Suzanne sits down with Wisdom Healing Qigong teacher Master Mingtong Gu for a powerful conversation about embodiment, healing, consciousness, and what it truly means to “come home” to ourselves. Together, they explore the deep connection between mind, body, spirit, and energy, why so many people feel disconnected from their bodies, and how returning to presence can transform the way we experience life. Master Mingtong shares his extraordinary personal journey from childhood trauma and chronic illness to profound healing through Wisdom Healing Qigong, along with practical insights on stress, fear, awakening, and living fully embodied in a rapidly changing world.
If this conversation stirred something in you, Master Mingtong Gu’s bestselling book Coming Home to Embodied Awakening is your next step. Order your copy and receive a free bonus collection of video teachings to deepen what you discovered at www.mingtonggu.com/book
Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.
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