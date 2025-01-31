AOC: 'I’m Not Going to Give Them My Fear'

Amid the chaos generated by Donald Trump's first days back in the White House, Maria Hinojosa sits down with someone who has sounded off on the former and current president for years: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.AOC tells us what, in her opinion, what went wrong for Democrats in 2024 and how the party can win back voters. She also highlights the beauty and value immigrants bring to the U.S., analyzes the new geopolitics of Latin America and more.