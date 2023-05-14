Your daily news briefing from The Times of London, delivered in 10 minutes - bringing you all the stories you need in world news, sports and entertainment.This ... More
El Salvador's siege to catch a murderer
5,000 soldiers surround a town in El Salvador as the President seeks to avenge the murder of a police officer. Plus - Harry and Meghna's car chase analysed and the housework app that's getting men worried in Spain.
5/18/2023
10:20
US angered further by SA army chief
Days after the US accused South Africa of covertly arming Russia, the head of South Africa's army visits Moscow. Plus - analysis of a major report on global warming and Salman Rushdie's warning over freedom of expression.
5/17/2023
10:19
Missile strikes on Kyiv backfire on the Russians
Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv backfire. We'll explain why this attack and the way Ukraine defended itself is so important. Also, the US leads the world when it comes to the best universities and controversy in Cannes, over Johnny Depp's new movie.
5/16/2023
9:56
A hidden campus killer revealed
The Times reveals the number of students dying at UK universities after taking the drug ketamine and why it's becoming more popular. Plus - Ukraine receives promises of jets, and would you put your body through the rigour of space-flight, if it got you to Australia in two hours?
5/15/2023
9:47
Will Erdogan cheat?
Turks go to the polls but there are fears, with the race so close, the current President may resort to interfering...Plus, we find out what makes the arrest of Imran Khan different to other former Presidents. And who was crowned at this year's Eurovision…and did anyone get the dreaded nil point??