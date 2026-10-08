Homicide squad detectives rush from Melbourne to Bendigo. They hit the ground running, questioning Donna and Ray within days of one another. Detectives identify contradictions in their accounts, including when Ray denies kissing Donna before Ros's death. Ray suggests that his neighbour Vin, who found Ros's body, might have been the source of the strychnine that killed Ros. Ros's mother pleads with her daughter's best friend, Wendy, to tell the police everything she knows. Subscribers hear new episodes of The Poisoned Wife first. Listen at thepoisonedwife.com, in The Australian’s app or search for The Poisoned Wife on Apple Podcasts to connect your subscription. Join the conversation and hear more from Hedley Thomas in The Poisoned Wife Podcast Official Discussion Group on Facebook Do you know more? Contact the team at thepoisonedwife@theaustralian.com.au See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Ray's mother Beryl McQueen tells police they used strychnine to poison foxes on the family farm, where Ray lived for about 25 years. Ray's first wife Jeanette McQueen makes startling disclosures to police about the tumultuous end of her marriage to Ray and his violence towards her. Ros is so concerned about Ray and Donna's closeness that she involves her mother-in-law. Friends notice Ray and Donna's intimacy and ask Ros if something is going on. In the months before Ros dies, Donna and Ray are often seen close together in Ray's car at the local tennis club. Members of the club are highly suspicious of the friendship. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Donna drops a bombshell during her police interview. Two months after Rosslyn's sudden death, Ray asked Donna to live with him in a "husband and wife relationship". Her mother and stepfather are horrified. Ray tells his friend Evan Doherty that Donna had offered to live with him to repay him for his help to her. Evan doubts Ray's supposedly altruistic motives in relation to Donna. Donna endures an intrusive medical examination to test her claim to police that she has not had sex with Ray. After hours of questioning by homicide detectives, Ray is charged with murdering his wife. He maintains his innocence, telling detectives he loved Ros, was devoted to her and wouldn't do a thing to hurt her. Subscribers hear new episodes of The Poisoned Wife first. Listen at thepoisonedwife.com, in The Australian’s app or search for The Poisoned Wife on Apple Podcasts to connect your subscription. Join the conversation and hear more from Hedley Thomas in The Poisoned Wife Podcast Official Discussion Group on Facebook Do you know more? Contact the team at thepoisonedwife@theaustralian.com.au See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Former detective Ron Blackshaw breaks his silence to reflect on critical aspects of the police case, 40 years after charging Ray with Ros's murder. Ray told friends, neighbours, work colleagues and teenager Donna that Ros had cancer and might die. Ros and her doctors told a very different story. A former neighbour of Ray and his first wife Jeanette speaks publicly for the first time about helping Jeanette flee the family home. Peter and Yvonne Dixon "call bullshit" on Ray's claims their neighbour Vin McKenzie supplied the strychnine that killed Ros. They say Vin went to his grave heartbroken from the smear. Rex's reasons for relentlessly investigating Ros's death become clearer. Subscribers hear new episodes of The Poisoned Wife first. Listen at thepoisonedwife.com, in The Australian’s app or search for The Poisoned Wife on Apple Podcasts to connect your subscription. Join the conversation and hear more from Hedley Thomas in The Poisoned Wife Podcast Official Discussion Group on Facebook Do you know more? Contact the team at thepoisonedwife@theaustralian.com.au See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Donna reveals she received a secret letter from Ray after Rosslyn's death. The then teenager tells Hedley and Karina that she didn't give it to police when they came to her home with a search warrant. Donna recalls how the letter "freaked her out" and regrets not handing it over. Donna asks herself whether things might have turned out differently if she and others had "not fought for Ray" had they known about his lies at the time. Back in Bendigo, Rex tells Hedley and Karina why the inscription on the headstone of Rosslyn's grave infuriates him. Subscribers hear new episodes of The Poisoned Wife first. Listen at thepoisonedwife.com, in The Australian’s app or search for The Poisoned Wife on Apple Podcasts to connect your subscription. Join the conversation and hear more from Hedley Thomas in The Poisoned Wife Podcast Official Discussion Group on Facebook Do you know more? Contact the team at thepoisonedwife@theaustralian.com.au See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Poisoned Wife

About The Poisoned Wife

About The Poisoned Wife