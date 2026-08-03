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164 episodes
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Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy open the mailbag and take up six great listener questions!
The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham
Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears
Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.
This episode's Headline Sponsor is: Keeping the Citadel Magazine - Go to https://keepingthecitadel.com/ and use code BRIGHTHEARTH20 for 20% off an annual subscription and receive a Free digital download of the latest issue!
Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!
Want premium, handmade soaps without the seed oils or other nasty hormone disrupters? Check out our partners at Indigo Sundries Soap Co., and use code BRIGHTHEARTH for ten percent off your order!
Thanks to our friends at Gray Toad Tallow for sponsoring this episode! Head over to graytoadtallow.com and use discount code BRIGHT15 for 15% off your order.
This episode is also brought to you by Live Oak Integrative Health. Visit https://www.liveoakintegrativehealth.com and connect with owner Rebecca Belch, who has served as a critical care and labor and delivery nurse for 20 years and is a licensed practitioner of functional medicine.
Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Get our new limited design shirt “Vinegar is a Psyop" https://www.newchristendompress.com/store/p/bright-hearth-shirt
Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!
Support the show
- Send us a text!
Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue the series: "How to Ruin Your Life: A Woman's Guide to Home Demolition," with a look at one of the ways to tear your household down over your head, using sex as a tool of manipulation in your marriage.
The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham
Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears
Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.
This episode is sponsored by: Backwards Planning Financial - Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!
Experience the nostalgia of hand made wooden heirloom quality toys from Edwin's Heirlooms. https://www.edwinsheirlooms.com/
French with Madame Lee offers Christian homeschool families a beautiful, living approach to learning French. Visit http://frenchwithmadamelee.com/hearth and use code HEARTH for 10% off
The Bible One App - Search for the Bible One App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and study your Bible without distractions. https://bibleoneapp.com/
Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Get our new limited design shirt “Vinegar is a Psyop" https://www.newchristendompress.com/store/p/bright-hearth-shirt
Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!
Support the show
- Send us a text!
Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue the series: "How to Ruin Your Life: A Woman's Guide to Home Demolition," with a look at one of the ways to tear your household down over your head... permitting hypocrisy to flourish in your life.
The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham
Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears
Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.
This episode's Headline Sponsor is: Keeping the Citadel Magazine - Go to https://keepingthecitadel.com/ and use code BRIGHTHEARTH20 for 20% off an annual subscription and receive a Free digital download of the latest issue!
Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!
Want premium, handmade soaps without the seed oils or other nasty hormone disrupters? Check out our partners at Indigo Sundries Soap Co., and use code BRIGHTHEARTH for ten percent off your order!
Thanks to our friends at Gray Toad Tallow for sponsoring this episode! Head over to graytoadtallow.com and use discount code BRIGHT15 for 15% off your order.
This episode is also brought to you by Live Oak Integrative Health. Visit https://www.liveoakintegrativehealth.com and connect with owner Rebecca Belch, who has served as a critical care and labor and delivery nurse for 20 years and is a licensed practitioner of functional medicine.
Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Get our new limited design shirt “Vinegar is a Psyop" https://www.newchristendompress.com/store/p/bright-hearth-shirt
Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!
Support the show
- Send us a text!
Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue the series: "How to Ruin Your Life: A Woman's Guide to Home Demolition," with a look at one of the ways to tear your household down over your head... embracing worry, fear, and anxiety. Becoming an incorrigible catastrophizer.
The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham
Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears
Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.
This episode is sponsored by: Backwards Planning Financial - Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!
Experience the nostalgia of hand made wooden heirloom quality toys from Edwin's Heirlooms. https://www.edwinsheirlooms.com/
Ladies, check out Home & Hearth's Cycle Support Tinctures. Visit https://shophomeandhearth.com/bright to claim your 15% off.
French with Madame Lee offers Christian homeschool families a beautiful, living approach to learning French. Visit http://frenchwithmadamelee.com/hearth and use code HEARTH for 10% off
The Bible One App - Search for the Bible One App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and study your Bible without distractions. https://bibleoneapp.com/
Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Get our new limited design shirt “Vinegar is a Psyop" https://www.newchristendompress.com/store/p/bright-hearth-shirt
Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!
Support the show
- Send us a text!
Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue the series: "How to Ruin Your Life: A Woman's Guide to Home Demolition," with a look at one of the ways to tear your household down over your head... trying to be nothing and do nothing. In a word, idleness.
The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham
Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears
Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.
This episode's Headline Sponsor is: Keeping the Citadel Magazine - Go to https://keepingthecitadel.com/ and use code BRIGHTHEARTH20 for 20% off an annual subscription and receive a Free digital download of the latest issue!
Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!
Want premium, handmade soaps without the seed oils or other nasty hormone disrupters? Check out our partners at Indigo Sundries Soap Co., and use code BRIGHTHEARTH for ten percent off your order!
Thanks to our friends at Gray Toad Tallow for sponsoring this episode! Head over to graytoadtallow.com and use discount code BRIGHT15 for 15% off your order.
This episode is also brought to you by Live Oak Integrative Health. Visit https://www.liveoakintegrativehealth.com and connect with owner Rebecca Belch, who has served as a critical care and labor and delivery nurse for 20 years and is a licensed practitioner of functional medicine.
Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Get our new limited design shirt “Vinegar is a Psyop" https://www.newchristendompress.com/store/p/bright-hearth-shirt
Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!
Support the show
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About Bright Hearth
Bright Hearth podcast exists to recover the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household.Podcast website
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