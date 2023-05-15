The Apocalypse Players — a Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast

An actual play RPG podcast.
Dice-driven cosmic horrors supplied by Dominic Allen, Joseph Chance, Danann McAleer and Dan Wheeler. More
Available Episodes
5 of 96
Highway of Blood 02: ‘A Biscuit a Day…’
In which a boozy Texan breakfast is enjoyed, some disturbing observations are made under the sweltering midday sun, and friends become enemies / enemies become friends…
A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Critical Hit Publishing, by Alex Guillotte, Ian Christiansen, and Davae Breon Jaxson. Episodes released weekly.
The Apocalypse Players are:
Dominic Allen @DomJAllen (as Edward “Ed” Mooney)
Joseph Chance @JosephChance2 (as Beverley “Jack” Carstairs)
Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer (as The Keeper)
Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK (as Quincy J. Lafitte)
Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.
For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com
Music from Epidemic Sound includes:
Dark Outlands (River Foxcroft)
Flight Mode (Chris Shards)
Drive By (Laurence Lee Murphy)
Late Night Lady (Carvings)
Got Him Good (The Grateful 7)
Finnigan’s Ruin (Eludent)
Where Nobody Can See (Christian Anderson)
Wendigo (Carvings)
Slow Revolt (Jon Björk)
When I Am Calling Your Name (Giant Ember)
Country Gold (Hunter Quinn)
Full House Dusk (River Foxcroft)
Over Cripple Creek (River Run Dry)
Hymn For Dessie (Birdies)
An Awkward Reunion (Stationary Sign)
Lucky Bird (River Run Dry)
Corrivation (Ethan Sloan)
Taproot (Esme Cruz)
Sign Here (Enigmatic)
The Spy (Wendy Marcini, Elvin Vanguard)
Path To The Abyss (Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen)
Boots of Glory (Sight of Wonders)
Deer Hunt (Bonnie Grace)
Five Tribes (Hunter Quinn)
Flamenco Mood (Vendia)
Additional sound from Zapsplat, and Epidemic Sound
6/19/2023
1:14:50
Highway of Blood 01: ‘The Devil’s Backbone’
In which a rag-tag group of scientists en route to a long-abandoned Uranium mine find themselves running low on gas... in the middle of the sweltering Texas desert.
A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Critical Hit Publishing, by Alex Guillotte, Ian Christiansen, and Davae Breon Jaxson. Episodes released weekly.
The Apocalypse Players are:
Dominic Allen @DomJAllen (as Edward “Ed” Mooney)
Joseph Chance @JosephChance2 (as Beverley “Jack” Carstairs)
Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer (as The Keeper)
Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK (as Quincy J. Lafitte)
Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.
For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com
Music from Epidemic Sound includes:
Dark Outlands (River Foxcroft)
Flight Mode (Chris Shards)
Drive By (Laurence Lee Murphy)
Late Night Lady (Carvings)
Got Him Good (The Grateful 7)
Finnigan’s Ruin (Eludent)
Where Nobody Can See (Christian Anderson)
Wendigo (Carvings)
Slow Revolt (Jon Björk)
When I Am Calling Your Name (Giant Ember)
Country Gold (Hunter Quinn)
Full House Dusk (River Foxcroft)
Over Cripple Creek (River Run Dry)
Hymn For Dessie (Birdies)
An Awkward Reunion (Stationary Sign)
Lucky Bird (River Run Dry)
Additional sound from Zapsplat, and Epidemic Sound
6/12/2023
1:35:28
The Afflicted 07 FINALE: ‘A Hot Night in Harlem’
In which our brave investigators manage to squeeze into a sold-out show just in time for the opening act, as our detective drama reaches its thrilling conclusion—and the players themselves all roll sanity for stepping inside a theatre.
A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.
Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.
The Apocalypse Players are:
Dominic Allen @DomJAllen
Joseph Chance @JosephChance2
Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer
Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK
Additional vocals by:
Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple
Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones
And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’
For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com
CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.
Music:
Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.
With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain
Music from Epidemic Sound includes:
Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band
Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band
No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom
Ashtray by Martin Landstrom
April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom
Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom
Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon
Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin
Desigh Ney by Ajwaa
Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary
Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders
Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan
Heart of Sicily by Trabant
Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis
The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall
Alien Controls by Cobby Costa
The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen
Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan
Spider Room by Ethan Sloan
Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan
Music from filmmusic.io includes:
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Music from Wikicommons includes:
Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois
Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues
Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven
Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:
I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston
In the Dark Flashes — by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy
The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger
Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio
Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden
Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden
Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith
Sound:
Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes
5/22/2023
1:20:20
The Afflicted 06: ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’
In which our Detectives sink a few jars, conversations are had in at least two cars, nobody else ends up behind bars, but a band name is proposed (and it ain't Spiders from Mars)...
A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.
Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.
The Apocalypse Players are:
Dominic Allen @DomJAllen
Joseph Chance @JosephChance2
Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer
Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK
Additional vocals by:
Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple
Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones
And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’
For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com
CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.
Music:
Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.
With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain
Music from Epidemic Sound includes:
Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band
Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band
No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom
Ashtray by Martin Landstrom
April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom
Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom
Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon
Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin
Desigh Ney by Ajwaa
Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary
Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders
Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan
Heart of Sicily by Trabant
Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis
The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall
Alien Controls by Cobby Costa
The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen
Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan
Spider Room by Ethan Sloan
Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan
Music from filmmusic.io includes:
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Music from Wikicommons includes:
Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois
Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues
Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven
Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:
I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston
In the Dark Flashes — by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy
The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger
Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio
Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden
Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden
Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith
Sound:
Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes
5/15/2023
1:44:06
The Afflicted 05: ‘The Irishman’
In which a canary sings, a jailbird wails, and an old Peacock struts once more.
A Call of Cthulhu Scenario from Reckoning of the Dead, by Noah Lloyd and Matt Ryan. Episodes released weekly.
Visit our Patreon to help us continue making the podcast, and receive exclusive horrors in return.
The Apocalypse Players are:
Dominic Allen @DomJAllen
Joseph Chance @JosephChance2
Danann McAleer @DanannMcAleer
Dan Wheeler @DanWheelerUK
Additional vocals by:
Jessica Temple @jessicamtemple
Bettrys Jones @jettrysbones
And with special thanks to Alice Wheeler @aliceswheeler for her rendition of ‘Lula Lula Bye Bye’
For more information and to get in touch, visit www.apocalypseplayers.com
CW: This podcast contains mature themes and strong language.
Music:
Theme song “Lula-Lula Bye Bye”, performed by Alice Wheeler and Dan Wheeler, after Beth Rowley. Original composed by George H. Clutsam.
With thanks once again to Finn McAleer and the Bearded Tits for use of their song Kid on the Dusty Mountain
Music from Epidemic Sound includes:
Eliot Ness by Bladverk Band
Once Upon a Road by Bladverk Band
No Time for Drinks by Martin Landstrom
Ashtray by Martin Landstrom
April’s Fooling No One by Martin Landstrom
Hotsy Totsie Lottie by Martin Landstrom
Shapes of Shadows by Franz Gordon
Sad Cop Story by Ludvig Moulin
Desigh Ney by Ajwaa
Cosmic Sunrise by Red Dictionary
Parks of Kyoto by Sight of Wonders
Salat Alsabah by Feras Charestan
Heart of Sicily by Trabant
Beyond the Western Hills by Gabriel Lewis
The Two Thieves by Sven Lindvall
Alien Controls by Cobby Costa
The Last One to Live by Christian Andersen
Haunted Outpost by Ethan Sloan
Spider Room by Ethan Sloan
Voiceless Whispering by Ethan Sloan
Music from filmmusic.io includes:
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Our Story Begins by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4181-our-story-begins
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Dances and Dames by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3585-dances-and-dames
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Long note One by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3992-long-note-one
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: The Dread by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4491-the-dread
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Tranquility Base by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4542-tranquility-base
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Impromptu in Blue by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3903-impromptu-in-blue
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: March of the Mind by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4020-march-of-the-mind
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
The following music was used for this media project:
Music: Atlantean Twilight by Kevin MacLeod
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3390-atlantean-twilight
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Music from Wikicommons includes:
Français : Cinquième pièce en do, extrait de "l'organiste" de César Franck. Harmonium Alexandre Debain de 1878. Registration : Basse=(5) Dolce, Dessus=(1)Flûte et (4)Hautbois
Original Dixieland Jass Band — Livery Stable Blues
Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven
Public Domain music From Free Music Archive includes:
I’m Gonna Get Me A Man That’s All by Virginia Liston
In the Dark Flashes — by Bix Beiderbeck performed by Jess Stacy
The Young Man Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn by Peggy Seeger
Little Bits by Johnny Dodds Trio
Don’t Go Way Nobody by George Lewis & His New Orleans Stompers, written by Buddy Bolden
Maybe by the Ink Spots. Writer: Allan Flynn; Frank Madden
Deep Blue Sea Blues, written and performed by Clara Smith
Sound:
Sound from Zapsplat, Epidemic Sound and Sword Coast Soundscapes