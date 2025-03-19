New Thinking Allowed Audio Podcast

Rhine Research and Education Update with John Kruth
Rhine Research and Education Update with John Kruth John G. Kruth is the Executive Director of the Rhine Research Center and the founder of the Rhine Education Center. He has been studying parapsychology informally for over 35 years, and has been a formal member of the Rhine research team since 2009. His research has included
1:05:06
What Happens After We Die? with Jocelyn Arellano
What Happens After We Die? with Jocelyn Arellano Jocelyn Arellano is a channeler and public speaker who has devoted her professional life to exploring the soul´s evolutionary process in different stages in the Astral world. She is coauthor, with Carmen de Sayve of A Doorway to the Light: After Death Experiences. Here she describes the sessions
1:03:29
An Open-Ended Conversation with Federico Faggin
An Open-Ended Conversation with Federico Faggin Federico Faggin created the self-aligned MOS silicon-gate technology, which made possible memory chips, CCD image sensors, and the microprocessor. He designed the Intel 4004, 8008, and 8080 microprocessors, as well as the Zilog Z80 and Z8 processors. In 2010, he received the 2009 National Medal of Technology and Innovation,
49:14
Psi Games International with Hakim Isler
Psi Games International with Hakim Isler Hakim Isler is the founder and owner of Elite Guard, LLC, a martial arts, fitness and security training company. He has been involved in the martial arts for 22 years and in the security field for eight years. He also developed and instructed military combative systems for the United
46:54
Chakras as Gateways to Other Dimensions with Richard Jelusich
Chakras as Gateways to Other Dimensions with Richard Jelusich Richard Jelusich, PhD, is chairman of the board of trustees of the California Institute for Human Science, and also a lead faculty member. He is an ordained minister and has an active practice in subtle energy medicine/energy psychology and spiritual counseling. He is the author of Eye