Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders
Melani Sanders
Latest episode
4 episodes
- For so many of us midlife feels like a time of endings and loss: losing focus, losing brain power, losing elasticity in our skin and our mindsets. But this season also presents an incredible opportunity to start over, whether you want to or not. Our special guest Ricki Lake has had to start over many times in her career and her personal life - including her house burning down - but somehow has managed to find the silver lining. Our WDNC Chapter Meeting features Jersey girls Tori, Tyff and Kimmi, who have found joy and humor in starting new relationships and new creative endeavors - while their hormones are shifting along with their priorities. These conversations encourage you to ask yourself: when and how would you like to create a fresh start in your own life?
Featuring:
WDNC Members
Tori
Author, Nookietown; Founder, Pithmonger Leather Goods
IG @pithmonger_leather_goods, vcchickering.com
Tyff
Founder, Adcolor; Substack: "Finding My Nerve"
substack.com/@diverstar
Kimmi
Author; Founder, Build Up Boys
IG @build_up_boys
Special Guest
Ricki Lake
Actress, Director/Producer, Documentarian
IG @rickilake
Buy The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook here!
Buy The We Do Not Care Club Coloring Book here!
Shop OFFICIAL We Do Not Care Club merch here!
- Do you look in the mirror and wonder, “Who is that??” It’s the new old you, and she’s here to stay. On this episode, Melani explores self-image in midlife by sharing her own self-care routines; talking with members of the WDNC’s “The ‘New’ Old You” Chapter about looking good while feeling not-so-fine; and sitting down with Jones Road Beauty founder Bobbi Brown at her hotel, The George Montclair. Then Bobbi gives Melani a walk-through (and some can’t-miss makeup tips) at her flagship store. New is good, old is fine - it’s all about you.
Featuring:
WDNC Members
Shilondra
Corporate partnerships director, wife, mom & grandma
Kelly
Mom of 2, registered nurse
Sunshine
Momager, life adventurer
Special Guest
Bobbi Brown IG: @justbobbidotcom
Jones Road Beauty
Buy Bobbi’s book, Still Bobbi: A Masterclass in Resilience and Reinvention
Adventures
Bobbi’s Hotel: The George Montclair
Bobbi’s flagship Jones Road Beauty Store: 111 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042
Do you have any midlife questions?
Email us at podcast@wedonotcareclub.com
- We’ve all heard it: hot flashes…sleepless nights…joint pain…brain fog. It’s just a normal part of aging…maybe you should take a bath? Oh, hell no! None of the above are normal; if you’re in midlife, chances are it’s menopause. In this premiere episode, Melani shares her own story; faces off with the “expert” who told her everything was just fine; joins members of the WDNC’s “This Ain’t ‘Normal’” Chapter to talk bodies, booty, and relationships; and has menopause expert Dr. Jila Senemar help her make sense of issues from diagnosis to treatment to speaking up for ourselves. The new “normal” starts now.
Featuring:
WDNC Members
Stacey
Rebecca IG @the_service_belle, theservicebelle.com
Oneka IG @myharmonyhealth
Special Guest
Dr. Jila Senemar IG @drjilasenemar
- Welcome to The We Do Not Care Club Podcast, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and founder Melani Sanders. What started as one woman’s hilarious declaration that she’d had enough has become a global movement centered around sisterhood, laughter, and giving women permission to JUST BE.
From perimenopause and menopause to marriage, motherhood, sex, relationships, changing bodies, mental health, and the everyday chaos of midlife, nothing is off-limits.
You don’t have to look like us, live like us, or think like us to belong beside us. The club was the invitation. The sisterhood was the answer.
Welcome to the We Do Not Care Club. Follow now and join the sisterhood! Join us for the first episode on Wednesday October 21. New episodes every Wednesday.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders
Women in midlife have spent decades making sure everybody around us is fed, dressed, happy, healthy, and emotionally stable. Meanwhile, we find ourselves standing in the kitchen at 3:26 am wondering why the hell we walked in there. During this new season, someone has to move to the top of the priority list—and this time, it’s us.Welcome to The We Do Not Care Club Podcast hosted by Melani Sanders, content creator, founding member of the WDNC, and New York Times bestselling author of The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook. What started as Melani’s hilarious and all-too-true social media declaration that she simply did not care much anymore has become a global movement centered on sisterhood, laughter, honesty, and understanding that we are not alone, and we are enough. From menopause to marriage, motherhood, sex, relationships, changing bodies, mental health, work, money, food, and the everyday chaos of midlife, no topic is off-limits.Join Melani for weekly WDNC “Chapter Meetings” - real talk with everyday women. She also has candid conversations with midlife experts and special guests; adventures out on unexpected field trips; and shares unforgettable (and recognizable) moments with her husband Otis, aka “Big O”. The We Do Not Care Podcast is here to make it all make sense: to help women in midlife let go of unrealistic expectations, and stop apologizing for putting ourselves first. Arms is arms, legs is legs, and we are who we are. Welcome to the We Do Not Care Club. Follow now and join the Sisterhood!Brought to you by Burlington and Midi Health.Podcast website
Listen to The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders, The Jefferson Fisher Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.