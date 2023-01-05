Strong Sense of Place | Travel Through Books

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Strong Sense of Place in the App
Listen to Strong Sense of Place in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Strong Sense of Place

Strong Sense of Place

Podcast Strong Sense of Place
Podcast Strong Sense of Place

Strong Sense of Place

Melissa & Dave
add
One lifetime is too short to visit everywhere and meet everyone. That‘s why we love books with a strong sense of place — they let us travel the world in our ima... More
ArtsBooks
One lifetime is too short to visit everywhere and meet everyone. That‘s why we love books with a strong sense of place — they let us travel the world in our ima... More

Available Episodes

5 of 118
  • LoLT: Jeremy Anderberg Recommends Shepherd.com and Two New Books
    In this episode, we get excited about two books: The Lioness of Boston by Emily Franklin and The Partisan by Patrick Worrall. Then guest Jeremy Anderberg shares a fun website to find great new-to-you titles.  LINKS The Lioness of Boston by Emily Franklin The Partisan by Patrick Worrall Video: The history of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Video: A tour of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. An Explosive Netflix Documentary About the $500 Million Isabella Stewart Gardner Heist. Netflix: This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist. Portrait of Isabella Stewart Gardner by John Singer Sargent. Isabella Stewart Gardner ‘Come to Tea’ mug. Jeremy Anderberg’s Read More Books, The Big Read, and Instagram. Shepherd.com Transcript of this episode The Library of Lost Time is a Strong Sense of Place Production! https://strongsenseofplace.com Do you enjoy our show? Want access to fun bonus content? Please support our work on Patreon. Every little bit helps us keep the show going and makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside - https://www.patreon.com/strongsenseofplace As always, you can find us at: Our site Instagram Facebook Twitter Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    9:48
  • LoLT: The Forty Elephants Girl Gang and Two New Books
    In this episode, we get excited about two books: Dinner Party by Sarah Gilmartin and You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith. Then Dave tells the tale of remarkable women involved in London’s criminal underworld.  LINKS Dinner Party by Sarah Gilmartin You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith Maggie Smith’s website and Twitter Legal Design Podcast: Fighting Crime by Design with Lorraine Gamman Wikipedia: Shirley Pitts Wikipedia: Alice Diamond Gone Shopping: The Story of Shirley Pitts, Queen of Thieves by Lorraine Gamman The Guardian: Girl Gang’s Grip on London Underworld Revealed Criminal Secret Society: The Story of Forty Elephants Video: Diamond Annie and the Forty Elephants — The All-Female Gang That Terrorized London Transcript of this episode The Library of Lost Time is a Strong Sense of Place Production! https://strongsenseofplace.com Do you enjoy our show? Want access to fun bonus content? Please support our work on Patreon. Every little bit helps us keep the show going and makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside - https://www.patreon.com/strongsenseofplace As always, you can find us at: Our site Instagram Facebook Twitter Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    8:06
  • London: The Tower, Tudors, and a Nice Cuppa Tea
    There's been a bridge over the Thames in London for about 2000 years. In the time since its founding during the Roman Empire, London has become one of the world's most diverse cities. Today, it's as well known for its Indian food (try the restaurants in Brick Lane) and Middle Eastern cuisine (visit Edgeware Road) as it is for a proper afternoon tea (finger sandwiches, scones, pastries, and endless pots of tea). It's also a book lover's paradise with museums dedicated to literary classics — Hello, Sherlock Holmes! Good day, Mr. Dickens! – along with the British Library (don't miss the tour), Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey, and Shakespeare's Globe where you can watch a play in a faithful reproduction of the Bard's theater. In this episode, we clear up any confusion about London's main bridges, make a case for why you should visit the Tower's Ravenmaster (and his six raven friends), and learn about the mad skills of London cab drivers. Then we recommend five great books that took us there on the page, including a twisty courtroom drama, a time-traveling guidebook, a murder mystery set in London's North End, a beloved urban fantasy, and a modern classic with an unlikely hero. Here are the books about London we recommend on the show: Something to Hide by Elizabeth George Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan London: A Travel Guide Through Time by Matthew Green Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel For more on the books we recommend, plus the other cool stuff we talk about, visit our show notes. Transcript of London: The Tower, Tudors, and a Nice Cuppa Tea. Do you enjoy our show? Do you want access to awesome bonus content? Please support our work on Patreon! Every little bit helps us keep the show going and makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:03:26
  • LoLT: How to Find Your Favorite Poems and Two New Books
    In this episode, we get excited about two books: Never Sleep by Fred Van Lente and The Wager: A Talk of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann. Then Mel shares tips for getting great poetry into your life. ﻿LINKS Never Sleep by Fred Van Lente Girl in Disguise by Greer Macallister The Wager: A Talk of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann How Kate Warne, America’s First Woman Detective, Foiled a Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln Ridiculous History Podcast: Kate Warne, the Pinkerton Detective Who Saved Abe Lincoln The Atlantic: Reading a Poem: 20 Strategies Poets.org: How to Read a Poem The Writing Center: How to Read a Poem Library of Congress: How to Read a Poem Out Loud Instagram: Poetry is Not a Luxury Instagram: Seeing the Poem Instagram: Poets.org The Guardian: Poem of the Week Poetry Foundation: Poem of the Day Poets.org: Poem of the Day The Slowdown: This podcast from former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith features a daily reading of a poem and a brief reflection on its meaning and significance. Poetry Foundation: Mary Oliver Nikita Gill on Twitter and Instagram Transcript of this episode The Library of Lost Time is a Strong Sense of Place Production! https://strongsenseofplace.com Do you enjoy our show? Want access to fun bonus content? Please support our work on Patreon. Every little bit helps us keep the show going and makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside - https://www.patreon.com/strongsenseofplace As always, you can find us at: Our site Instagram Facebook Twitter Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    11:25
  • LoLT: Charlotte Brontë’s Emma and Two New Books
    In this episode, we get excited about two books: Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal and A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher. Then Mel shares her excitement about an unfinished Brontë novel that got finished. LINKS Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher J. Ryan Stradal’s website, Instagram, and Twitter The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal Last Summer at the Golden Hotel by Elyssa Friedland Our podcast episode Hotels: The Liminal Space with M&Ms in the Mini-Bar Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë Emma Brown: A Novel From the Unfinished Manuscript by Emma Boylan & Charlotte Brontë Wikipedia entry: Emma Brown The New York Times’ review of Emma Brown by Emma Boylan Librivox recording of the Emma fragment (Pro tip: skip the Preface and go directly to Chapter 1.) Emma Brown by Clare Boylan on Internet Archive Transcript of this episode The Library of Lost Time is a Strong Sense of Place Production! https://strongsenseofplace.com Do you enjoy our show? Want access to fun bonus content? Please support our work on Patreon. Every little bit helps us keep the show going and makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside - https://www.patreon.com/strongsenseofplace As always, you can find us at: Our site Instagram Facebook Twitter Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    10:07

More Arts podcasts

About Strong Sense of Place

One lifetime is too short to visit everywhere and meet everyone. That‘s why we love books with a strong sense of place — they let us travel the world in our imagination. In each episode of our podcast, we explore one destination and talk about what makes that place different from everywhere else on earth. Then we recommend five books that took us to that place on the page. We‘re on a trip around the globe, one great read at a time. Please join us!
Podcast website

Listen to Strong Sense of Place, Drinking With Authors and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Strong Sense of Place

Strong Sense of Place

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Strong Sense of Place: Podcasts in Family