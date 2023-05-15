Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast in the App
Listen to The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

Podcast The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast
Podcast The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

The Apocalypse Players (D Allen, D McAleer, M Chance, D Wheeler)
add
An actual play RPG podcast. Dice-driven cosmic horrors supplied by Dominic Allen, Joseph Chance, Danann McAleer and Dan Wheeler. More
LeisureGamesArtsPerforming ArtsComedyImprov
An actual play RPG podcast. Dice-driven cosmic horrors supplied by Dominic Allen, Joseph Chance, Danann McAleer and Dan Wheeler. More

Available Episodes

5 of 96
  • Highway of Blood 02: ‘A Biscuit a Day…’
    In which a boozy Texan breakfast is enjoyed, some disturbing observations are made under the sweltering midday sun, and friends become enemies / enemies become friends… A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Critical Hit Publishing, by Alex Guillotte, Ian Christiansen, and Davae Breon Jaxson. Episodes released weekly.   The Apocalypse Players are: Dominic Allen @DomJAllen  (as Edward “Ed” Mooney) Joseph Chance @JosephChance2  (as Beverley “Jack” Carstairs) Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer  (as The Keeper) Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK  (as Quincy J. Lafitte) Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.   For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com   Music from Epidemic Sound includes: Dark Outlands (River Foxcroft) Flight Mode (Chris Shards) Drive By (Laurence Lee Murphy) Late Night Lady (Carvings) Got Him Good (The Grateful 7) Finnigan’s Ruin (Eludent) Where Nobody Can See (Christian Anderson) Wendigo (Carvings) Slow Revolt (Jon Björk) When I Am Calling Your Name (Giant Ember) Country Gold (Hunter Quinn) Full House Dusk (River Foxcroft) Over Cripple Creek (River Run Dry) Hymn For Dessie (Birdies) An Awkward Reunion (Stationary Sign) Lucky Bird (River Run Dry) Corrivation (Ethan Sloan) Taproot (Esme Cruz) Sign Here (Enigmatic) The Spy (Wendy Marcini, Elvin Vanguard) Path To The Abyss (Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen) Boots of Glory (Sight of Wonders) Deer Hunt (Bonnie Grace) Five Tribes (Hunter Quinn) Flamenco Mood (Vendia)     Additional sound from Zapsplat, and Epidemic Sound
    6/19/2023
    1:14:50
  • Highway of Blood 01: ‘The Devil’s Backbone’
    In which a rag-tag group of scientists en route to a long-abandoned Uranium mine find themselves running low on gas... in the middle of the sweltering Texas desert. A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Critical Hit Publishing, by Alex Guillotte, Ian Christiansen, and Davae Breon Jaxson. Episodes released weekly.   The Apocalypse Players are: Dominic Allen @DomJAllen  (as Edward “Ed” Mooney) Joseph Chance @JosephChance2  (as Beverley “Jack” Carstairs) Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer  (as The Keeper) Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK  (as Quincy J. Lafitte) Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.   For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com   Music from Epidemic Sound includes: Dark Outlands (River Foxcroft) Flight Mode (Chris Shards) Drive By (Laurence Lee Murphy) Late Night Lady (Carvings) Got Him Good (The Grateful 7) Finnigan’s Ruin (Eludent) Where Nobody Can See (Christian Anderson) Wendigo (Carvings) Slow Revolt (Jon Björk) When I Am Calling Your Name (Giant Ember) Country Gold (Hunter Quinn) Full House Dusk (River Foxcroft) Over Cripple Creek (River Run Dry) Hymn For Dessie (Birdies) An Awkward Reunion (Stationary Sign) Lucky Bird (River Run Dry)     Additional sound from Zapsplat, and Epidemic Sound
    6/12/2023
    1:35:28
  • The Afflicted 07 FINALE: ‘A Hot Night in Harlem’
    In which our brave investigators manage to squeeze into a sold-out show just in time for the opening act, as our detective drama reaches its thrilling conclusion—and the players themselves all roll sanity for stepping inside a theatre.   A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.   Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.   The Apocalypse Players are: Dominic Allen @DomJAllen Joseph Chance @JosephChance2 Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK   Additional vocals by:  Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’   For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com   CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.   Music:   Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.   With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain   Music from Epidemic Sound includes:   Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom Ashtray by Martin Landstrom April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin Desigh Ney by Ajwaa Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan Heart of Sicily by Trabant Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall Alien Controls by Cobby Costa The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan Spider Room by Ethan Sloan Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan   Music from filmmusic.io includes:   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   Music from Wikicommons includes:   Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven   Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:   I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston In the Dark Flashes —  by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith   Sound:   Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes
    5/22/2023
    1:20:20
  • The Afflicted 06: ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’
    In which our Detectives sink a few jars, conversations are had in at least two cars, nobody else ends up behind bars, but a band name is proposed (and it ain't Spiders from Mars)...   A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.   Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.   The Apocalypse Players are: Dominic Allen @DomJAllen Joseph Chance @JosephChance2 Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK   Additional vocals by:  Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’   For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com   CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.   Music:   Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.   With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain   Music from Epidemic Sound includes:   Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom Ashtray by Martin Landstrom April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin Desigh Ney by Ajwaa Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan Heart of Sicily by Trabant Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall Alien Controls by Cobby Costa The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan Spider Room by Ethan Sloan Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan   Music from filmmusic.io includes:   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   Music from Wikicommons includes:   Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven   Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:   I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston In the Dark Flashes —  by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith   Sound:   Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes
    5/15/2023
    1:44:06
  • The Afflicted 05: ‘The Irishman’
    In which a canary sings, a jailbird wails, and an old Peacock struts once more.   A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.   Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.   The Apocalypse Players are: Dominic Allen @DomJAllen Joseph Chance @JosephChance2 Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK   Additional vocals by:  Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’   For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com   CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.   Music:   Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.   With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain   Music from Epidemic Sound includes:   Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom Ashtray by Martin Landstrom April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin Desigh Ney by Ajwaa Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan Heart of Sicily by Trabant Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall Alien Controls by Cobby Costa The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan Spider Room by Ethan Sloan Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan   Music from filmmusic.io includes:   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   The following music was used for this media project: Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license   Music from Wikicommons includes:   Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven   Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:   I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston In the Dark Flashes —  by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith   Sound:   Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes
    5/8/2023
    59:20

More Leisure podcasts

About The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

An actual play RPG podcast. Dice-driven cosmic horrors supplied by Dominic Allen, Joseph Chance, Danann McAleer and Dan Wheeler.
Podcast website

Listen to The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast, Karlovy Vary and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store