The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders

Welcome to The We Do Not Care Club Podcast, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and founder Melani Sanders. What started as one woman’s hilarious declaration that she’d had enough has become a global movement centered around sisterhood, laughter, and giving women permission to JUST BE. From perimenopause and menopause to marriage, motherhood, sex, relationships, changing bodies, mental health, and the everyday chaos of midlife, nothing is off-limits. You don’t have to look like us, live like us, or think like us to belong beside us. The club was the invitation. The sisterhood was the answer. Welcome to the We Do Not Care Club. Follow now and join the sisterhood! Join us for the first episode on Wednesday October 21. New episodes every Wednesday.

We’ve all heard it: hot flashes…sleepless nights…joint pain…brain fog. It’s just a normal part of aging…maybe you should take a bath? Oh, hell no! None of the above are normal; if you’re in midlife, chances are it’s menopause. In this premiere episode, Melani shares her own story; faces off with the “expert” who told her everything was just fine; joins members of the WDNC’s “This Ain’t ‘Normal’” Chapter to talk bodies, booty, and relationships; and has menopause expert Dr. Jila Senemar help her make sense of issues from diagnosis to treatment to speaking up for ourselves. The new “normal” starts now. Featuring: WDNC Members Stacey Rebecca IG @the_service_belle, theservicebelle.com Oneka IG @myharmonyhealth Special Guest Dr. Jila Senemar IG @drjilasenemar

Do you look in the mirror and wonder, “Who is that??” It’s the new old you, and she’s here to stay. On this episode, Melani explores self-image in midlife by sharing her own self-care routines; talking with members of the WDNC’s “The ‘New’ Old You” Chapter about looking good while feeling not-so-fine; and sitting down with Jones Road Beauty founder Bobbi Brown at her hotel, The George Montclair. Then Bobbi gives Melani a walk-through (and some can’t-miss makeup tips) at her flagship store. New is good, old is fine - it’s all about you. Featuring: WDNC Members Shilondra Corporate partnerships director, wife, mom & grandma Kelly Mom of 2, registered nurse Sunshine Momager, life adventurer Special Guest Bobbi Brown IG: @justbobbidotcom Jones Road Beauty Buy Bobbi’s book, Still Bobbi: A Masterclass in Resilience and Reinvention Adventures Bobbi’s Hotel: The George Montclair Bobbi’s flagship Jones Road Beauty Store: 111 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Do you have any midlife questions? Email us at podcast@wedonotcareclub.com

For so many of us midlife feels like a time of endings and loss: losing focus, losing brain power, losing elasticity in our skin and our mindsets. But this season also presents an incredible opportunity to start over, whether you want to or not. Our special guest Ricki Lake has had to start over many times in her career and her personal life - including her house burning down - but somehow has managed to find the silver lining. Our WDNC Chapter Meeting features Jersey girls Tori, Tyff and Kimmi, who have found joy and humor in starting new relationships and new creative endeavors - while their hormones are shifting along with their priorities. These conversations encourage you to ask yourself: when and how would you like to create a fresh start in your own life? Featuring: WDNC Members Tori Author, Nookietown; Founder, Pithmonger Leather Goods IG @pithmonger_leather_goods, vcchickering.com Tyff Founder, Adcolor; Substack: "Finding My Nerve" substack.com/@diverstar Kimmi Author; Founder, Build Up Boys IG @build_up_boys Special Guest Ricki Lake Actress, Director/Producer, Documentarian IG @rickilake Buy The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook here! Buy The We Do Not Care Club Coloring Book here! Shop OFFICIAL We Do Not Care Club merch here!

About The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders

About The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders

About The We Do Not Care Club Podcast with Melani Sanders