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31 episodes
- Who killed Rosslyn McQueen? Today’s launch day for something very special here at The Australian: a new Hedley Thomas cold case investigation. The Poisoned Wife is a podcast examination of how a 30-year-old pregnant mother died of strychnine poisoning in her own home - and nobody has been brought to justice.
Who killed Rosslyn McQueen?
How key witness in Rosslyn McQueen murder broke her 40-year silence on case
Subscribers to The Australian hear new episodes first on Apple Podcasts, on The Australian’s app and thepoisonedwife.com, where you’ll find photos, videos, timelines, stories and more.
See the video by subscribing to our YouTube channel.
This episode of The Front is presented by Claire Harvey, produced by Kristen Amiet and edited by Joshua Burton. Our team includes Lia Tsamoglou, Tiffany Dimmack, and Jasper Leak, who also composed our music.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A blockbuster new podcast from The Australian and our investigative star reporter Hedley Thomas: Sick To Death is the horrifying true story of a surgeon who made catastrophic mistakes - and went unchallenged by a broken system. Hedley Thomas is here for a special episode to mark the launch of Sick To Death, available now in Apple Podcasts and at sicktodeathpodcast.com
This is an episode of our daily news podcast The Front, presented by Claire Harvey, produced by Kristen Amiet and edited by Joshua Burton with Lia Tsamoglou. Our team includes Kristen Amiet, Lia Tsamoglou, Tiffany Dimmack, Joshua Burton, Stephanie Coombes and Jasper Leak, who also composed our music.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The family of slain gangster Stewart John Regan has been frustrated by an unwillingness on the part of the NSW Police Unsolved Homicide Unit to share information about its investigation into his death. Police say they're reluctant to share important files because they're concerned publicity from podcasts like The Teacher's Pet will compromise their investigation.
Catch up on Episode 1 of The Gangster's Ghost now, and subscribe to hear new episodes first at gangstersghost.com.au
The podcast investigates the five-decade mystery of who killed psychopathic pimp and murderer Stewart John ‘The Magician’ Regan at the age of 29. One of Australia’s most notorious gangsters, Regan was gunned down by three assassins in a Marrickville laneway in 1974.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
From The Front: Roger Rogerson’s first kill? The mystery of ‘Shotgun Johnny’ Regan05/08/2025 | 13 mins.The 1974 murder of ‘Shotgun Johnny’ Regan has never been solved. Now, his family wants answers. That’s where The Australian’s new cold case investigation The Gangster’s Ghost comes in.
Subscribers can listen to Episodes 1 and 2 now at gangstersghost.com.au.
This episode of The Australian's daily news podcast The Front is presented by Claire Harvey, produced by Kristen Amiet and edited by Tiffany Dimmack. Our team includes Lia Tsamoglou, Joshua Burton, Stephanie Coombes and Jasper Leak, who also composed our music.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For two decades, the family of murdered 23-year-old woman Rachelle Childs have fought for answers. Though her killer is still at large, they believe her case case can be solved.
Dear Rachelle is hosted and investigated by journalist Ashlea Hansen, together with retired detective and cold case specialist Damian Loone, who appeared in The Australian’s award-winning podcast series The Teacher’s Pet and The Teacher’s Trial.
Search 'Dear Rachelle' to listen now.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Teacher's Pet
Lyn and Chris Dawson appear to have the perfect marriage. He's a star footballer and popular high school teacher. She's a devoted wife and mother. They share a beautiful home above Sydney's northern beaches. But when Lyn goes missing, dark secrets are buried. This is no fairytale, but a sordid story of strangely close twin brothers, teenage student lovers, and probable murder. The Australian's Hedley Thomas digs deep into a cold case which has been unsolved for 36 years, uncovering startling new evidence.Podcast website
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