Welcome to Church of the City New York's Advent Devotionals. Jesus was good news in the first century, and He is still good news today. One of the most iconic passages read during the Advent season comes from Isaiah 9, where the Prophet proclaims the light has dawned for those living in darkness, a child will be born, and a son will be given, the Messiah, who will bring peace with God and with mankind by ruling on David's throne. We hope that during this season everyone listening will gain a renewed desire to walk in intimacy with Jesus and to boldly proclaim the story of God's Son to others. Song Credits: Isle'r Written By: Church of the City New York Editorial Team
7:40
To Us a Son is Given | Son of Man - Jon Tyson
This Sunday, Pastor Jon Tyson continued our Advent Series with a teaching on Jesus as the Son of Man. During the Christmas season, we often tell stories of hearts changing for the better, but what does it take for a heart to truly change? In our teaching text from Matthew’s gospel, two disciples’ mother ask Jesus to grant them seats of honor in His kingdom, but Jesus disrupts their understanding of greatness, servanthood, and sacrifice by showing them the path to true greatness—through hearts that are changed through humility.
46:35
Advent Devotional: Humanity of the Son
4:48
Advent Devotional: King of Mercy
10:34
Advent Devotional: Jesus, Son of David
