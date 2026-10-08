FRIGHTLY! Scary Stories and Tales of Terror

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21 episodes
- Everyone in town has a story about Luella Miller. She never seems to lift a hand, yet somehow, help is always at her side. And those who give it—well, they never quite look the same afterward. Some tales of horror are loud and bloody. This one is quiet, gentle… and suffocating. Mary E. Wilkins Freeman spins a ghostly puzzle where the most dangerous thing may be a smile too sweet to resist.
Mary E. Wilkins Freeman wasn’t known for monsters or gore. She wrote about the quiet corners of New England life—where duty, repression, and superstition sat heavy in the air. But every so often, she let the shadows slip through. “Luella Miller” is one of those rare stories, proof that horror doesn’t always need screams… sometimes it only takes a fragile smile.
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- There is a job nobody warns you about. After the dying comes the paperwork, the hold music, the strangers in call centers who need proof that she is gone.
For two years she was her mother’s caregiver. Now she is her mother’s administrator. She makes lists. She keeps folders. She is very good at this.
Then she reaches the bottom of the last statement.
An original story, written and read by Don McDonald.
Explore our multiverses of short fiction at shortstoryverses.com.
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- Ed Loyce spends his days fixing radios and televisions in a small town where nothing much happens. One evening he climbs out of his basement workroom, walks into the square, and sees something no decent town would put up with.
Then he notices how everyone else is taking it.
Philip K. Dick wrote "The Hanging Stranger" in 1953, a year when plenty of Americans had started keeping an eye on their neighbors. Seventy years on, it still makes you check who's standing behind you.
Philip K. Dick was born in Chicago in 1928 and spent most of his life in California, writing fast, living broke, and asking one question in more than forty novels and over a hundred short stories: what's real? He won the Hugo Award for The Man in the High Castle in 1963, yet for most of his life he was paid like a pulp writer and read like a cult figure. He died in March 1982, a few months before Blade Runner, adapted from his Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, reached theaters. After that the rest of the world caught up. Total Recall, Minority Report, A Scanner Darkly, and The Man in the High Castle all came from his pages. The paranoia turned out to be prophecy.
FRIGHTLY! is part of Short Storyverses. If you want more stories like this one, and plenty that are nothing like it, they're all waiting for you at shortstoryverses.com. Go have a look around. Just don't stand under any lampposts on the way there.
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- Winter, 1906. A clerk who speaks to no one from Saturday to Monday buys a mahogany graphophone for far less than it’s worth. The widow selling it keeps her eyes on the snow. Her husband, she says, liked to keep his own voice.
He carries it home and records his diary each night, and the machine hands him back to himself, the nearest thing to company he has. Then the wax starts holding something he never put there.
For more short stories, visit ShortStoryverses.com
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- There’s a reason crows gather in cemeteries. They remember. They watch. And sometimes, they wait. Murder of Crows isn’t a tale borrowed from the past—it’s one I wrote for New Tales Told, a series of original stories that echo in the spaces between memory and myth. This one lingers in the cold silence of the American frontier, where the shadows are long and the watchers have wings.
Set in Montana Territory, 1868, Murder of Crows is a western—but not the kind you remember from Saturday matinees. The dead don’t rest. The land doesn’t forget. And the crows? They remember everything.
Author's Note
There’s an old belief that crows remember faces. That they mourn their dead. That they never forget a slight.
It was early morning when a murder of crows descended on the sycamore outside my bedroom window, their cries so sharp and relentless they pulled me from sleep with a strange sense of dread. I lay there, half-conscious and irritated, staring at the ceiling as their screams echoed through the glass. And in that moment—quietly, almost reflexively—I had a thought I wasn’t proud of: Maybe this murder deserves one of its own.
From that flash of anger came something unexpected: a story. Murder of Crows began as a whisper of guilt and folklore. Though it draws faint inspiration from the life and legend of Jeremiah Johnson, this tale is entirely imagined—fiction through and through. But like many stories, its roots are tangled in real emotion: grief, memory, regret… and the uncanny way the natural world sometimes stares back.
As for the birds? They haven’t left.
They’re still watching.
Just outside my window.
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About FRIGHTLY! Scary Stories and Tales of Terror
Enjoy a family fright night with stories that thrill—but don’t traumatize.FRIGHTLY! drags classic and original horror tales into the cold light of your headphones (or car). From haunted manors to twisted minds, each story is performed with cinematic intensity—no cheap jump scares, no clichés, just unsettling beauty and bone-deep dread. Hear the masters of the macabre reborn, alongside new nightmares crafted to feel too real for comfort. Discover tasteful tales of terror without gratuitous gore. Frightly! features classic chills and traditional thrills.Because fear deserves better storytelling. FRIGHTLY! is part of Short Storyverses (shortstoryverses.com), a growing collection of podcasts devoted to exceptional storytelling. Explore Litreading—our original classic short story podcast featuring a variety of timeless tales; Season’s Readings to brighten your holidays any time of year; New Tales Told for original storiesr; and Readastorus for for younger listeners. Search for all of these titles wherever you get your podcasts.All episodes are narrated by professional voice actor, Don McDonald Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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