You Choose with Billy Garton Jr.

This may be my favorite conversation we've had on the show so far. Koa Smith is a professional surfer who made a name for himself chasing the biggest and most beautiful waves on earth and capturing them on camera. His career and life was dramatically altered when a collision with a reef caused a traumatic brain injury. He lost his memory, sense of self and fell into a deep depression. This is a conversation on identity, on intimacy, and on integrity. It's about learning to feel again, dissolving the illusion of separate between you and another, but also between you and everything you desire. There aren't many people more equipped to talk about death, about discovering inner peace amidst chaos, and about learning how to find purpose in life again. We talk about 3 rules for life that were given to him by a shaman, 2 words that keep you from having what you desire, and 1 way of being (Hint: trying to figure it out) that keeps us in endless suffering. We also deep dive on the modalities that have changed his life, Transcendental Meditation, Psychedelics, Joe Dispenza...and the most important one, CHOICE. I am reminded that the tools are only as effective as we choose to be with the information that is revealed. That is why life is the ceremony, and the rest are just companions supporting our awareness. After awareness always comes choice, and we must CHOOSE differently if we wish to witness new and better circumstances for our life. Enjoy, and if you do, please subscribe to the show. The chances are, if not subscribed, you will miss future episodes that, I will assert, are life altering. I am grateful for all the love and support. Follow Koa: https://www.instagram.com/koasmith/?hl=enJoin Koa's Community "Spaceship to Many": https://www.skool.com/spaceshiptomany/about?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bioFollow Billy: https://www.instagram.com/billygartonjr/?hl=enFollow the Podcast: https://www.instagram.com/youchoosepodcast/?hl=enChapters0:00 Introduction1:51 Koa's Brain Injury2:11 Facing Identity Crisis without Surfing4:50 Surfing Can Be a Dangerous Addiction5:30 Being Raised by the Ocean7:20 A More Empowering Relationship to Life8:48 Koa's Relationship to Death13:13 Fear Is the Greatest Illusion17:16 Billy on Losing His Own Career18:15 Strip Away Every Vice21:25 Meditation Became His Secret Weapon22:19 The Thought That's Holding You Back24:37 Transcendental Meditation Opened His Eyes25:24 Healing Depression in One Experience28:03 Seven Days With Joe Dispenza30:02 Koa on Learning to Feel His Heart32:34 Fear Is in the Thought34:40 The Two Words That Keep You Separate35:48 The Moment He Felt He Belonged38:56 Humans Longing For More41:26 Crisis Is God's Whisper Getting Louder43:35 How to Hear Your Intuition45:05 Koa's Business, Spaceship to Many47:24 Nine Months Without Alcohol49:14 Billy on Faith, Money and This Show52:07 You Can't Engineer Belonging54:24 The Only Way to Experience True Belonging56:52 Koa on Not Fitting In1:01:59 What's Blocking Your River1:03:08 Challenge Nobody Does1:07:03 The Lesson that Changed Billy's Life1:09:02 The 3 Rules for an Extraordinary Life1:15:17 Turning Down the Noise1:19:41 This Perspective Will Free You to Truly Live1:23:26 What's Next for Koa