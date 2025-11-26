Powered by RND
The Life of Jesus
The Life of Jesus
The Life of Jesus

The Life of Jesus
  Trailer
About The Life of Jesus

A 52-episode immersive audio experience that will guide listeners through the New Testament of the Bible. Chronicling the life of Jesus Christ and His influence on the world, through captivating retellings of scripture. The series will begin in the Book of Matthew and explore the New Testament, through readings of scripture and actor portrayals of key moments throughout the Bible. Episodes will be 30-minutes in length and will run from the start of Advent Season to the week leading into Resurrection Sunday (Sunday, November 30th to Sunday March 29th) The project features more than 100 actors including: Sean Astin (Matthew), Kristen Bell (Mary Magdalene), Neal McDonough (Jesus), Blair Underwood (Mark), Malcolm McDowell (Caiaphas), Stacy Keach (John), Hill Harper (Angel of the Lord), Julia Ormond (Mother Mary), Michael York (Luke), Brian Cox (Voice of God) and John Rhys-Davies (Narrator). FOX News Host, Ainsley Earhardt will provide additional narrations to introduce each episode.
