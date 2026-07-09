Have you ever had a spiritual awakening, a profound connection with a loved one in spirit, or a deep realization about the nature of reality—only to find that the people closest to you don't share your excitement? Some become skeptical. Some change the subject. Some get defensive or even angry. Why does this happen, and how can we navigate these relationships with greater understanding and compassion?



In this episode of Always Connected recorded live, Suzanne explores what happens when our awareness expands but those around us seem content with a different perspective. Join us for an honest, heartfelt conversation about growth, relationships, and finding peace when others don't "get it.”



Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.



To stay connected -



Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann



See my ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices