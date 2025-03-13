Powered by RND
The Tired Dad & Tired Mom Podcast

tired dad ®
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • Ways We Avoided Divorce After Kids
    5 ways we avoided divorce after kids, date nights, remembering our sweet nanas, and more!Subscribe to my weekly reflections on SubstackFollow The Tired Dad on InstagramFollow The Tired Mom on InstagramSubscibe to Youtube Follow on TikTokFollow on FacebookEnter code: tireddadpod for 15% off at tireddad.comFor partnerships, email [email protected]
    --------  
    59:22
  • Bring Out The Weird In You
    Embracing your weirdness, the "to do" list can wait, tangible memories and more in this short but meaningful episode!Subscribe to my weekly reflections on SubstackFollow The Tired Dad on InstagramFollow The Tired Mom on InstagramSubscibe to Youtube Follow on TikTokFollow on FacebookEnter code: tireddadpod for 15% off at tireddad.comFor partnerships, email [email protected]
    --------  
    30:12
  • Raising Yourself Again
    What does it mean to raise yourself again? How much screen time should we allow our kids? And what do we do when we mess up? All of this and more in this episode! Hope you enjoy!Follow The Tired Dad on InstagramFollow The Tired Mom on InstagramSubscibe to Youtube Follow on TikTokFollow on FacebookEnter code: tireddadpod for 15% off at tireddad.comFor partnerships, email [email protected]
    --------  
    48:46
  • Breaking The Cycle
    We discuss how millennials aren't necessarily raising a weak generation, breaking the cycle, and does The Tired Dad know "girl terms?" Please SUBSCRIBE and LEAVE A REVIEW!Follow The Tired Dad on InstagramFollow The Tired Mom on InstagramSubscibe to Youtube Follow on TikTokFollow on FacebookEnter code: tireddadpod for 15% off at tireddad.comFor partnerships, email [email protected] 
    --------  
    42:07
  • The Dads Versus Moms Debate
    We discuss how we should focus on finding solutions rather than pointing fingers at either moms or dads. We explore how marriage can be both easy and challenging at times, how parenting does get easier, and we share a vulnerable moment when we messed up. Please SUBSCRIBE and LEAVE A REVIEW!Follow The Tired Dad on InstagramFollow The Tired Mom on InstagramSubscibe to Youtube Follow on TikTokFollow on FacebookEnter code: tireddadpod for 15% off at tireddad.comFor partnerships, email [email protected] 
    --------  
    47:26

About The Tired Dad & Tired Mom Podcast

Jon Gustin, The Tired Dad, and his wife Jessica, The Tired Mom, get real, honest, and authentic about their 12-year journey in marriage and parenting. Jon has over 2 million followers on social media and openly shares his vulnerabilities and truths about fatherhood and husbandhood. Jessica joins him to bring perspective from a mom's point of view, sharing what it means to be an involved mother and wife. Together, with their honesty, they make all parents, husbands, and wives feel less alone on this journey.
