You Choose with Billy Garton Jr.

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
25 episodes
"Lock In" Masterclass: The Full Protocol For Men To Level Up - Santa Cruz Medicinals (Brendan Ruh) - #02510/07/2026 | 1h 58 mins.Brendan, the founder of Santa Cruz Medicinals, may be the most influential voice in the world for young men right now. He walks down the street and cars pull over so kids can yell "Santa Cruz!" out the window. He funds his own content, he doesn't take the gambling money, and he shows people exactly how he lives.
I didn't sit down with him to talk about supplements. I wanted to talk about the inside of a young man's life, because I believe that's where the real crisis is. The loneliness. A dating world that feels rigged. A brain so cooked by the scroll that it feels nothing and everything at the same time.
We spoke about larping, looksmaxxing, mogging, mewing, monk mode, rage baiting, sexual market value, AI girlfriends, sports betting and the manosphere itself. A few of his answers surprised me!
If you're a young man who feels stuck, lonely, or like the game is rigged against you, this one is for you. And if you love one, send it to him.
I hope you enjoy, and if you do, let me know by liking, commenting, and subscribing to the show.
I am committed out of my mind to bringing you conversations that alter the direction of your life, leading you to a deeper sense of belonging in the context of the world.
This episode includes a conversation about those who contemplate taking their life. If you're struggling, you are not alone. In the US, call or text 988 to reach the Crisis Lifeline. Outside the US, findahelpline.com lists free support near you.
The views expressed are those of the guest, and this conversation is intended for general informational purposes only. It should not be used as a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice.
Follow Santa Cruz Medicinals: https://www.instagram.com/santacruzmedicinals/
Follow Billy: https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr/
Follow the Podcast: https://www.instagram.com/youchoosepodcast/
Chapters
0:00 Mental and Physical Health Are The Same Thing
1:23 Why Gambling and Alcohol Run the Internet
4:29 The Biggest Crisis Facing Young Men
6:09 Black Pill Crowd
7:30 Why Dating Is So Hard Right Now
8:54 How Short-Form Scrolling Blunts Your Dopamine
12:26 Men Need to Get Closer to Rejection
13:14 The Best Dating Advice
14:35 Get Your Health Right
15:38 Happiness Is the Wrong Goal
18:05 You Need Hobbies Rooted in Nature
19:00 Homies, Health, Hobbies
19:27 What Women Are Actually Attracted To
23:24 Influencers, Parents, and Personal Responsibility
25:23 Why Manosphere Creators Are So Popular
27:19 The Hard Truth About the Dating Market
28:20 What Makes a Man Attractive
32:32 Billy on Being the Unattractive Kid
37:45 Control Your Breath
40:39 Tell Someone WHat You're Going Through
42:00 "Nobody Cares", and That's Good News
49:38 The Three-Minute Morning Routine
51:20 The Evening Wind-Down Routine
53:32 Labelling, ADHD, SSRI's
59:55 Why Cutting Recess and PE Backfires
1:06:50 Larping: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:12:22 Sexual Market Value: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:13:46 Looksmaxxing: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:21:33 Mogging: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:23:39 Mewing: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:25:12 Monk Mode: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:26:30 Rage Baiting: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:29:59 AI Girlfriends: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:35:27 Sports Betting: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:38:45 The Manosphere: Healthy or Unhealthy?
1:40:11 No Friction, No Fulfillment
1:48:43 What Losing His Dad Taught Him
1:55:28 Why Friendship Comes Before Everything
1:57:35 Lock In for 30 Days
Identity Shifting Masterclass: Start A New Life In 9 Months- Charlie Rocket - #02409/30/2026 | 2h 47 mins.You are under no obligation to be the same person you were yesterday.
These are Charlie Rocket's recipes for reinvention.
Not many are more qualified to speak on this than Charlie.
He got fired twice in the music business, then went on to manage 2 Chainz. At 29, he was 300 pounds with a brain tumor. Nine months later, he was a Nike athlete. He then left that world behind to build a multinational charitable organization called the Dream Machine Foundation, where he travelled the country making people's dreams come true. He has since established himself as a global speaker, and in this episode talks openly about his next phase of reinvention: becoming a NYT Bestselling Author.
He is a testament to the power of delusional optimism, as well as the profound humility to begin again, time and time again.
His life is vibrant because he has been willing to choose again when his spirit longs for something new, and this conversation invites you into the 'how' behind it all.
Enjoy :-)
Follow Charlie: https://www.instagram.com/charlie
Follow the Podcast: https://www.instagram.com/youchoosepodcast
Follow Billy: https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr
Chapters:
0:00 Why Charlie Rocket Calls Himself Crazy1:56 The Recipes Behind Every Reinvention4:31 Having a Brain Tumor, 300 Pounds, and Total Loneliness6:40 Why Everything Wrong With You Is a Gift12:18 The Alter Ego Effect14:39 The Science of the Batman Study16:26 The Golden Circle of Identity18:37 Dress the Part, Becoming CEO Charlie22:39 Why Success in Music Left Him Empty27:31 Becoming a Nike Athlete33:13 How Your Reticular Activating System Filters Reality35:18 The Winning Streak38:52 The Backwards Manifestation Method48:41 The Law of 6258:12 The 20 Hour Rule1:02:04 Why Imposter Syndrome Means You're on Track1:07:20 Tell No One or Tell Everyone?1:15:37 Abracadabra: Speaking Nike Into Existence1:20:22 People Treat Your Dream How You Do1:22:27 The $10 Million Dumpster Test 1:28:30 How to Make Embarrassment Your Fuel1:31:10 How to Utilize Your Ego1:32:59 Train Your Ego Like a Dragon: Feed, Aim, Tame1:40:55 The Art of Quitting1:42:19 Finding Your Purpose: Progress Before Purpose1:49:42 Faith Is Just Imagination1:58:55 The Wow Method2:06:20 Take Field Trips to Your Future2:12:49 The Domino Method and Pin Action2:23:07 Money as Energy2:26:57 Every Rebirth Takes Nine Months2:30:43 The Airport Rule for Feeling Too Late2:37:27 The Art of Disappointing People: Avicii and Dylan2:45:17 Why the Hero Must Look Like the Villain
- Grayson Hart had the life we're all told to want. Professional Rugby player, founder of a company worth millions, a wife on the cover of magazines...and he burned it all down in the name of truth.This a public sharing of what years of devotion to truth, authenticity, and the courage to be who you are will afford you.It won't be comfortable, but comfort is never what your soul wanted anyway. Comfort is why you're deeply uncomfortable. As the age old saying goes: The truth will set you free.I KNOW this conversation will touch many people, as it did me. There is nothing more important to a fulfilling life than honoring what's true, even and especially when that truth hurts to admit.Enjoy, and let us know by subscribing and commenting if you do :-)Follow Grayson: https://www.instagram.com/graysonjonhart/Check out Hart Workshop: https://hartworkshop.com/Follow Billy: https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr/Chapters:0:00 Introduction1:35 We Are Not Separate 2:55 The Paradox of Belonging5:05 All You Have to Do Is Be True7:17 Whatever Falls Away Is a Blessing8:25 The Dolphin on the Beach13:17 Reframing the Ten Thousand Hour Rule15:15 Billy on Athletes Who Look Too Relaxed21:15 Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya26:17 Your Own Being Is Your Home27:08 The First Step to Being True Is Being Fake29:33 How Do You Know What's True?30:12 Truth Is a Knowing, Not a Belief33:51 The Myth of Personal Responsibility40:28 Crazy Story About Boarding School44:30 How Grayson Became Untouchable48:13 Words Are the Least Purveyor of Truth51:47 You Don't Have to Change Anything54:46 Choosing the Hard Truth After 8 Years of Marriage1:00:02 Let It Be a Possibility First, Then Decide1:02:13 Inauthenticity Often Gets Rewarded by the World1:06:51 Be Your Whole Self, Unapologetically1:12:51 Life Will Show You the Answer1:16:15 The Illusion That Love Lives in Another1:19:37 How to Be Charismatic While Inside a Committed Relationship1:21:12 Stop Giving Your Energy Away1:30:52 Making Love to the Universe1:32:00 Billy on Flirting With the World1:34:55 Nothing Is Worth More Than Freedom of Truth1:35:44 Be Like Jesus on the Cross1:37:56 Can You Trust a Man Everyone Likes?1:40:24 The Note He Wrote While Meditating1:41:20 Giving Yourself Away Is Not Love1:42:19 Dermot Kennedy's Lyrics1:46:30 Forgiving Everyone That Hurt Him1:50:16 Why Forgiveness Protects Other People1:54:32 The Most Personal Is the Most Universal1:57:20 Billy on Not Needing to Be Understood1:59:41 The Worst Thing God Could Do for You2:06:43 Hart Workshop and the Heart Behind It
- This may be my favorite conversation we've had on the show so far. Koa Smith is a professional surfer who made a name for himself chasing the biggest and most beautiful waves on earth and capturing them on camera. His career and life was dramatically altered when a collision with a reef caused a traumatic brain injury. He lost his memory, sense of self and fell into a deep depression. This is a conversation on identity, on intimacy, and on integrity. It's about learning to feel again, dissolving the illusion of separate between you and another, but also between you and everything you desire. There aren't many people more equipped to talk about death, about discovering inner peace amidst chaos, and about learning how to find purpose in life again. We talk about 3 rules for life that were given to him by a shaman, 2 words that keep you from having what you desire, and 1 way of being (Hint: trying to figure it out) that keeps us in endless suffering. We also deep dive on the modalities that have changed his life, Transcendental Meditation, Psychedelics, Joe Dispenza...and the most important one, CHOICE. I am reminded that the tools are only as effective as we choose to be with the information that is revealed. That is why life is the ceremony, and the rest are just companions supporting our awareness. After awareness always comes choice, and we must CHOOSE differently if we wish to witness new and better circumstances for our life. Enjoy, and if you do, please subscribe to the show. The chances are, if not subscribed, you will miss future episodes that, I will assert, are life altering. I am grateful for all the love and support. Follow Koa: https://www.instagram.com/koasmith/?hl=enJoin Koa's Community "Spaceship to Many": https://www.skool.com/spaceshiptomany/about?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bioFollow Billy: https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr/?hl=enFollow the Podcast: https://www.instagram.com/youchoosepodcast/?hl=enChapters0:00 Introduction1:51 Koa's Brain Injury2:11 Facing Identity Crisis without Surfing4:50 Surfing Can Be a Dangerous Addiction5:30 Being Raised by the Ocean7:20 A More Empowering Relationship to Life8:48 Koa's Relationship to Death13:13 Fear Is the Greatest Illusion17:16 Billy on Losing His Own Career18:15 Strip Away Every Vice21:25 Meditation Became His Secret Weapon22:19 The Thought That's Holding You Back24:37 Transcendental Meditation Opened His Eyes25:24 Healing Depression in One Experience28:03 Seven Days With Joe Dispenza30:02 Koa on Learning to Feel His Heart32:34 Fear Is in the Thought34:40 The Two Words That Keep You Separate35:48 The Moment He Felt He Belonged38:56 Humans Longing For More41:26 Crisis Is God's Whisper Getting Louder43:35 How to Hear Your Intuition45:05 Koa's Business, Spaceship to Many47:24 Nine Months Without Alcohol49:14 Billy on Faith, Money and This Show52:07 You Can't Engineer Belonging54:24 The Only Way to Experience True Belonging56:52 Koa on Not Fitting In1:01:59 What's Blocking Your River1:03:08 Challenge Nobody Does1:07:03 The Lesson that Changed Billy's Life1:09:02 The 3 Rules for an Extraordinary Life1:15:17 Turning Down the Noise1:19:41 This Perspective Will Free You to Truly Live1:23:26 What's Next for Koa
#021 - Elliot Bewick - 21 Year Old Atheist: "There is a Rise in Performative Christianity"09/08/2026 | 1h 37 mins.Does God exist? Are all these Christian people genuine? Is Christianity the way? Are SSRIs and antidepressants harmful? What even is depression? Can I out-will the algorithm? How can I retrain myself to focus?
If any of these sound like questions you are asking, give the next 97 minutes your full attention.
Elliot Bewick is a 21 year old atheist and the host of The Next Generation, a podcast for...you guessed it.
I hope you enjoy, and if you do, let me know by liking, commenting, and subscribing to the show.
I am committed out of my mind to bringing you conversations that alter the direction of your life, leading you to a deeper sense of belonging in the context of the world.
The views expressed are those of the guest, and this conversation is intended for general informational purposes only. It should not be used as a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice. Never stop or change prescribed medication without speaking to your doctor.
Follow Elliot - https://www.instagram.com/elliotbewick
Follow the show - https://www.instagram.com/youchoosepodcast/
Follow Billy - https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Why He Hid the Bible
1:28 Why Gen Z Is Flocking to the Pews
2:34 We Have No Blueprint Anymore
4:17 The Two Questions That Give Life Meaning
8:33 What If There Is No Meaning?
10:29 What Happens When You Kill God
11:58 Is Being an Atheist Good for Marketing?
13:15 Christianity Would Be Better for Marketing
14:46 The Rise of the Performative Christian
16:58 "Try Harder. You Don't Love Jesus."
20:27 Nobody Ever Knows That God Is Real
21:14 Faith Is the Whole Point
22:15 Ram Dass and the Insane Asylum
24:31 What Is Love Without God?
24:50 How Many Women Are on Antidepressants
25:42 Nobody Knows What Depression Is
26:19 The Chemical Imbalance Was Invented
29:23 His Friend, the Meds and the Breakup
32:24 19 Yr Old Girl DM's Elliot About Zoloft
33:18 She Couldn't Feel Anything
34:09 Where Most Sexual Dysfunction Comes From
36:55 We Live in a Culture of Too Many Labels
41:02 The Day at the White House
42:40 Who the Girl in the DM Actually Is
45:01 What Filled the Last Gap in His Faith
46:52 Love Is a Choice, Not a Feeling
51:37 The Information Age Promised You a Recipe
52:55 Just Do
53:39 "I'm Confused as F*ck Right Now"
55:26 Gen Z are the Victims
56:39 The Blame Game Has No Solutions
1:00:52 The Girl Who Sued Meta and Won
1:02:00 Your Problem Isn't Doom Scrolling
1:05:00 Compartmentalise Your Scrolling
1:05:31 The Science of Getting into Flow State
1:08:18 Breaking a Social Media Addiction
1:09:38 What a Monk Taught Him About Impulse
1:10:43 Willpower Is the Wrong Frame
1:12:13 Our Generation's Worst Habit
1:13:17 Put Down a Vice, Don't Pick Up a Virtue
1:19:43 Comfort Creates a Numbness to Life
1:24:21 The Study on Choosing the Wrong Answer
1:25:14 What Does It Mean to Belong?
1:29:46 Loneliness Is Not About Other People
1:31:01 The Global Village Problem
1:33:24 Elliot's Sponsor, Shift Your Phone
More Education podcasts
- Motivation Daily by MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Sunday SoulDayEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How to Be a Better HumanEducation, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Organize 365 PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Rollercoaster PodcastBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AwakeningAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Intermediate Spanish Podcast - Español IntermedioEducation, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Breakthrough with Thais Gibson PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Dr. Sarah Hensley ShowEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Learning French by AccidentCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Hoy Hablamos: Podcast diario para aprender español - Learn Spanish Daily PodcastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- The Clinical Problem SolversEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- This Is PurdueBusiness, Education, Marketing, Technology
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- The Symbolic WorldEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Lee Warren PodcastChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Self-Improvement
- Busy, Yet PrettyEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria RivaEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About You Choose with Billy Garton Jr.
A podcast designed to inspire a deeper sense of belonging, to self, others and the world. Through intimate dialogues with leading psychologists, self help gurus, and world leaders in business and sport, we explore the nature of consciousness, the psyche and its role in human potential, and why we’re really here. With the chief aim of equipping you with tools to consciously choose a more empowered, aligned & purpose driven life.Podcast website
Listen to You Choose with Billy Garton Jr., Motivation Daily by Motiversity and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
You Choose with Billy Garton Jr.
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.