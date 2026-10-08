63 episodes
Even Though I’m a Little Nervous, I’m Beginning to Believe My Life Has a Greater Purpose Than I Ever Imagined — The Spiritual Awakening That Helped Me Understand How My Life Can Make a Difference and Help Heal Humanity10/08/2026 | 1h 24 mins.What if everything you've been through has been preparing you for something greater?
In this episode of WE, Joe Mittiga explores the moment when personal growth begins to become purpose, when healing turns into service, and the question shifts from “Who am I becoming?” to “What am I becoming for?”
Joe shares his own spiritual evolution and the realization that purpose isn't necessarily something we have to search for. Sometimes it begins with taking what we've learned through our pain, healing, failures, relationships, and growth and using it to make someone else's life a little better.
From telling someone you're proud of them to volunteering, mentoring, giving back, or simply choosing kindness, Joe explains how seemingly small actions can create a ripple effect far beyond ourselves. You don't have to heal the entire world to make a difference. You can start by helping the people already within your reach.
This episode is about moving from healing to service, from me to WE, and beginning to believe that your life may have a greater purpose than you ever imagined.
Why Do I Feel So Afraid Every Time I Think I’m Finally Discovering Who I Really Am? — The Emotional and Spiritual Growth That Helped Me Trust My Higher Power, Live Authentically, and Become the Person I Was Created to Be10/06/2026 | 1h 28 mins.What happens when you finally begin discovering who you really are, but instead of feeling free, you feel afraid?
In this episode of the WE Podcast, Joe Mittiga explores why emotional and spiritual growth can sometimes create more uncertainty before it creates peace. As we heal, our priorities, relationships, beliefs, and sense of identity can begin to change, leaving us with a difficult question: What if becoming who I really am means letting go of the life I’ve always known?
Joe shares his own journey of realizing that the fear may not come from discovering a new version of ourselves. It may come from letting go of the identity we spent years believing we needed to be. He explores how old emotional patterns, fear-based thoughts, and the need for approval can keep us attached to a version of ourselves we have already begun to outgrow.
Through sacred silence, emotional healing, faith, and learning to trust a higher power, Joe explains how we can begin recognizing the voices that tell us we are not ready, not worthy, or not capable. His message is simple: fear does not have to be a stop sign. You can feel fear and still move forward.
This episode is about having the courage to release who you thought you had to be, trust the process even when you cannot see where it is leading, and continue becoming the person you were created to be.
Because perhaps discovering your authentic self isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about finally having the courage to become who you’ve been underneath the fear all along.
The More I Pursue My Passion and Purpose, the More What I Want From Life Keeps Changing — The Personal and Spiritual Awakening That Helped Me Let Go of What I Thought I Wanted and Discover What I Really Want10/01/2026 | 1h 17 mins.What happens when you work hard to create the life you thought you wanted, only to realize you don’t want the same things anymore?
In this episode of WE, Joe Mittiga explores how healing, personal growth, and spiritual awakening can completely change our definition of success. The money, recognition, achievements, and approval we once chased can begin to matter less, while peace, love, connection, faith, freedom, passion, and purpose take on greater meaning.
Joe shares why purpose isn’t necessarily something we suddenly discover. It can unfold and evolve as we do. Through his own journey, including the decades-long evolution of his book Filling the Void, he illustrates how letting go of attachment to a specific outcome can allow life to move in unexpected directions.
This episode challenges us to stop asking, “How successful can I become?” and start asking a deeper question: “What can my life become?” Because perhaps success isn’t only about what we accomplish. It’s also about who we become along the way.
I’m Excited to Become the Person I’m Meant to Be, Though I’m Overwhelmed Because It Means Leaving a Big Part of Me Behind — The Emotional and Personal Growth That Helped Me Let Go and Trust Who I’m Becoming09/29/2026 | 1h 27 mins.What happens when you’re excited about who you’re becoming but overwhelmed by what you have to leave behind?
In this episode of WE, Joe Mittiga explores one of the most complicated parts of personal transformation: realizing that growth isn’t always about adding more. Sometimes, becoming the person you’re meant to be requires letting go of old beliefs, behaviors, relationships, expectations, and even dreams that once defined you.
Joe explores the mental, emotional, and spiritual sides of personal growth and why transformation can sometimes feel like grief. He shares his own journey of healing and explains why you don’t have to reject or hate the person you used to be in order to become someone new. You can appreciate the version of yourself that carried you this far while recognizing that your past doesn’t have to determine where you go next.
From identifying the old voices that keep us trapped in familiar patterns to learning how to listen for a healthier internal guidance system, Joe explores how self-awareness, emotional healing, silence, faith, and letting go can help us move from fear toward greater wholeness.
I Feel Frustrated and Exhausted Because I Spent Years Trying to Show the World I Was Enough — The Spiritual Awakening That Showed Me How to Stop Proving Myself and Live a Life of Peace and Inner Abundance09/24/2026 | 1h 28 mins.What happens when you achieve more, earn more, accomplish more, and receive more recognition, yet still don’t feel like you’re enough?
In this episode of WE, Joe Mittiga explores the exhausting cycle of trying to prove our worth through achievement, approval, money, relationships, and external success. He shares how his own spiritual awakening helped him recognize that he was asking the outside world to give him something that could only be discovered within.
Joe explores where the feeling of “not enough” can begin, how the need for external validation can follow us into adulthood, and why listening to our internal voices, practicing silence, self-acknowledgment, emotional healing, and connecting with a higher power can begin to change that pattern.
The message at the heart of this episode is powerful: you can still dream, grow, achieve, and pursue success without using those accomplishments to prove your worth. When you stop depending on the outside world for validation, you stop giving it control over your peace.
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