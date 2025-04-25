In this episode of 92NY Talks, join Tom Hanks and writer E.A. Hanks for an evening of riveting storytelling, as father and daughter sit down to discuss The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road —E.A. Hanks’ deeply personal and beautifully crafted new book. The conversation was recorded on Apr 8, 2025 at The 92nd Street Y, New York.
52:52
Joy Behar, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd and Judy Gold: My First Ex-Husband
In this episode of 92NY Talks, join Joy Behar, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd, and Judy Gold for an exclusive — and jaw-dropping — look inside the new off-Broadway comedy, My First Ex-Husband. They’ll share their favorite stories — about women married to the mob, their jobs, their faith, money and, inevitably, the wrong man. The conversation was recorded on March 19th, 2025, at The 92nd Street Y, New York.
1:02:07
Maureen Dowd with Christine Baranski: Notorious
In this episode of 92NY Talks, join Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd as she discusses a captivating assortment of her most compelling style features and profiles from new book Notorious, a sly and chatty collection of some of her most notorious celebrity profile. The conversation was recorded on March 10th, 2025, at The 92nd Street Y, New York.
1:00:19
The Future of Putin and Russia: A Conversation and Performance
In this episode of 92NY talks, join two of Putin’s most prominent critics for a compelling and timely discussion. Vladimir Kara-Murza, twice poisoned by Kremlin operatives and recently released from imprisonment in a landmark East-West prisoner exchange, brings firsthand insights into Putin’s inner workings. A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Senior Fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, Kara-Murza is one of the most influential voices for Russian democratic reform. Sir Bill Browder, the CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and leader of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, has been a relentless advocate for human rights and anti-corruption measures, earning him the distinction of being named Putin’s “#1 enemy” by the Russian president himself. Moderating the discussion is Richard Salomon, a Senior Fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre and co-founder of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, who brings a global human rights perspective to this critical conversation. The evening concludes with a powerful recital by acclaimed pianist Mikhail Voskresensky, who fled Russia with his family in 2022 in protest of the war. Voskresensky’s artistry will underscore the enduring spirit of resistance and hope. This extraordinary event combines expert analysis, personal testimony, and the power of music to illuminate one of the most urgent geopolitical crises of our time. The conversation was recorded on February 4th, 2025, at The 92nd Street Y, New York.
1:18:48
La June Montgomery Tabron and Trymaine Lee in Conversation: How We Heal
In this episode of 92NY Talks, join Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist Trymaine Lee and Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron on the power of reconciliation and confronting social inequity. They'll illustrate how simple conversation can help heal our society — and ourselves. The conversation was recorded on February 12th, 2025, at The 92nd Street Y, New York.
