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4 episodes
- Gregg Rosenthal, Anthony’s best friend and former JRVP cohost, joins the show to discuss Rachel Cusk’s ‘Life of M’ and recommend a few books for Anthony’s reading list. They also catch up on Gregg’s family, Anthony puts Gregg through the JBC Gauntlet, and the guys dive into a Reddit horror story about a man who joined an all-woman book club.(00:00) Introduction: Jeselnik Book Club Past, Present, Future(01:16) Chapter 1: Gregg’s Family(07:00) Chapter 2: ‘Life of M’ by Rachel Cusk(30:26) Chapter 3: Jeselnik Book Club Gauntlet(44:14) Chapter 4: One Additional Question(46:20) Chapter 5: Book Club Horror Stories(53:18) Acknowledgments: Gregg’s Gift and Listener Requests(1:03:30) To Be Continued: Patton Oswalt Joins the Show Next WeekEmail me at JeselnikBookClub@gmail.com by October 26 with your thoughts and questions about our next book club selection, ‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett.Join Jeselnik Book Club: https://anthonyjeselnik.com/the-jeselnik-book-clubTour dates: https://anthonyjeselnik.com/tourHost: Anthony JeselnikSupervising Producer: Magdalena MunaoTalent Booker: Paige GarbariniCreative Producer: Daniel ComerTechnical Director: Chris WohlersSet Design: Jonathan Ratliff and Gitu MehraEditor: Matt PevicSocial: Keith FujimotoAdditional Production Supervision: Jack Wilson
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- Jeselnik Book Club reviews 'The Glass Hotel' by Emily St. John Mandel. We break down the book’s nonlinear story and answer mailbag questions ranging from “Have you ever refused to acknowledge someone from your past?” to “What do you think of authors killing heroes?”
(00:00) - Intro
(00:39) - Why I joined The Ringer
(11:17) - Plot recap
(47:40) - How do you try without appearing to try?
(48:25) - Rank the Emily St. John Mandel books
(49:49) - What's the closest you've been to a Ponzi scheme?
(51:00) - Thoughts on the St. John Mandel connected universe?
(52:30) - Did Vincent intend to drown, or was it an accident?
(53:40) - What song captures the essence of the hotel?
(55:54) - How do you feel about the concept of counter lives?
(57:53) - Which character do you find most interesting?
(59:05) - Why is the book called 'The Glass Hotel'?
(1:00:05) - Have you ever pretended to not recognize someone from your past?
(1:02:30) - What do you think of Paul using Vincent's videos for his career?
(1:04:25) - What do you think about authors killing their heroes?
(1:06:03) - How does revealing a tragic end point early change the reader's experience?
(1:07:52) - What would you do if you were implicated in this Ponzi scheme
(1:09:00) - What do you think about the role of guilt in this story?
(1:11:15) - Why is 9/11 never alluded to in this book?
(1:13:35) - Is this book better on a second read?
(1:15:04) - What is your favorite place to read?
(1:19:00) - October Book Club selection: 'The Trees' by Percival Everett
Email us your thoughts and questions about our next book club selection, 'The Trees,' by October 26 at mailto:JeselnikBookClub@gmail.com.
Join Jeselnik Book Club: https://anthonyjeselnik.com/the-jeselnik-book-club
Tour dates: https://anthonyjeselnik.com/tour
Host: Anthony Jeselnik
Supervising Producer: Magdalena Munao
Talent Booker: Paige Garbarini
Creative Producer: Daniel Comer
Technical Director: Chris Wohlers
Set Design: Jonathan Ratliff and Gitu Mehra
Editor: Matt Pevic
Social: Michael Rovzar
Additional Production Supervision: Jack Wilson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Anthony Jeselnik wants you to read books.
In Jeselnik Book Club, Anthony shares his obsessive passion for the benefits of reading literature with contagious results.
Every week, Anthony will discuss modern literary gossip and question popular culture with a series of guests ranging from authors to celebrities, friends, and guests from your favorite Ringer podcasts.
Tune in to Jeselnik Book Club because you love to read or because you want to become a better, smarter, more beautiful person.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Jeselnik Book Club
Anthony Jeselnik wants you to read books. In Jeselnik Book Club, Anthony shares his obsessive passion for the benefits of reading literature—with contagious results. Every week, Anthony will discuss modern literary gossip and question popular culture with a series of guests, ranging from authors to celebrities, friends, and guests from your favorite Ringer podcasts. Tune in to Jeselnik Book Club because you love to read or because you want to become a better, smarter, more beautiful person.Podcast website
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