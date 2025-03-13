About The Tired Dad & Tired Mom Podcast

Jon Gustin, The Tired Dad, and his wife Jessica, The Tired Mom, get real, honest, and authentic about their 12-year journey in marriage and parenting. Jon has over 2 million followers on social media and openly shares his vulnerabilities and truths about fatherhood and husbandhood. Jessica joins him to bring perspective from a mom's point of view, sharing what it means to be an involved mother and wife. Together, with their honesty, they make all parents, husbands, and wives feel less alone on this journey.