What happens when you finally begin discovering who you really are, but instead of feeling free, you feel afraid?

In this episode of the WE Podcast, Joe Mittiga explores why emotional and spiritual growth can sometimes create more uncertainty before it creates peace. As we heal, our priorities, relationships, beliefs, and sense of identity can begin to change, leaving us with a difficult question: What if becoming who I really am means letting go of the life I’ve always known?

Joe shares his own journey of realizing that the fear may not come from discovering a new version of ourselves. It may come from letting go of the identity we spent years believing we needed to be. He explores how old emotional patterns, fear-based thoughts, and the need for approval can keep us attached to a version of ourselves we have already begun to outgrow.

Through sacred silence, emotional healing, faith, and learning to trust a higher power, Joe explains how we can begin recognizing the voices that tell us we are not ready, not worthy, or not capable. His message is simple: fear does not have to be a stop sign. You can feel fear and still move forward.

This episode is about having the courage to release who you thought you had to be, trust the process even when you cannot see where it is leading, and continue becoming the person you were created to be.

Because perhaps discovering your authentic self isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about finally having the courage to become who you’ve been underneath the fear all along.