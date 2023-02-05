About Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Upon the release of her second bestselling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, former First Lady Michelle Obama set out on a very special highly anticipated, six-city U.S. book tour. Inside intimate venues and in front of small audiences, Mrs. Obama held inspiring conversations with esteemed friends like Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights you won’t encounter anywhere else.

Listen as they explore themes from The Light We Carry, like building meaningful relationships; issues connected to race, gender, and visibility; the habits and principles they have used to successfully adapt to change and overcome obstacles; and the importance of lighting up for others to reveal the richness and potential around us. As ever, Michelle Obama brings her trademark humor, candor, and compassion while she discusses her tools for living in today’s world. Light up your world with Michelle Obama in this fun and uplifting new Audible Original series.

