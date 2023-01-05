Strong Sense of Place | Travel Through Books

London: The Tower, Tudors, and a Nice Cuppa Tea

There's been a bridge over the Thames in London for about 2000 years. In the time since its founding during the Roman Empire, London has become one of the world's most diverse cities. Today, it's as well known for its Indian food (try the restaurants in Brick Lane) and Middle Eastern cuisine (visit Edgeware Road) as it is for a proper afternoon tea (finger sandwiches, scones, pastries, and endless pots of tea). It's also a book lover's paradise with museums dedicated to literary classics — Hello, Sherlock Holmes! Good day, Mr. Dickens! – along with the British Library (don't miss the tour), Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey, and Shakespeare's Globe where you can watch a play in a faithful reproduction of the Bard's theater. In this episode, we clear up any confusion about London's main bridges, make a case for why you should visit the Tower's Ravenmaster (and his six raven friends), and learn about the mad skills of London cab drivers. Then we recommend five great books that took us there on the page, including a twisty courtroom drama, a time-traveling guidebook, a murder mystery set in London's North End, a beloved urban fantasy, and a modern classic with an unlikely hero. Here are the books about London we recommend on the show: Something to Hide by Elizabeth George Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan London: A Travel Guide Through Time by Matthew Green Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel For more on the books we recommend, plus the other cool stuff we talk about, visit our show notes. Transcript of London: The Tower, Tudors, and a Nice Cuppa Tea.