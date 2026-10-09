You have already seen the lists telling you what not to do for the next six weeks. This episode is not that. Venus stations retrograde on October 3 at 8 degrees of Scorpio and stations direct on November 13 in Libra, and Venus rules your heart, your self worth, your money, and everything you attract. When it turns inward, you get one of the most healing windows in all of astrology.

I walk you through the whole timeline: retrograde in Scorpio during Libra season, the Venus star point on October 23 when it meets the sun and turns from an evening star into a morning star, the move back into Libra on October 25, and Mercury stationing retrograde right in the middle of it. Then I show you what each half is asking of you. Scorpio goes into the shadow, the self sabotage, the Venus wound sitting in your own chart, and the heartbreak you thought you had finished. Libra brings it back to partnership: how you show love, how you receive it, and what you believe you are worthy of attracting.

This one comes with practices, including the 40 day list that leaves you with 400 things you love about yourself in your own handwriting. Venus retrograde is not happening to you. It is happening for you.

Topics Covered:

What a retrograde actually is, and why the backward motion is an optical illusion

The full timeline: retrograde October 3 in Scorpio, back into Libra October 25, direct November 13

Why it turns retrograde in Scorpio during Libra season and moves through Libra during Scorpio season

Mercury retrograde overlapping from late October, and why the two retrogrades are nothing alike

Venus as a planet of manifestation: what you let yourself want, and what you let yourself receive

The eight year cycle, and what was happening in your heart in 2018 and in 2010

Why an ex often returns during Venus retrograde, and what it is usually there for

Venus retrograde in Scorpio: shadow work, self sabotage, and the heartbreak you thought was finished

Your Venus wound in your natal chart becoming impossible to ignore

Projecting your own shadow onto your partner during Libra season

Why shadow work is about acceptance, not removal, and how self belief grows out of self love

The Venus star point on October 23 and the shift from evening star to morning star

Why the descent always ends in a rise

Venus retrograde in Libra: how you show love, how you receive it, and what you attract

Attracting from your wounds versus attracting from your worth

Being partner number one to yourself, and using that as the blueprint for everyone else

What to do: review your commitments, have the conversation you have been avoiding, reconnect with a friend, return to a creative project, forgive

What to wait on: new relationships, impulsive decisions about your appearance or your money, and assuming a returning ex means reconciliation

The 40 day practice: 10 things you love about yourself every day, 400 by the end

Giving yourself your own love language

The letter you write and never send

Going outside to watch Venus move from an evening star to a morning star

Journaling Prompts:

What was happening in my love life and my money in the autumn of 2018? What is still unfinished from then?

Where am I giving more than I am receiving, and when did I decide that was normal?

What do I actually find beautiful, before anyone told me what to like?

What am I still holding from a heartbreak that has not finished moving through me?

What is my love language, and how am I failing to give it to myself?

What did I agree to when I was a different person that I would not agree to now?

If I believed I was worth it, what would I ask for this week?

What pleasure did I give up, and why?

Who do I need to have one honest conversation with before this ends?

Ten things I love about myself, today.

Timestamps:

[00:02] Welcome, and why this is not a list of what you cannot do

[02:02] The full timeline: October 3, back into Libra October 25, direct November 13

[03:21] What a retrograde actually is, and everything Venus rules

[04:38] Venus as a planet of manifestation

[05:45] Why Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde are nothing alike

[07:32] The cycle: every eighteen months, and the eight year pattern

[08:36] Journal this: who was I then, and how have I evolved

[09:18] Venus retrograde in Scorpio, and why it does not stay on the surface

[10:44] The patterns and the codependency that keep showing up

[11:14] Realizing where you have been sabotaging yourself

[12:04] Your own Venus placement becoming impossible to ignore

[14:07] Finding the courage and the support to face it

[15:04] Accepting your shadows, and how self belief grows out of self love

[17:13] Projecting your shadow onto your partner

[17:30] The heartbreak you distracted yourself from

[19:27] Why retrograde motion is an optical illusion

[20:37] The dance with the sun: evening star to morning star

[21:35] Being seen in the morning light

[22:52] Venus retrograde in Libra: partnership and worth

[24:09] How you show love, and why people rarely give it to themselves

[26:14] Feeling safe in a new partnership

[27:49] Every partnership, not only the romantic ones

[29:29] Being partner number one to yourself

[30:20] What to do: review your commitments

[31:34] The conversation you have been putting off

[32:54] The creative project you set down

[34:36] What to wait on

[35:39] Money, resources, and big decisions

[36:31] When an ex returns, and what it is really there for

[37:26] The 40 day practice: ten things you love about yourself

[38:04] Why you write it by hand

[39:32] The letter you write and never send

[40:36] Go outside and watch Venus move

[41:19] Journaling prompts and the house your Venus sits in

[42:21] It is not happening to you, it is happening for you

Resources:

Enroll in The Call It In Method before enrollment closes September 30

Listen to the Train Your Brain for Abundance masterclass

Follow Spirit Daughter on Instagram

Visit the Spirit Daughter Website

Get your Free Natal Chart to find your Venus

Get my book Spirit Daughter

Book a Natal Chart Reading

Try the Moment App for free

Get the Libra Season Workbook

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.