Amid the chaos generated by Donald Trump’s first days back in the White House, Maria Hinojosa sits down with someone who has sounded off on the former and current president for years: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.AOC tells us what, in her opinion, what went wrong for Democrats in 2024 and how the party can win back voters. She also highlights the beauty and value immigrants bring to the U.S., analyzes the new geopolitics of Latin America and more.Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter by going to the top of our homepage.
--------
35:25
'Mexicans Don’t Play Basketball'
In 1939, a Mexican-American high school basketball team shocked the world. Basketball, at the time, was considered a white man's game. Until Lanier High School, with their all Mexican-American basketball team, won the 1939 San Antonio city championship. But at the moment of their greatest triumph, things suddenly took a turn for this worse.This episode originally aired in 2016.Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter by going to the top of our homepage.
--------
16:56
Understanding 'LatinoLand' With Marie Arana
“Latinos are not a monolith” is something we hear whenever politicians want to court Latino voters, and no one understands the nuances of this community quite like journalist and author Marie Arana. She’s the author of “LatinoLand: A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority," which explores the complexities, histories and cultures of Latinos in the United States.In this moment of political change, Maria Hinojosa sits down with Marie Arana to discuss just how wide-ranging Latinidad is, unpack this community’s place in U.S.political history, and reflect on the future of Latinos in this country.Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter by going to the top of our homepage.
--------
31:21
A Vengeful Return
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, signing sweeping executive orders targeting climate, trans rights and immigrants. We hear reactions from a diverse range of those affected, including a Venezuelan migrant at the border, a trans activist in Arizona, and an undocumented domestic worker in New Jersey. Then, host Maria Hinojosa sits down with Princeton Professor of African American Studies and author Dr. Eddie Glaude and Senior Political Reporter for Vox Nicole Narea to break down what it all means and where we go from here. Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter by going to the top of our homepage.
--------
26:28
LA on Fire and in Solidarity
This week on Latino USA, listen to those directly impacted by the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County, where at least 25 people have died, thousands were displaced, and communities completely destroyed. Guest host Fernanda Echavarri is joined by Antonia Cereijido, host and reporter at LAist, to talk about the situation on the ground and the community solidarity that has sprung from this disaster.Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter by going to the top of our homepage.