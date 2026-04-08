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A Very British Cult

BBC Radio 4
DocumentarySociety & Culture
A Very British Cult
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • A Very British Cult

    8. The Showdown

    04/05/2023 | 29 mins.
    It’s the final showdown. The BBC team finds out there’s been another investigation going on in parallel to their one. It’s by the Government, who want Lighthouse shut down.
    Lighthouse International Group end up in court, and more than 20 team members crowd into the hearing room, squashed alongside the BBC as well as Jeff and Dawn. Catrin finally gets to put her questions to Lighthouse and their leader Paul Waugh, and a massive crowd piles down a central London street as she tries to get answers.
    What happens when a life coach takes over your life? Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a sinister life coaching company.
    Reporter: Catrin Nye
    Written by: Jamie Bartlett and Catrin Nye
    Producers: Osman Iqbal, Natalie Truswell, Ed Main & Jo Adnitt
    Researcher: Aisha Doherty
    Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
    Sound Mixing: James Bradshaw
    Original Music by: Phil Channell
    Commissioner: Rhian Roberts
  • A Very British Cult

    7. Us and Them

    04/05/2023 | 29 mins.
    The people inside cults aren’t the only ones whose lives are transformed. There’s also the family members and friends, who are left behind.
    When Jeff left Lighthouse, he quickly found there was a whole community with loved ones still part of the organisation. Catrin meets a father who says it feels like his daughter is dead. Meanwhile there is an unexpected twist. There’s been another investigation, in secret, and parallel to ours.
    What happens when a life coach takes over your life? Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a sinister life coaching company.
    Reporter: Catrin Nye
    Written by: Jamie Bartlett and Catrin Nye
    Producers: Osman Iqbal, Natalie Truswell, Ed Main & Jo Adnitt
    Researcher: Aisha Doherty
    Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
    Sound Mixing: James Bradshaw
    Original Music by: Phil Channell
    Commissioner: Rhian Roberts
  • A Very British Cult

    6. Control

    04/04/2023 | 29 mins.
    We meet Simon, who ended up deep in Lighthouse, recruiting for them, monitoring their critics and living with his mentor. But one day Simon says he realised he was actually in a cult, and he had no choice but to pack his bags and run.
    What happens when a life coach takes over your life? Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a sinister life coaching company.
    Reporter: Catrin Nye
    Written by: Jamie Bartlett and Catrin Nye
    Producers: Osman Iqbal, Natalie Truswell, Ed Main & Jo Adnitt
    Researcher: Aisha Doherty
    Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
    Sound Mixing: James Bradshaw
    Original Music by: Phil Channell
    Commissioner: Rhian Roberts
  • A Very British Cult

    5. Paulie

    04/04/2023 | 29 mins.
    To understand Lighthouse, Catrin needs to try and understand Paul Waugh. She delves into his past to investigate his claims of incredible wealth, high profile business connections, and a difficult childhood.
    What happens when a life coach takes over your life? Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a sinister life coaching company.
    Reporter: Catrin Nye
    Written by: Jamie Bartlett and Catrin Nye
    Producers: Osman Iqbal, Natalie Truswell, Ed Main & Jo Adnitt
    Researcher: Aisha Doherty
    Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
    Sound Mixing: James Bradshaw
    Original Music by: Phil Channell
    Commissioner: Rhian Roberts
    Archive clips: Unleashing the Power Within - An Owner's Manual for the Brain (Robbins Research Institute); Zig Ziglar - Changing the Picture (Zig Ziglar Corporation); Harvey Mackay: Best-Selling Author & Entrepreneur (Eagles Talent); The Oprah Winfrey Show 1993 (Harpo Productions); The Oprah Winfrey Show 1988 (Harpo Productions); The Oprah Winfrey Show 1996 (Harpo Productions).
  • A Very British Cult

    4. Getting Out

    04/04/2023 | 30 mins.
    The investigation is finding out more and more strange things about Lighthouse. We hear what happens when people start to question what is happening. Catrin speaks with Erin who raised concerns about Lighthouse and was accused of being "a cynical little old witch".
    Meanwhile Lighthouse is getting increasingly obsessed with its critics and former members.
    What happens when a life coach takes over your life? Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a sinister life coaching company.
    Reporter: Catrin Nye
    Written by: Jamie Bartlett and Catrin Nye
    Producers: Osman Iqbal, Natalie Truswell, Ed Main & Jo Adnitt
    Researcher: Aisha Doherty
    Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
    Sound Mixing: James Bradshaw
    Original Music by: Phil Channell
    Commissioner: Rhian Roberts
    Archive clips from Stanley Milgram, Solomon Asch Conformity experiment re-enactment, 1974: copyright Alexandra Milgram and Alexander Street.
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About A Very British Cult
The sinister life coaching company that takes over your life. Catrin Nye investigates. In early 2019 Jeffrey Leigh-Jones from Portsmouth got a life coach. Someone to mentor him in life and help him realise his business ambitions. Two years later, Jeff had sold his house, his relationship was in pieces, and he had handed over tens of thousands of pounds. And he wasn't the only one. In this eighteen-month investigation for the BBC, journalist Catrin Nye and her team expose control, intimidation and fear at a mysterious life coaching company taking over people's lives and ripping families apart. As the investigation hots up, the group fights back, and there's a surreal final showdown.
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DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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