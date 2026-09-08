Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

When he joined the Del Fuegos, his big brother’s band, all Warren knew how to play was a record player. Things went great for a while — and then it all fell apart. So how did he wind up writing definitive books on Springsteen and Tom Petty?

Meet Warren Zanes, the Author and Rocker Behind the Springsteen Movie

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan talks about confidence, luck, and why it takes 35 drafts to get to the finish line.

“I Trust Almost Anyone More Than Myself”

Anne Pasternak (Brooklyn Museum) and Michael Roth (Wesleyan University) tell Stephen Dubner how they keep the peace in the middle of a culture war.

How to Run an Institution in an Anti-Institution Era

He started with one small shop in London. He has since resuscitated both Barnes & Noble and Waterstones. He tells Stephen Dubner exactly how he does it.

Amazon Was Supposed to Kill the Bookstore. James Daunt Had Other Plans

He was thriving in the N.F.L., but then he decided to focus on mathematics — a subject he now teaches at M.I.T. John walks Stephen Dubner through the whole story, teaches him some blocking techniques, and explains why some infinities are bigger than others.

How to Be a Double Unicorn, with John Urschel

I’m Not a Monster Presents… Where is Austin Tice?

This Is Actually Happening

Life on the Ark: The Zanesville Animal Catastrophe A Decade Later

About Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

About Better in Person with Stephen Dubner

About Better in Person with Stephen Dubner