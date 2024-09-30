Booksplode #65 – The Hidden Life of Trees: A Graphic Adaptation
Thanks to our awesome Patrons, we're proud to present another Booksplode!
This month, Josh Flanagan, Paul Montgomery, and Dr. Ryan Haupt take a look at...
The Hidden Life of Trees: A Graphic Adaptation by Peter Wohllenben, adapted by Fred Bernard and Benjamin Flao.
Running Time: 01:00:30
What's a Booksplode? It's a bi-monthly special edition show in which we take a look at a single graphic novel or collected edition, something we really just don't have time to do on the regular show.
Music:
"Nearly Lost You"
Screaming Trees
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:02:00
Pick of the Week #957 – X-Men #8
Josh is back just in time for the final Pick of the Week show of the year! Meanwhile, Conor Kilpatrick’s brain is just barely holding on after a week of being sick and not sleeping well. Holiday break has never come at a better time!
Note: Time codes are subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
Running Time: 01:14:15
Pick of the Week:
00:01:25 – X-Men #8
Comics:
00:09:52 – Action Comics #1078
00:14:00 – Absolute Superman #2
00:18:45 – Batgirl #2
00:22:47 – The Avengers #787 (21)
00:27:52 – The Rocketeer: Breaks Free #4
00:30:19 – Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish #1
Patron Pick:
00:33:53 – The Batman and Scooby-Doo! Mysteries #12
00:41:41 – Two-Face #1
Patron Thanks:
00:52:06 – Lance C. Owings
Looking Back at 2024:
00:54:44 – Picks of the Week – By the Numbers
Listener Mail:
01:02:01 – David C. from Springfield, Massachusetts wants to know if iFanboy has received negative feedback from creators.
Brought To You By:
• Shopify – This episode is sponsored by Shopify. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period and take your business to the next level.
• Better Help – This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ifanboy and get on your way to being your best self.
• iFanboy Patrons – Become one today for as little as $3/month! Or join for a full year and get a discount! You can also make a one time donation of any amount!
• iFanboy T-Shirts and Merch – Show your iFanboy pride with a t-shirt or other great merchandise on Threadless! We’ve got SEVEN BRAND NEW DESIGNS — twenty in all!
Music:
“Hell of a Holiday”
Pistol Annies
You can listen to Conor, Josh, and Ron discuss The Crow (1994) on Cradle to the Grave.
You can listen to Conor discuss Swingers on Movie of the Year: 1994.
You can listen to Conor discuss Ghostbusters on Movie of the Year: 1984.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:16:45
Pick of the Week #956 – Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #4
It’s the post-Thanksgiving show! Not all of the books got read but the show got done anyway. Plus, one host has a family-induced sore throat and the other host is special guest Paul Montgomery!
Note: Time codes are subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
Running Time: 01:14:22
Pick of the Week:
00:02:43 – Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #4
Comics:
00:13:31 – Justice League Unlimited #1
00:20:46 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4
00:26:35 – Black Canary: Best of the Best #1
00:38:13 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3
00:43:12 – Hornsby & Halo #1
00:47:00 – Absolute Wonder Woman #2
00:51:11 – Green Arrow #361 (18)
Patron Pick:
00:54:08 – West Coast Avengers #1
Patron Thanks:
00:59:01 – Dan Clark
Listener Mail:
01:00:56 – David C. from Springfield, Massachusetts wants to know how former host Paul Montgomery is doing.
01:04:28 – Kevin K. asks about a certain word that Conor tends to use a lot.
Brought To You By:
• iFanboy Patrons – Become one today for as little as $3/month! Or join for a full year and get a discount! You can also make a one time donation of any amount!
• iFanboy T-Shirts and Merch – Show your iFanboy pride with a t-shirt or other great merchandise on Threadless! We’ve got seven BRAND NEW designs — twenty in all!
Music:
“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
Darlene Love
You can read Paul’s weekly recaps of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (as well as other writing) on the new pop culture website Pop Heist.
You can listen to Conor, Josh, and Ron discuss The Crow (1994) on Cradle to the Grave.
You can listen to Conor discuss Swingers on Movie of the Year: 1994.
You can listen to Conor discuss Ghostbusters on Movie of the Year: 1984.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:15:52
Pick of the Week #955 – The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1
Outside in the cold distance, a wildcat did growl. A Jamoke™ and a doctor were approaching. And they began to howl... about this week's comics!
Note: Time codes are subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
Running Time: 01:16:32
Pick of the Week:
00:01:56 - The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1
Comics:
00:11:06 - Action Comics #1076
00:19:02 - Batman & Robin: Year One #2
00:25:27 - Lawful #6
00:33:11 - Jenny Sparks, Book Four
00:37:17 - Standstill #4
00:42:30 - Dead Eyes: The Empty Frames #3
Patron Pick:
00:44:29 - The Rocketfellers #1
Patron Thanks:
00:54:11 - Peter DePader
Listener Mail:
00:59:01 - Andrew from Parts Unknown wants to know if we have specific sense memories of time spent reading comics.
Brought To You By:
• iFanboy Patrons - Become one today for as little as $3/month! Or make a one time donation of any amount!
• iFanboy T-Shirts and Merch - Show your iFanboy pride with a t-shirt or other great merchandise on Threadless! We've got thirteen designs!
Music:
"All Along The Watchtower"
Bob Dylan
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:18:02
Talksplode #114 - Mitch Gerads
Thanks to iFanboy Patrons, it's Talksplode time.
He's been on the show before, but that was before Mitch's Meteoric Rise™. Largely known as Tom King's most prolific collaborator on Sheriff of Babylon, Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures, and many Batman stories over the years. Now he's about to release his first non-Tom™ comic in years, working with Tim Seeley on the upcoming Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Features #1. Plus you can learn more about his upcoming docu-series, The United States of Bourbon. You'll get that and some deep comic book craft talk, and the beauty of the nine panel grid.
Total Running Time: 01:09:22
Music:
“Casanova, Baby"
The Gaslight Anthem
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The iFanboy.com Comic Book Podcast is a weekly talk show all about the best new current comic book releases. Lifelong friends, Conor Kilpatrick and Josh Flanagan talk about what they loved and (sometimes) hated in the current weekly books, from publishers like Marvel, DC, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, BOOM! Studios, IDW, Aftershock, Valiant, and more. The aim is to have a fun time, some laughs, but to also really understand what makes comic books work and what doesn’t, and trying to understand the craft of this great, often under appreciated art form. Sometimes they agree, and sometimes… they don’t. With decades of experience talking about comics, interacting with comic book professionals, this is all about the love of an art form. If the names Brian Michael Bendis, Amanda Conner, Geoff Johns, Gene Luen Yang, Donny Cates, Jason Aaron, Kelly Thompson, David Marquez, Kelly Sue de Connick, Kieron Gillen, Charles Soule, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Scott Snyder, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Esad Ribic, Rick Remender, Nick Spencer, John Ridley, Skottie Young, Chip Zdarsky, Jöelle Jones, David F. Walker, Grant Morrison, and Darwyn Cooke get you excited, then this is the place for you. This podcast is so good, you don’t even need to read comic books or graphic novels to enjoy it, but it’s a lot better if you do.