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67 episodes
- Most people write intentions on a New Moon and then never look at them again until the next one. That is the part that is costing you.
A few weeks ago I told you that an intention is not a wish you send out, it is an instruction you send in. This is the other half. What happens in the thirty days after you write it, and why that window is the whole practice.
I walk you through how I actually build a vision: the kitchen, the light, the clothes I pick out, the conversation with my partner, the number on the screen. Then the part almost nobody teaches, which is that all of those details exist to evoke one feeling, and the feeling is what you stay attached to. The details can change. They often do. The feeling is what you are manifesting.
Then we get into the thirty days. New Moon to New Moon is about thirty days, and that is also the window where behavior changes and habits form. Your brain runs on what is familiar because familiar is cheap and safe, and changing it costs real energy, so it will not change unless you tell it to. Reading your vision every day from a regulated state is how you tell it. You are directing your attention, which means your brain starts flagging the opportunities that match instead of letting them slide past.
The New Moon in Libra arrives Saturday, October 10, at 8:50 AM PT, at seventeen degrees. Write it tomorrow. Then do not forget about it.
Topics Covered:
Why your intentions stop working the moment you file them away
A quick recap: an intention is an instruction, not a goal, a fantasy, or a wish list
How to build a vision with real detail: the room, the light, the clothes, the conversations, the feeling
Why Jill puts her closet in her vision, and what the clothes you choose tell you about the day you are having
The fine line between getting specific and getting attached
Why the feeling is the thing you are actually manifesting, and why the details are allowed to change
The thirty day container, New Moon to New Moon, and why it lines up with the lunar cycle
Behavior change at twenty one to thirty days, and why she uses the longer number
Reading your vision daily from a regulated nervous system, and why the same time each day matters
Pairing it with meditation or breath work so your brain is actually listening
Why your brain defaults to the familiar, and the real energy cost of changing it
The hunter gatherer field, the tiger, and why your brain refuses the greener grass
How daily repetition directs your attention toward the opportunities you would otherwise scan right past
Why manifestation is also about making your own future feel safe enough to walk toward
What to do at the next New Moon: review from who you are now, revise, and repeat
Jill’s own daily practice: rereading the vision, then writing what she is claiming and what she is calling in
If you want more time, put more time in the vision
The New Moon in Libra on October 10 and how to use it
Timestamps:
[00:17] A deeper dive into what happens after you set intentions
[00:30] The recap: intentions are instructions, not goals or wish lists
[01:35] Building the vision, detail by detail
[03:03] Getting specific, then detaching from the specifics
[03:47] Why the feeling is what makes it real to your brain
[04:09] The details may change, the feeling stays
[05:13] Into the thirty days: New Moon to New Moon
[06:14] Why behavior changes around twenty one to thirty days
[06:47] Reading it daily from a regulated nervous system
[08:05] Why your brain loves the familiar
[08:43] The real energy cost of changing your brain
[09:02] The hunter gatherer field and the tiger
[10:00] Directing your attention so you stop scanning past the opportunity
[11:22] Convincing your brain over thirty days
[12:17] At the next New Moon: review, revise, repeat
[13:37] Jill’s own practice: the vision, then the affirmations
[14:30] If you want more time, put it in the vision
[15:30] Close and where to go next
Journaling Prompts:
What did I write on the last New Moon, and when did I last read it?
What is the one feeling underneath everything I am asking for?
Where in my vision am I gripping the details instead of the feeling?
What time of day can I realistically give this sixty seconds, every day, for thirty days?
What does my nervous system need first so I am reading this from a regulated state?
What am I claiming right now, and what am I calling in to support it?
Resources:
Get the Libra Season Workbook for the New Moon in Libra on October 10
Get your Free Natal Chart to find your Libra placements
Listen to Why Set Intentions, the companion episode to this one
Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram
Visit the Spirit Daughter Website
Get my book Spirit Daughter
Book a Natal Chart Reading
Try the Moment App for free
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- You asked for this one. After the first house mini episode, so many of you wrote in wanting to go deeper into your rising sign, so here is the full hour.
Your rising sign is the sign that was on the eastern horizon the moment you took your first breath, and it changes about every two hours, which is why two people born on the same day in the same hospital can be almost entirely different. I have met twins born twenty minutes apart with different rising signs. It is the most personal placement in your chart, and it is also the one most people cannot see in themselves.
Here is why. Your rising sign is not only how people meet you. It is the lens you are looking through, and you cannot see the glasses you are wearing. It is also the architecture of your whole chart. It starts your first house, every other house follows from it, and its planetary ruler becomes the ruler of your entire life. Find that ruler, find the house it sits in, and you have just found the most important area of your chart.
Then I walk you through all twelve rising signs: what people feel when you enter a room, what you are seeing when you look out, and the specific thing each one is growing into. I do not think we learn our rising sign. I think we are born in it, forget it somewhere in childhood, and spend the rest of our lives remembering it. Pull up your chart at chart.spiritdaughter.com and find yours.
Topics Covered:
What your rising sign actually is, and why it changes about every two hours
Why your exact birth time matters, and why the birth certificate beats your mother’s memory
Twins born twenty minutes apart with different rising signs, and what that tells you
How to work out your rising sign if you do not know your birth time
The sun, the moon, and the rising sign explained as the rooms of a house
Why your rising sign is the front door, and why a front door is not a mask
The lens problem: why you cannot always see your own rising sign
Jill on her own Libra rising, and the years it took to recognize it under a Leo sun and a Scorpio moon
What the rising sign governs: first impressions, how you begin things, your appearance, your identity, and your view of the world
Your chart ruler, how to find it, and why the house it sits in becomes the most important area of your life
Why we do not learn our rising sign, we remember it
How childhood teaches us to hide the very thing we came in radiating
Aries rising: the spark, the charge, the courage, and learning that not everyone sees the action you see
Taurus rising: grounded, unhurried, fully present, and learning that steadiness beats rushing to any finish line
Gemini rising: light, curious, endlessly talkable, and learning to funnel that mental energy into one thing
Cancer rising: the nurturer everyone brings their heart to, and learning to build your own container of care
Leo rising: radiance people remember, and learning to stop dimming it
Virgo rising: observant, discerning, quietly optimizing everything, and learning not to turn the inner critic inward
Libra rising: calm, gracious, immediately connected, and learning to speak your truth even when it creates disharmony
Scorpio rising: depth people feel before you speak, and learning that your intensity is your power
Sagittarius rising: optimism, expansion, the highest meaning, and learning to take the leap without the guarantee
Capricorn rising: the one everyone assumes is capable, and learning to be playful and to separate worth from achievement
Aquarius rising: Saturn and Uranus at once, the rule keeper and the rule breaker, and learning that not everyone has to get you
Pisces rising: mystical, empathic, almost translucent, and learning where you end and everyone else begins
Why you should ask a friend what their first impression of you was
Planets sitting on your ascendant and the extra layer they add
Timestamps:
[00:03] Welcome, and why this one is a longer episode
[01:01] What your rising sign actually is, and why it changes about every two hours
[01:19] Why your exact birth time matters
[01:42] The twins born twenty minutes apart
[03:31] What to do if you do not know your birth time
[04:44] The big three explained as the rooms of a house
[05:39] Your rising sign is the front door, and a front door is not a mask
[07:10] The lens problem: why you cannot always see your own rising sign
[08:24] Jill on her Libra rising, under a Leo sun and a Scorpio moon
[10:24] What the rising sign actually governs
[11:51] Your chart ruler, and why the house it sits in matters most
[13:07] We do not learn our rising sign, we remember it
[16:00] Aries rising
[20:08] Taurus rising
[24:08] Gemini rising
[27:57] Cancer rising
[31:47] Leo rising
[34:44] Virgo rising
[38:07] Libra rising
[42:10] Scorpio rising
[46:30] Sagittarius rising
[49:17] Capricorn rising
[52:34] Aquarius rising
[55:54] Pisces rising
[59:25] All twelve, and how to embody yours
[1:01:10] Finding your chart ruler and the house it sits in
[1:02:15] Planets sitting on your ascendant
[1:02:54] Close, and where to go deeper
Journaling Prompts:
What do people say about me the first time they meet me, and how long has that been true?
Which parts of my rising sign do I recognize immediately, and which ones feel like a stranger?
When in my life did I start hiding this energy, and what was I trying to belong to?
Where is my chart ruler, and what has that house been asking of me lately?
What is the growth edge of my rising sign, and what would one step toward it look like this week?
If I let my rising sign lead fully for a month, what would change?
Resources:
Get your Free Natal Chart to find your rising sign and your chart ruler
Listen to The First House, the mini episode that sparked this deep dive
Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram
Visit the Spirit Daughter Website
Get my book Spirit Daughter
Book a Natal Chart Reading
Try the Moment App for free
Get the Libra Season Workbook
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Your Questions Answered: Stelliums, Missing Elements, and When Caring Becomes Self Abandonment10/02/2026 | 13 mins.You called in, and this week I am reading your charts on air. Three questions, three very different charts, and every one of them holds something you will recognize in your own.
Kim wanted to know what a sextile and a trine actually are, and what it means to carry six placements in Capricorn across the ninth and tenth houses. So we start there: a sextile is a gift you unwrap, a trine is a gift you already carry, and a stellium is a lot of power pointed in one direction. Dawn called in from Ann Arbor with no planets in earth and wanted to know what to do about it. A missing element is not a flaw, it is unfinished business, and I show you the three places in your chart to go find it.
Then a caller from Missouri, rebuilding her work and her relationships after motherhood, asked how to tell a true calling to care for others from over functioning. Her Jupiter in Pisces in the eighth house says healer. Her Moon in Capricorn in the sixth house says prove it. I give her four questions to tell the two apart in the moment. Pull up your own chart and listen along. One of these is yours.
Topics Covered:
What an aspect actually is, and why the distance between two planets tells you how those parts of you talk
The sextile: 60 degrees, an unlocked door, and the opportunity that waits for you to move first
The trine: 120 degrees, same element, and the gift you use so easily you forget to count it
The shadow side of a trine, and the better question to ask of it
What a stellium is, and why six placements in Capricorn point at one summit
Capricorn in the ninth and tenth houses: building a body of work and earning authority instead of announcing it
Why Capricorn matures in reverse, and the twenties that feel behind before the forties that make sense
How to find the placements that support a stellium through sextile and trine
What it means to have no planets in an element, and why you still have that element in your chart
The two ways a missing element shows up: avoiding it entirely, or overcorrecting into it
Where to find your earth anyway: Saturn, the houses ruled by Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, and your second, sixth, and tenth houses
Building a missing element on purpose: external structure, one repetition, and finishing one thing
Moon in Capricorn in the sixth house, and the emotional home built out of usefulness
Jupiter in Pisces in the eighth house: the real healer, and the placement with no natural edges
Four questions to tell a true calling from over functioning while it is happening
What Leo rising is actually asking for, and why being indispensable is not the same as being seen
Releasing the belief that rest has to be earned, and the difference between a routine that holds you and a routine that scores you
Resources:
Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram
Visit the Spirit Daughter Website
Get your Free Natal Chart to find your aspects, your stelliums, and your elements
Get my book Spirit Daughter
Book a Natal Chart Reading
Try the Moment App for free
Get the Libra Season Workbook
Try the Moment App for free: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/moment-by-spirit-daughter/id6739384947
Get the Libra Season Workbook: https://spiritdaughter.com/collections/workbook
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- You have already seen the lists telling you what not to do for the next six weeks. This episode is not that. Venus stations retrograde on October 3 at 8 degrees of Scorpio and stations direct on November 13 in Libra, and Venus rules your heart, your self worth, your money, and everything you attract. When it turns inward, you get one of the most healing windows in all of astrology.
I walk you through the whole timeline: retrograde in Scorpio during Libra season, the Venus star point on October 23 when it meets the sun and turns from an evening star into a morning star, the move back into Libra on October 25, and Mercury stationing retrograde right in the middle of it. Then I show you what each half is asking of you. Scorpio goes into the shadow, the self sabotage, the Venus wound sitting in your own chart, and the heartbreak you thought you had finished. Libra brings it back to partnership: how you show love, how you receive it, and what you believe you are worthy of attracting.
This one comes with practices, including the 40 day list that leaves you with 400 things you love about yourself in your own handwriting. Venus retrograde is not happening to you. It is happening for you.
Topics Covered:
What a retrograde actually is, and why the backward motion is an optical illusion
The full timeline: retrograde October 3 in Scorpio, back into Libra October 25, direct November 13
Why it turns retrograde in Scorpio during Libra season and moves through Libra during Scorpio season
Mercury retrograde overlapping from late October, and why the two retrogrades are nothing alike
Venus as a planet of manifestation: what you let yourself want, and what you let yourself receive
The eight year cycle, and what was happening in your heart in 2018 and in 2010
Why an ex often returns during Venus retrograde, and what it is usually there for
Venus retrograde in Scorpio: shadow work, self sabotage, and the heartbreak you thought was finished
Your Venus wound in your natal chart becoming impossible to ignore
Projecting your own shadow onto your partner during Libra season
Why shadow work is about acceptance, not removal, and how self belief grows out of self love
The Venus star point on October 23 and the shift from evening star to morning star
Why the descent always ends in a rise
Venus retrograde in Libra: how you show love, how you receive it, and what you attract
Attracting from your wounds versus attracting from your worth
Being partner number one to yourself, and using that as the blueprint for everyone else
What to do: review your commitments, have the conversation you have been avoiding, reconnect with a friend, return to a creative project, forgive
What to wait on: new relationships, impulsive decisions about your appearance or your money, and assuming a returning ex means reconciliation
The 40 day practice: 10 things you love about yourself every day, 400 by the end
Giving yourself your own love language
The letter you write and never send
Going outside to watch Venus move from an evening star to a morning star
Journaling Prompts:
What was happening in my love life and my money in the autumn of 2018? What is still unfinished from then?
Where am I giving more than I am receiving, and when did I decide that was normal?
What do I actually find beautiful, before anyone told me what to like?
What am I still holding from a heartbreak that has not finished moving through me?
What is my love language, and how am I failing to give it to myself?
What did I agree to when I was a different person that I would not agree to now?
If I believed I was worth it, what would I ask for this week?
What pleasure did I give up, and why?
Who do I need to have one honest conversation with before this ends?
Ten things I love about myself, today.
Timestamps:
[00:02] Welcome, and why this is not a list of what you cannot do
[02:02] The full timeline: October 3, back into Libra October 25, direct November 13
[03:21] What a retrograde actually is, and everything Venus rules
[04:38] Venus as a planet of manifestation
[05:45] Why Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde are nothing alike
[07:32] The cycle: every eighteen months, and the eight year pattern
[08:36] Journal this: who was I then, and how have I evolved
[09:18] Venus retrograde in Scorpio, and why it does not stay on the surface
[10:44] The patterns and the codependency that keep showing up
[11:14] Realizing where you have been sabotaging yourself
[12:04] Your own Venus placement becoming impossible to ignore
[14:07] Finding the courage and the support to face it
[15:04] Accepting your shadows, and how self belief grows out of self love
[17:13] Projecting your shadow onto your partner
[17:30] The heartbreak you distracted yourself from
[19:27] Why retrograde motion is an optical illusion
[20:37] The dance with the sun: evening star to morning star
[21:35] Being seen in the morning light
[22:52] Venus retrograde in Libra: partnership and worth
[24:09] How you show love, and why people rarely give it to themselves
[26:14] Feeling safe in a new partnership
[27:49] Every partnership, not only the romantic ones
[29:29] Being partner number one to yourself
[30:20] What to do: review your commitments
[31:34] The conversation you have been putting off
[32:54] The creative project you set down
[34:36] What to wait on
[35:39] Money, resources, and big decisions
[36:31] When an ex returns, and what it is really there for
[37:26] The 40 day practice: ten things you love about yourself
[38:04] Why you write it by hand
[39:32] The letter you write and never send
[40:36] Go outside and watch Venus move
[41:19] Journaling prompts and the house your Venus sits in
[42:21] It is not happening to you, it is happening for you
Resources:
Enroll in The Call It In Method before enrollment closes September 30
Listen to the Train Your Brain for Abundance masterclass
Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram
Visit the Spirit Daughter Website
Get your Free Natal Chart to find your Venus
Get my book Spirit Daughter
Book a Natal Chart Reading
Try the Moment App for free
Get the Libra Season Workbook
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- You have set intentions before. On a New Moon. On the first day of the year. On a night when something in you decided things were going to be different. And then two weeks later you could not remember what you wrote.
So this episode is not about how to set an intention. It is about why. Why this one practice sits at the center of everything I teach, when it takes ninety seconds and nobody is checking your work. The answer is not that the universe is waiting to take your order. It is that your brain is listening. An intention is not a wish you send out. It is an instruction you send in.
Before I was an astrologer I was a neuroscientist, and in this one I hand you the science. Your brain filters what you notice, predicts what is coming, and rewires itself through repetition, and an intention is the one lever you have on all three. I break down why you cannot do a goal, what the research on implementation intentions actually found, and why dopamine spikes in the pursuit and not the arrival. Then I give you the four steps you can do tonight, and I show you the sequence the sky is walking us through: release on the Full Moon in Aries September 26, review through Venus retrograde starting October 3, plant on the New Moon in Libra October 10. Write one sentence tonight. That is the whole practice.
Topics Covered:
Why your intentions keep fading by week two
The real question: not how to set an intention, but why it works
Intention versus goal, and why you cannot do a goal
How an intention lives in today while a goal lives in someday
Why an intention changes what you notice, what you choose, and what you are willing to do
Filtering: the reticular activating system and how your brain decides what gets through
What happens when your filter has been set for years to notice what is missing
Predicting: why your brain is not a camera, it is a prediction machine
Wiring: neuroplasticity and why repetition is the whole mechanism
Specificity and the research on implementation intentions
Dopamine spikes in the anticipation and the pursuit, not the arrival
Why the intentions that work are the ones you can feel in your chest
The Full Moon in Aries on September 26 at three degrees, and what to release
Venus stationing retrograde October 3 through November 13 and your relationship with worth
The New Moon in Libra on October 10 at seventeen degrees as your intention setting window
Step one: name the state, not the outcome
Step two: attach a when and a where
Step three: feel it for sixty seconds
Step four: repeat it for thirty days, and what to do when you miss a day
Why small and repeated beats big and rare every time
Writing it by hand, in the same place, so you can watch what changes
The Call It In Method, starting October 1, with enrollment closing September 30
Why you are already setting intentions, and most of them are old ones
Timestamps: The OMNY file for this episode has a single continuous time marker, so section timestamps are not available. Topics Covered follows the order of the episode.
Resources:
Enroll in The Call It In Method, my twelve week manifestation program starting October 1. Enrollment closes September 30
Watch the free Train Your Brain for Abundance masterclass replay
Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram
Visit the Spirit Daughter Website
Get your Free Natal Chart
Get my book Spirit Daughter
Book a Natal Chart Reading
Try the Moment App for free
Get the Libra Season Workbook
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Spirit Daughter Podcast
Welcome to The Spirit Daughter Podcast, where we explore the cosmic energy of each season through expert conversations and dive deep into celebrity birth charts to help you understand your own astrological design. I'm Jill Wintersteen, and twice weekly, I'm bringing you powerful conversations that align with current cosmic weather alongside intimate chart readings that reveal how the stars shape extraordinary lives. Every month brings a perfect mix. Through intimate chart reading with fascinating guests, you'll discover how these successful people work with their cosmic energy to create extraordinary lives. As I read their charts, you'll recognize pieces of yourself in their stories. Their Venus placement might mirror yours. Their rising sign challenges might sound exactly like your morning routine. Every celebrity chart becomes a mirror for understanding your own. I’ll also feature interviews with experts based on the current astrological season. During Virgo Season, we’ll explore finding your worth through healing and rituals. When Capricorn Season arrives, we’ll discuss building empires while maintaining life balance. These expert episodes are timed to each Sun Season's themes, giving you real tools to work with the current cosmic energy. Each week brings you two powerful episodes. Our full-length shows feature either revealing chart readings or expert conversations perfectly timed to the season's opportunities. Every conversation will show you how to work with current cosmic weather to create real results in your life. Plus, our weekly mini-episodes break down specific pieces of the natal chart. What does Mercury in your chart reveal about your communication style? How does your moon sign unlock emotional freedom? These quick cosmic downloads give you the knowledge to read your own chart like a pro. Here's what makes this irresistible: while I'm reading a celebrity's chart or exploring seasonal themes with experts, you're learning to apply these insights to your own life. Every placement we discuss, every aspect we explore, every transit we navigate together becomes a lesson you can use immediately. It's like getting a personal astrology education through the stories of people you admire and wisdom from experts who've mastered these cosmic cycles. Whether you're new to astrology or ready to go deeper, this show teaches you to speak the language of the stars through expert wisdom and the charts of fascinating people. Because when you understand how cosmic energy shows up in others and learn to work with seasonal themes, you recognize these patterns in yourself. And when you understand your own astrological makeup, you unlock the power to create the exact life you desire.Podcast website
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