Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Michelle Obama
Upon the release of her second bestselling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, former First Lady Michelle Obama set out on a very special hi... More
Society & CultureRelationships
Upon the release of her second bestselling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, former First Lady Michelle Obama set out on a very special hi... More

  • "The Friendship Bubble" with Elizabeth Alexander
    Legendary poet and teacher Elizabeth Alexander sits down with Michelle to discuss their 30 years of friendship, how they struggled as young mothers, and crucial support their friend group has given to them at the low points in their lives. Elizabeth also draws the curtain back on what really happens when you go on a retreat to Camp David with the First Lady. Find the episode transcript here: audible.com/tlp/episode7 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    30:28
  • “Excellence Is My Practice” with Gayle King
    Parenting is the focus of this conversation: Gayle opens up about how she approached raising her “favorite daughter” and “favorite son”, and Michelle discusses her fight to keep her daughters normal in the White House. (Spoiler: Driving lessons and dating are pretty tricky.) She also shares stories about watching the girls now that they’re launched and living together. Find the episode transcript here: audible.com/tlp/episode6 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    28:38
  • "The Power Of Small" with David Letterman
    Legendary talk show host and comedian David Letterman talks to Michelle about anxiety—vulnerability, his struggles with taking criticism, and their mutual experiences in the public eye. They also swap knitting tips and Michelle shares the tools that she leans on to quiet her mind. Find the episode transcript here: audible.com/tlp/episode5 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    30:48
  • "Decoding Fear" with Ellen DeGeneres
    Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle discuss the role fear plays in their lives—why it’s important, the people who would weaponize it, and ways to turn the things that terrify you into rocket fuel. Michelle also tells the story of being forced to decide whether her husband would run for president and the time that inviting a Star Wars character to the White House ended up scarring one of her daughters. Plus, a special lesson on “starting kind.” Find the episode transcript here: audible.com/tlp/episode4 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2023
    36:43
  • “Telling Myself That I Was Enough” with Conan O’Brien
    Conan sits down with Michelle to talk about growing up feeling different and swap hard won lessons about relationships and marriage. Plus: Michelle tells stories of her White House travels, including an unexpected invitation from the Queen that ended in a solid gold room.Find the episode transcript here: audible.com/tlp/episode3 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    38:08

About Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Upon the release of her second bestselling book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, former First Lady Michelle Obama set out on a very special highly anticipated, six-city U.S. book tour. Inside intimate venues and in front of small audiences, Mrs. Obama held inspiring conversations with esteemed friends like Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, and more.


Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights you won’t encounter anywhere else.


Listen as they explore themes from The Light We Carry, like building meaningful relationships; issues connected to race, gender, and visibility; the habits and principles they have used to successfully adapt to change and overcome obstacles; and the importance of lighting up for others to reveal the richness and potential around us. As ever, Michelle Obama brings her trademark humor, candor, and compassion while she discusses her tools for living in today’s world. Light up your world with Michelle Obama in this fun and uplifting new Audible Original series.


This show is sponsored by Starbucks and Intuit.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

