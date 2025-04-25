The Future of Putin and Russia: A Conversation and Performance

In this episode of 92NY talks, join two of Putin’s most prominent critics for a compelling and timely discussion. Vladimir Kara-Murza, twice poisoned by Kremlin operatives and recently released from imprisonment in a landmark East-West prisoner exchange, brings firsthand insights into Putin’s inner workings. A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Senior Fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, Kara-Murza is one of the most influential voices for Russian democratic reform. Sir Bill Browder, the CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and leader of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, has been a relentless advocate for human rights and anti-corruption measures, earning him the distinction of being named Putin’s “#1 enemy” by the Russian president himself. Moderating the discussion is Richard Salomon, a Senior Fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre and co-founder of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, who brings a global human rights perspective to this critical conversation. The evening concludes with a powerful recital by acclaimed pianist Mikhail Voskresensky, who fled Russia with his family in 2022 in protest of the war. Voskresensky’s artistry will underscore the enduring spirit of resistance and hope. This extraordinary event combines expert analysis, personal testimony, and the power of music to illuminate one of the most urgent geopolitical crises of our time. The conversation was recorded on February 4th, 2025, at The 92nd Street Y, New York.