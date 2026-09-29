Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

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92 episodes
- Your Mama’s Kitchen is back! We’re kicking off our new season with best-selling author Min Jin Lee (“Pachinko”), whose latest book, “American Hagwon,” hits shelves on Sept 29. In today’s episode, Min Jin takes us inside the kitchen in Elmhurst, Queens where her family built a new life after immigrating from Korea. Around the table, food became a language for everything they were carrying: pride, sacrifice, exhaustion, and the weight of starting over in America. It’s an intimate story of immigration, and how the kitchen table shaped her writing. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Your Mama's Kitchen is cooking up a whole new season of stories - and it all starts with one simple question that opens the door to so much more: "Tell me about your mama's kitchen." Every week, acclaimed journalist Michele Norris (NPR's All Things Considered, MSNOW) invites guests to explore the complexities of family, and how their earliest culinary experiences shaped their personal and professional lives. Your Mama’s Kitchen is a podcast about cuisine and culture, ingredients and identities, and the meals and memories that make us who we are. New episodes drop every Tuesday.
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Send us an email: YMK@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Top Chef star and renowned cooking show judge Carla Hall takes us back to the Sunday Suppers she grew up going to at her grandmother's house outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Carla details the unconventional road she took to becoming a chef, including being a theater kid and modeling in Paris. She also opens up about learning of her grandmother's dementia through the way she made her mac & cheese. Plus, we learn how to make her family's extra special pound cake. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On this special Thanksgiving episode of Your Mama's Kitchen, we take a walk down memory lane to reminisce on some of the greatest holiday hosting tips we've gotten from our guests. Gayle King shares her secret to a tender turkey, Stephen and Evie Colbert talk about their cheesy holiday tradition, Ina Garten shares her personal hosting musts and more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Former Top Chef host and best-selling author Padma Lakshmi takes us back to her early childhood in Chennai, India where she was raised by her grandparents and then to New York City where she would skate to meet her mom at a falafel cart for lunch as a teen. She opens up about why it's so important now more than ever to appreciate and redefine what it means to be an 'American' dish. Plus, she teaches us how to make her mama's Yogurt Rice. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Your Mama’s Kitchen
“Tell me about your mama's kitchen.” That’s the simple request which begins each episode of this Audible Original podcast from acclaimed journalist Michele Norris (NPR’s All Things Considered, The Washington Post) and Acast Productions.Every week, hear guests like Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Ina Garten, José Andrés, John Legend, and more explore the complexities of family life and how their earliest culinary experiences helped shape their personal and professional lives—and of course, each guest brings a recipe for a favorite dish from their youth so you can taste a bit of their story.With a delicious buffet of actors, authors, chefs, musicians, and more, the rich conversations that flow from that simple, initial prompt reveal the histories, memories, and cultures that emerge from the kitchen—the heart of the home—where we are nourished physically and spiritually. Your Mama’s Kitchen is a podcast about cuisine and culture, ingredients and identities, and the meals and memories that make us who we are.The show’s closing song is 504 by The Soul Rebels.Editorial and web support from Melissa Bear and Say What Media. Our talent booker is Angela Peluso.fo Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Your Mama’s Kitchen: Podcasts in Family