Every bite has a backstory. Welcome to Eating History, the podcast that serves up the wild, scandalous, and mouth-watering tales behind the foods that changed the world.

Join Michelin-starred chef and Top Chef runner-up Adrienne Cheatham and her husband, history buff Stephen Bailey, as they pair elite culinary expertise with epic historical deep-dives. For Season 1, we’re slicing into the ultimate global obsession: Pizza. Discover how a dirt-cheap street food from the back alleys of Naples conquered the globe, sparked endless fiery debates, and built a multi-billion-dollar empire. Along the way, you’ll cross paths with emperors, immigrants, hustlers, chefs, and royalty—the fascinating people who turned food into history. Grab a seat at the table. New episodes drop every Wednesday!