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Eating History

Level Media Inc.
ArtsFood
Eating History
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Eating History

    Season 2 (Episode 2): The Sandwich Goes Global

    10/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 2 of Eating History’s sandwich season! This week, Stephen and Adrienne track the sandwich as it escapes 18th-century England and begins its journey across the globe. From a brief military ceasefire in France to a bustling railway station in Japan, discover how the sandwich traveled not as a rigid recipe, but as a flexible culinary category that adapted perfectly to every culture it encountered.

    In this episode, we explore:

    The 1802 French Crossover: Why France borrowed the English word "sandwich" during a brief pause in the Napoleonic Wars

    Silver Sandwich Cases: Eliza Leslie’s 1837 American cookbook that proved early sandwiches were polite, domestic luxuries, not brown-bag lunches

    The Convict Restaurateur: How Stephen Bax, an English convict exiled to Australia in 1813, helped establish the sandwich category in Sydney

    Nose-Tingling Mustard: The colonial food writings and sharp condiment philosophies of British Army officer "Wyvern" in India

    The Japanese Railway Sandwich: How international trade introduced Western ham to Japan, seamlessly merging the sandwich with the country's existing bento transit-food culture
  • Eating History

    Season 2 (Episode 1): Who Really Invented the Sandwich?

    09/29/2026 | 19 mins.
    Welcome to the official kickoff of Eating History Season 2! This week, Adrienne and Stephen tackle one of the most famous origin stories in the culinary world: Did John Montagu, the Fourth Earl of Sandwich, really invent his namesake meal to keep his hands clean during an all-night gambling bender? Join the hosts as they explore how an ancient, practical way of eating evolved into a distinct cultural category, and why one 18th-century English aristocrat still gets all the credit.

    In this episode, we explore:

    The legendary myth of the gambling Earl and why the story has survived for over 250 years

    A 14,500-year-old archaeological discovery in Jordan that proves bread predates agriculture itself

    How ancient cultures around the world utilized bread as a plate, spoon, and wrapper

    Why the ancient "Hillel sandwich" and the Asian bao were brilliant culinary solutions, but not intentional "sandwiches"

    The "iPhone Analogy": How John Montagu didn't invent the meal, but helped create the cultural category that sparked endless culinary innovation
  • Eating History

    Season 2 Reveal: The World’s Hardest to Define Food!!

    09/23/2026 | 8 mins.
    Welcome back to a brand new season of Eating History! After tracking the evolution of pizza across the globe, Adrienne and Stephen return to tackle an entirely new culinary mystery: What exactly is a sandwich? Join them as they explore how "food inside bread" evolved from a prehistoric practice into a powerful cultural category, and why we are all still furiously debating the hot dog.

    In this episode, we explore:

    The Sandwich Meter: How we put different “sandwiches” into categories

    The Definition Dilemma: Why traditional rules (like "two pieces of bread") accidentally turn burritos and po' boys into existential crises

    The Sandwich Shop Test: What our gut reactions reveal about our hidden culinary expectations

    The Hot Dog Divide: How the history of the American packed lunch separated everyday routine sandwiches from leisure foods like the hot dog

    Season 2 Sneak Peek: A tease for next week's investigation into whether the Earl of Sandwich actually invented anything.
  • Eating History

    Pizza Bites: The Day Pizza Became American

    09/15/2026 | 9 mins.
    Welcome to the grand finale of Pizza Bites! After an entire season devoted to the evolution of the slice, Adrienne and Stephen tackle the biggest question of them all: When exactly did pizza stop being an Italian import and become an undeniable American staple? By narrowing down the historical timeline between World War II and the rise of fast-food chains, they pinpoint the exact day pizza officially conquered American pop culture.

    In this episode, we explore:

    Why returning WWII soldiers sparked the fire, but didn't immediately make the dish mainstream

    The incredible six-year window (1947–1953) where the press went from explaining what a pizza was to declaring it a threat to the hot dog and hamburger

    Why the founding of Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas in 1958 was a symptom of the pizza boom, rather than the cause

    August 10, 1953: The release of The Caddy and why the debut of "That's Amore" by Dean Martin is the perfect marker for pizza's American takeover
  • Eating History

    Pizza Bites: Pizza Hut Used to Be Really Cool

    09/08/2026 | 8 mins.
    Welcome to the newest slice of Pizza Bites! This week, Adrienne and Stephen take a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s to explore the cultural phenomenon of Pizza Hut. What started as a humble $600 investment grew into a $2.7 billion empire that defined the modern experiential dining era. Discover how a brand that once represented the futuristic cutting edge of pop culture is now successfully betting on the comforting power of the past.

    In this episode, we explore:

    The 1958 origins of Pizza Hut and the delayed arrival of its iconic red roof

    The brilliant 1984 launch of the BOOK IT! reading program that turned Personal Pan Pizzas into kid currency

    How red plastic cups, Tiffany-style lamps, and Pac-Man machines transformed dining out into pure entertainment

    The irony of PizzaNet, the chain's pioneering 1994 attempt at internet ordering

    The surprising success of "Pizza Hut Classic," a retro-revival movement doubling dine-in sales by recreating the 1980s experience
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About Eating History
Every bite has a backstory. Welcome to Eating History, the podcast that serves up the wild, scandalous, and mouth-watering tales behind the foods that changed the world. Join Michelin-starred chef and Top Chef runner-up Adrienne Cheatham and her husband, history buff Stephen Bailey, as they pair elite culinary expertise with epic historical deep-dives. For Season 1, we’re slicing into the ultimate global obsession: Pizza. Discover how a dirt-cheap street food from the back alleys of Naples conquered the globe, sparked endless fiery debates, and built a multi-billion-dollar empire. Along the way, you’ll cross paths with emperors, immigrants, hustlers, chefs, and royalty—the fascinating people who turned food into history. Grab a seat at the table. New episodes drop every Wednesday!
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