresponding Study and Teaching Guide Here!
  Ep. 103 "Come Follow Me" for Teens - Moroni Ch. 10
    Purchase the corresponding Study and Teaching Guide Here!
  Ep. 102 "Come Follow Me" for Teens - Moroni Ch. 7-9
    Purchase the corresponding Study and Teaching Guide Here!
About Come, Follow Me for Teens

A Come, Follow Me Podcast based on the CFM Curriculum but geared towards teenagers and parents of teenagers. With shorter episode lengths, several key points and a focus on one main principle from each weeks study, this is a podcast that teenagers can listen too and learn from. The included application questions, stories and experiences will help them see how to best apply in their own lives what they are learning.
