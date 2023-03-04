Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bright Hearth
Brian Sauvé, Lexy Sauvé
Bright Hearth podcast exists to recover the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household.
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

5 of 56
  • A New Season On Making & Keeping The Peace
    Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé.This episode kicks off Season Three of Bright Hearth, which will focus on the process of making and keeping the peace—especially in the context of the productive Christian household. In this episode, Brian and Lexy discuss the reasons all of us need a season like this. Biblical peacemaking is for everyone—young and old, new to the faith and mature saint. We'd like to Joe Garrisi of Backwards Planning Financial for sponsoring this episode of Bright Hearth! Visit him online at http://www.backwardsplanningfinancial.com (or tap here) and reach out to Joe to get started today!Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Buy an item from our Feed the Patriarchy line and support the show at the same time at briansauve.com/bright-hearth.Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!In an upcoming season of Bright Hearth, Brian and Lexy will be taking a whole season to answer your biggest questions! Head to this link and submit a question for consideration! Form Link: https://forms.gle/r7eokkVsUaVsnMkSASupport the show
    6/19/2023
    34:51
  • Season Two Finale
    Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé.This episode continues Season Two of Bright Hearth, looking at marriage as the heart of the productive Christian household. In this episode, Brian and Lexy conclude season 2. What has been an amazing season comes to a close with a recap of all of its ideas garnished with final thoughts and takeaways from the hosts.We'd like to thank Garlands of Grace for sponsoring this episode of Bright Hearth! They offer a variety of versatile, beautiful, and well-made head coverings, head wraps, headbands  for women and girls. Support this wonderful Christian company and pick up one of their USA-made coverings today!This episode of Bright Hearth is sponsored by Ideal Poultry. Ideal Poultry is the country's #1 backyard poultry provider, and they are a wonderful Christian family owned and operated company. If you are looking for an easy way to start some productive property and get a return on investments (egg prices, anybody?), consider ordering some chicks from Ideal Poultry! Visit idealpoultry.com to learn more. Ideal Poultry's Website can be found here.Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Buy an item from our Feed the Patriarchy line and support the show at the same time at briansauve.com/bright-hearth.Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!Support the show
    4/24/2023
    33:41
  • A Field-Guide to Finding a Spouse, Part II
    Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé.This episode continues Season Two of Bright Hearth, looking at marriage as the heart of the productive Christian household. In this episode, Brian and Lexy continue a big conversation ... how to single Christians find a spouse when they are adults??We'd like to thank Garlands of Grace for sponsoring this episode of Bright Hearth! They offer a variety of versatile, beautiful, and well-made head coverings, head wraps, headbands  for women and girls. Support this wonderful Christian company and pick up one of their USA-made coverings today!This episode of Bright Hearth is sponsored by Ideal Poultry. Ideal Poultry is the country's #1 backyard poultry provider, and they are a wonderful Christian family owned and operated company. If you are looking for an easy way to start some productive property and get a return on investments (egg prices, anybody?), consider ordering some chicks from Ideal Poultry! Visit idealpoultry.com to learn more. Ideal Poultry's Website can be found here.Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Buy an item from our Feed the Patriarchy line and support the show at the same time at briansauve.com/bright-hearth.Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!Support the show
    4/17/2023
    45:43
  • A Field-Guide to Finding a Spouse, Part I
    Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé.This episode continues Season Two of Bright Hearth, looking at marriage as the heart of the productive Christian household. In this episode, Brian and Lexy start a big conversation ... how to single Christians find a spouse when they are adults??We'd like to thank Garlands of Grace for sponsoring this episode of Bright Hearth! They offer a variety of versatile, beautiful, and well-made head coverings, head wraps, headbands  for women and girls. Support this wonderful Christian company and pick up one of their USA-made coverings today!This episode of Bright Hearth is sponsored by Ideal Poultry. Ideal Poultry is the country's #1 backyard poultry provider, and they are a wonderful Christian family owned and operated company. If you are looking for an easy way to start some productive property and get a return on investments (egg prices, anybody?), consider ordering some chicks from Ideal Poultry! Visit idealpoultry.com to learn more. Ideal Poultry's Website can be found here.Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Buy an item from our Feed the Patriarchy line and support the show at the same time at briansauve.com/bright-hearth.Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!Support the show
    4/10/2023
    47:12
  • Turning a Profit in Your Home (A Bright Hearth Anniversary Show!)
    Welcome to Bright Hearth, a podcast devoted to recovering the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household with Brian and Lexy Sauvé.This episode continues Season Two of Bright Hearth, looking at marriage as the heart of the productive Christian household. In this episode, Brian and Lexy have a big announcement: Brian's album, Even Dragons Shall Him Praise, is out!Links to listen in on all major streaming sites can be found here, at https://www.briansauve.com/even-dragons-shall-him-praiseGo give it a listen and share with your friends, family, coworkers, random strangers, and passersby!This episode also marks the one year anniversary of the very first episode of the show. Thank you to everyone who has listened in, shared, and supported this work!We'd like to thank Garlands of Grace for sponsoring this episode of Bright Hearth! They offer a variety of versatile, beautiful, and well-made head coverings, head wraps, headbands  for women and girls. Support this wonderful Christian company and pick up one of their USA-made coverings today!This episode of Bright Hearth is sponsored by Ideal Poultry. Ideal Poultry is the country's #1 backyard poultry provider, and they are a wonderful Christian family owned and operated company. If you are looking for an easy way to start some productive property and get a return on investments (egg prices, anybody?), consider ordering some chicks from Ideal Poultry! Visit idealpoultry.com to learn more. Ideal Poultry's Website can be found here.Be sure to subscribe to the show, and leave us a 5-Star review wherever you get your podcasts! Buy an item from our Feed the Patriarchy line and support the show at the same time at briansauve.com/bright-hearth.Become a monthly patron at patreon.com/brighthearth and gain access to In the Kitchen, a special bonus show with each main episode!Support the show
    4/3/2023
    41:08

About Bright Hearth

Bright Hearth podcast exists to recover the lost arts of homemaking and the productive Christian household.
