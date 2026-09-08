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Better in Person with Stephen Dubner
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Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

Freakonomics Radio
DocumentarySociety & Culture
Better in Person with Stephen Dubner
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

    How to Be a Double Unicorn, with John Urschel

    09/08/2026 | 31 mins.
    He was thriving in the N.F.L., but then he decided to focus on mathematics — a subject he now teaches at M.I.T. John walks Stephen Dubner through the whole story, teaches him some blocking techniques, and explains why some infinities are bigger than others.
  • Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

    Amazon Was Supposed to Kill the Bookstore. James Daunt Had Other Plans

    09/01/2026 | 31 mins.
    He started with one small shop in London. He has since resuscitated both Barnes & Noble and Waterstones. He tells Stephen Dubner exactly how he does it.
  • Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

    How to Run an Institution in an Anti-Institution Era

    08/25/2026 | 36 mins.
    Anne Pasternak (Brooklyn Museum) and Michael Roth (Wesleyan University) tell Stephen Dubner how they keep the peace in the middle of a culture war.
  • Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

    “I Trust Almost Anyone More Than Myself”

    08/18/2026 | 42 mins.
    The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan talks about confidence, luck, and why it takes 35 drafts to get to the finish line.
  • Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

    Meet Warren Zanes, the Author and Rocker Behind the Springsteen Movie

    08/11/2026 | 53 mins.
    When he joined the Del Fuegos, his big brother’s band, all Warren knew how to play was a record player. Things went great for a while — and then it all fell apart. So how did he wind up writing definitive books on Springsteen and Tom Petty?
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About Better in Person with Stephen Dubner
Everyone has a public story. Stephen Dubner wants the rest. On Better in Person, Dubner invites remarkable people into his home for a kind of conversation that’s hard to find: curious, free-wheeling, even profound. They talk, play, eat and drink, argue and laugh. The result? Less interview, more shared discovery. This is how a conversation works.
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DocumentarySociety & Culture

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