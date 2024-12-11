Advent Devotional: Suffering of the Son

Welcome to Church of the City New York's Advent Devotionals. Jesus was good news in the first century, and He is still good news today. One of the most iconic passages read during the Advent season comes from Isaiah 9, where the Prophet proclaims the light has dawned for those living in darkness, a child will be born, and a son will be given, the Messiah, who will bring peace with God and with mankind by ruling on David's throne. We hope that during this season everyone listening will gain a renewed desire to walk in intimacy with Jesus and to boldly proclaim the story of God's Son to others. Song Credits: Isle'r Written By: Church of the City New York Editorial Team