When Dracula hypnotizes the entire town of Whitby, our band of friends discovers his evil plan.

Grandpa Van Helsing and Vlad confront Dracula at the Whitby Middle football game. While Mina, Jonathan, and Sue Ward set up booby traps in the graveyard, Lucy and Art go on their first date.

Grandpa Van Helsing shares a huge family secret with Mina. Vlad leads Dracula to the graveyard. Lucy becomes increasingly hangry on her date with Art.

The squad comes to the shocking realization that they're going up against more than just Dracula.

Mina and Lucy face off against Dracula in an epic graveyard battle. Will they save Whitby or is the town doomed to suffer in eternal darkness?

About Mina and Lucy's Guide to Slaying Dracula

When a mysterious ship washes ashore in Whitby, best friends Mina and Lucy begin to wonder if there's something strange about the new kid in school. With Dr. Van Helsing as their guide, Mina and Lucy will come face to face with a terrifying threat…from the legendary Dracula himself… Starring Bradley Whitford as Grandpa Van Helsing, Suri Marrero as Mina, Genna DuQuesnay as Lucy, Ritchie Coster as Dracula, Marissa Jaret Winokur as Wren Fields, Anthony Atamanuik as Principal Quincey, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Dracula, MaryLynn Suchan as Sue Ward, Che Tafari as Jonathan, Julian Chowdhury as Vlad, Jeffery Benson as Art, Sabrina Glow as The Thomas Triplets.