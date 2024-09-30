Pick of the Week #957 – X-Men #8

Josh is back just in time for the final Pick of the Week show of the year! Meanwhile, Conor Kilpatrick’s brain is just barely holding on after a week of being sick and not sleeping well. Holiday break has never come at a better time! Note: Time codes are subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor. Running Time: 01:14:15 Pick of the Week: 00:01:25 – X-Men #8 Comics: 00:09:52 – Action Comics #1078 00:14:00 – Absolute Superman #2 00:18:45 – Batgirl #2 00:22:47 – The Avengers #787 (21) 00:27:52 – The Rocketeer: Breaks Free #4 00:30:19 – Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish #1 Patron Pick: 00:33:53 – The Batman and Scooby-Doo! Mysteries #12 00:41:41 – Two-Face #1 Patron Thanks: 00:52:06 – Lance C. Owings Looking Back at 2024: 00:54:44 – Picks of the Week – By the Numbers Listener Mail: 01:02:01 – David C. from Springfield, Massachusetts wants to know if iFanboy has received negative feedback from creators. Brought To You By: • Shopify – This episode is sponsored by Shopify. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period and take your business to the next level. • Better Help – This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ifanboy and get on your way to being your best self. • iFanboy Patrons – Become one today for as little as $3/month! Or join for a full year and get a discount! You can also make a one time donation of any amount! • iFanboy T-Shirts and Merch – Show your iFanboy pride with a t-shirt or other great merchandise on Threadless! We’ve got SEVEN BRAND NEW DESIGNS — twenty in all! Music: “Hell of a Holiday” Pistol Annies You can listen to Conor, Josh, and Ron discuss The Crow (1994) on Cradle to the Grave. You can listen to Conor discuss Swingers on Movie of the Year: 1994. You can listen to Conor discuss Ghostbusters on Movie of the Year: 1984. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices