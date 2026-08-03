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Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue the series: "How to Ruin Your Life: A Woman's Guide to Home Demolition," with a look at one of the ways to tear your household down over your head... trying to be nothing and do nothing. In a word, idleness.

The Seed Of Abraham by Andrew Isker is available for pre-order now! It will be shipping mid August and if you pre-order now you’ll get 10% off - newchristendompress.com/abraham

Brian's new album "Long Days, Short Years" is out now and streaming everywhere! briansauve.com/shortyears

Lexy's book, Wisdom on Her Tongue, is back in stock and now shipping! Pick up your copy here.

This episode's Headline Sponsor is: Keeping the Citadel Magazine - Go to https://keepingthecitadel.com/ and use code BRIGHTHEARTH20 for 20% off an annual subscription and receive a Free digital download of the latest issue!

Check out Joe Garrisi at Backwards Planning Financial at https://backwardsplanningfinancial.com for all your financial planning needs!

Want premium, handmade soaps without the seed oils or other nasty hormone disrupters? Check out our partners at Indigo Sundries Soap Co., and use code BRIGHTHEARTH for ten percent off your order!

Thanks to our friends at Gray Toad Tallow for sponsoring this episode! Head over to graytoadtallow.com and use discount code BRIGHT15 for 15% off your order.

This episode is also brought to you by Live Oak Integrative Health. Visit https://www.liveoakintegrativehealth.com and connect with owner Rebecca Belch, who has served as a critical care and labor and delivery nurse for 20 years and is a licensed practitioner of functional medicine.

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