Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsStories of Art
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Stories of Art
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Stories of Art

HENI Talks
ArtsHistory
Stories of Art
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Stories of Art

    William Hogarth: The First Modern Artist (Part 1)

    10/05/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    How did William Hogarth transcend his humble origins to become one of the wealthiest artists in 18th century Britain? And in doing so, did he invent a new kind of art? Join Alastair and James as they chart the life and times of that most English of artists - William Hogarth.

    If you want to see the artworks discussed in this episode you can switch on video in your podcast app at any time.

    Artworks in this episode:
    William Hogarth, The Painter and his Pug, 1745, Tate, London
    William Hogarth, Hogarth's Shop Card, 1720
    Marcellus Laroon, Sir James Thornhill, c.1712-15, National Maritime Museum, London
    Sir James Thornhill, The Painted Hall, 1707-26, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London
    William Hogarth, Self Portrait, c.1735, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven
    William Hogarth, Falstaff Examining his Recruits, 1730
    William Hogarth, The Cholmondeley Family, 1732, Private Collection
    William Hogarth, A Harlot's Progress, Plates 1-6, 1732
    William Hogarth, A Midnight Modern Conversation, c. 1732, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven

    Recommended Reading:
    Jenny Uglow, William Hogarth: A Life and a World, 1998
    Mark Hallett, Hogarth, 2007
    Jacqueline Riding, Hogarth: Life in Progress, 2022

    —————————

    Follow Stories of Art on Instagram: @storiesofart.heni

    For more great art content visit www.heni.com or visit the Heni Talks YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@HENITalks

    Hosts: Alastair Sooke and Dr James Fox
    Additional Research: Catherine Ingram
    Social Producer: Grace Dewar
    Producer and Editor: Ben Harding
    Executive Producer: Emma Cahusac
  • Stories of Art

    Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden of Earthly Delights

    09/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Is The Garden of Earthly Delights the strangest painting in all of art history? Is Bosch's bizarre masterpiece a vision of paradise or apocalyptic doom? And what's with all the giant fruit? Join Alastair and James as they dive headlong into the weird and wonderful world of Hieronymus Bosch.
    If you want to see the artworks discussed in this episode you can switch on video in your podcast app at any time. 
    Artworks in this episode:
    Hieronymus Bosch, The Garden of Earthly Delights, 1490-1500, Museo del Prado, Madrid
    Hieronymus Bosch, Christ Mocked (The Crowning with Thorns), c.1490/1510, The National Gallery, London
    Hieronymus Bosch, The Adoration of the Magi, c.1494, Museo del Prado, Madrid
    Salvador Dalí, The Great Masturbator, 1929, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid
    Recommended Reading:
    Matthijs Ilsink et al, Hieronymus Bosch, Painter and Draughtsman: Catalogue Raisonné, 2016
    —————————
    Follow Stories of Art on Instagram: @storiesofart.heni
    For more great art content visit www.heni.com or visit the Heni Talks YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@HENITalks
    Hosts: Alastair Sooke and Dr James Fox
    Additional Research: Catherine Ingram
    Social Producer: Grace Dewar
    Producer and Editor: Ben Harding
    Executive Producer: Emma Cahusac
  • Stories of Art

    Lee Miller: Witness to the Holocaust (Part 2)

    09/21/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    How did Lee Miller find her way into Hitler's apartment on the day his death was announced? And did what she witness in the Nazi concentration camps change her forever? Join Alastair and James as they conclude the story of one of art history's most remarkable photographers - Lee Miller.

    If you want to see the artworks discussed in this episode you can switch on video in your podcast app at any time.

    Artworks in this episode:
    Lee Miller, The Deputy Bürgermeister's daughter (Regina Lisso), 1945
    Margaret Bourke-White, The Leipzig Suicides, 1945
    Lee Miller, Fire Masks, London, England, 1941
    Lee Miller, Non-conformist Chapel, 1940
    Robert Capa, US troops assault Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings, 1944
    Lee Miller, Bad Burns Case, 1944
    Lee Miller, Beaten SS Prison Guard, 1945
    Lee Miller, US soldiers examine a rail truck load of dead prisoners, 1945
    Lee Miller, Dead SS Prison Guard Floating in Canal, 1945
    Lee Miller and David E. Scherman, Lee Miller in Hitler's Bathtub, 1945
    Lee Miller and David E. Scherman, David E. Scherman in Hitler's Bathtub, 1945

    Recommended Reading:
    Anthony Penrose, The Lives of Lee Miller, 1985
    Carolyn Burke, Lee Miller: On Both Sides of the Camera, 2006

    —————————

    Follow Stories of Art on Instagram: @storiesofart.heni

    For more great art content visit www.heni.com or visit the Heni Talks YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@HENITalks

    Hosts: Alastair Sooke and Dr James Fox
    Additional Research: Catherine Ingram
    Social Producer: Grace Dewar
    Producer and Editor: Ben Harding
    Executive Producer: Emma Cahusac
  • Stories of Art

    Lee Miller: The Supermodel Surrealist (Part 1)

    09/14/2026 | 58 mins.
    How did Lee Miller transform herself from Jazz Age beauty to Surrealist photographer in 1930s Paris? And what lay behind her extraordinary capacity for reinvention? Join Alastair and James as they tell the first part of the remarkable story of the American model, artist, photojournalist and celebrity chef Lee Miller.
    If you want to see the artworks discussed in this episode you can switch on video in your podcast app at any time.
    Artworks in this episode:
    Lee Miller and David E. Scherman, Lee Miller in Hitler's Bathtub, 1945
    Lee Miller, Charlie Chaplin with Chandelier, 1932
    Lee Miller, Untitled (Severed Breast from Radical Surgery), c.1930
    Man Ray, Indestructible Object (or Object to Be Destroyed), 1964 (replica of 1923 original), The Museum of Modern Art, New York
    Lee Miller, Joseph Cornell, c.1933
    Lee Miller, From the Top of the Great Pyramid, 1938
    Lee Miller, Portrait of Space, Al Bulyaweb, near Siwa, Egypt, 1937
    Lee Miller, Eileen Agar, 1937
    Lee Miller, Picnic, Mougins (Nusch and Paul Eluard, Roland Penrose, Man Ray and Ady Fidelin), 1937
    Pablo Picasso, Lee Miller, 1937, Private Collection/National Galleries of Scotland
    Recommended Reading:
    Anthony Penrose, The Lives of Lee Miller, 1985
    Carolyn Burke, Lee Miller: On Both Sides of the Camera, 2006
    —————————
    Follow Stories of Art on Instagram: @storiesofart.heni
    For more great art content visit www.heni.com or visit the Heni Talks YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@HENITalks
    Hosts: Alastair Sooke and Dr James Fox
    Additional Research: Catherine Ingram
    Social Producer: Grace Dewar
    Producer and Editor: Ben Harding
    Executive Producer: Emma Cahusac
  • Stories of Art

    1066 and All That: The Bayeux Tapestry

    09/07/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    What does the Bayeux Tapestry tell us about the events of 1066? Did King Harold really get an arrow in the eye? And does the Tapestry really depict a bizarre medieval sex scandal?  Join Alastair and James as they tell the story of Bayeux Tapestry and explore what it tells us about the power of art to shape the historical imagination. 

    Follow Stories of Art on Instagram: @storiesofart.heni

    If you want to see the artworks discussed in this episode you can switch on video in your podcast app at any time.

    Artworks in this episode:
    The Bayeux Tapestry, 11th century 

    Recommended Reading:
    The Story of the Bayeux Tapestry: Unravelling the Norman Conquest by David Musgrove and Michael Lewis, 2026

    For more great art content visit www.heni.com or visit the Heni Talks YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@HENITalks

    Hosts: Alastair Sooke and Dr James Fox
    Additional Research: Laura Sovilla
    Social Producer: Grace Dewar
    Producer and Editor: Ben Harding
    Executive Producer: Emma Cahusac
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Stories of Art
Stories of Art brings together art historian Dr. James Fox and art critic Alastair Sooke to uncover the most inspiring and compelling stories from the history of art. From the lives of the world’s greatest artists to the turning points that changed art, to the hidden histories of great masterpieces, James and Alastair are your guides to the extraordinary characters and fascinating stories that have shaped art history.   Full of insight, expert opinion and humour, Stories of Art is the ultimate deep dive into the history of art.
Podcast website
ArtsHistoryVisual Arts

Listen to Stories of Art, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Stories of Art: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:19:16 PM
A company fromMADSACK