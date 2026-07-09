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Always Connected

Mind Body Spirit.fm
EducationReligion & Spirituality
Always Connected
Latest episode

347 episodes

  • Always Connected

    What Mediumship Can Teach Us About Discernment

    07/09/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    A startling online infomercial raised a fascinating question: How do we know what's real anymore? With AI-generated voices, deepfake videos, fabricated testimonials, and increasingly convincing digital content, discernment has become an essential life skill. Yet those who practice mediumship face a similar challenge every day: How do we distinguish imagination from genuine guidance?

    In this episode of Always Connected, Suzanne explores the surprising parallels between recognizing authentic spirit communication and navigating an age of artificial intelligence.

    Continue the Journey:

    Suzanne Giesemann Website → https://suzannegiesemann.com

    Grief & Loss → https://suzannegiesemann.com/about/grief-loss/

    Search Suzanne’s YouTube Videos → https://suzannegiesemann.com/search-all-of-suzannes-youtube-videos/

    About Suzanne Giesemann:

    Suzanne Giesemann is a spiritual teacher, author, evidential medium, and Messenger of Hope. Her work helps people live consciously connected and divinely guided lives through teachings, books, meditations, retreats, and messages of hope.

    To stay connected -

    Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann

    See my ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Always Connected

    I Changed - Why Can't They See It?

    07/02/2026 | 57 mins.
    Have you ever had a spiritual awakening, a profound connection with a loved one in spirit, or a deep realization about the nature of reality—only to find that the people closest to you don't share your excitement? Some become skeptical. Some change the subject. Some get defensive or even angry. Why does this happen, and how can we navigate these relationships with greater understanding and compassion?

    In this episode of Always Connected recorded live, Suzanne explores what happens when our awareness expands but those around us seem content with a different perspective. Join us for an honest, heartfelt conversation about growth, relationships, and finding peace when others don't "get it.”

    Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.

    To stay connected  -

    Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann

    See my ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Always Connected

    Automatic Writing: A Direct Line to Guidance

    06/25/2026 | 55 mins.
    Have you ever wondered if you could receive guidance directly from higher awareness, your loved ones in spirit, or your own deeper wisdom? In this episode of Always Connected, Suzanne explores the fascinating practice of automatic writing—a simple yet powerful method for accessing information beyond ordinary thinking. Whether you're completely new to the practice or have been curious about it for years, you'll learn how to approach automatic writing with confidence, clarity, and discernment.

    Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.

    To stay connected  -

    Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann

    See my ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Always Connected

    Dreams, Afterlife Visits, and Messages from the Soul with Theresa Cheung

    06/18/2026 | 53 mins.
    What if your dreams are more than random images at night? In this pre-recorded episode, Suzanne talks with dream expert and bestselling author Theresa Cheung about what dreams really are, why recurring dreams matter, how to remember more of what happens while you sleep, and the difference between symbolic dreams and true afterlife visitations.

    Together they explore dream symbolism, precognitive dreams, recurring patterns, dream journaling, and how our nighttime experiences may help us heal, grow, and connect more deeply with ourselves and those beyond the veil.

    Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.

    Learn more at https://www.theresacheung.com.

    To stay connected  -

    Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann

    See my ⁠⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Always Connected

    Awaken Through the Body with Master Mingtong Gu

    06/11/2026 | 57 mins.
    Suzanne sits down with Wisdom Healing Qigong teacher Master Mingtong Gu for a powerful conversation about embodiment, healing, consciousness, and what it truly means to “come home” to ourselves. Together, they explore the deep connection between mind, body, spirit, and energy, why so many people feel disconnected from their bodies, and how returning to presence can transform the way we experience life. Master Mingtong shares his extraordinary personal journey from childhood trauma and chronic illness to profound healing through Wisdom Healing Qigong, along with practical insights on stress, fear, awakening, and living fully embodied in a rapidly changing world.

    If this conversation stirred something in you, Master Mingtong Gu’s bestselling book Coming Home to Embodied Awakening is your next step. Order your copy and receive a free bonus collection of video teachings to deepen what you discovered at www.mingtonggu.com/book

    Suzanne Giesemann is a former Navy Commander-turned spiritual teacher, author, documentarian and evidential medium. Through The Awakened Way, she shares practical tools for living with peace, balance, and joyful connection to Spirit. In her vast YouTube library you will find inspired teachings, messages from her guides, Sanaya, meditations, and evidence that love and life never end.

    To stay connected  -

    Join Suzanne's newsletter - ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/suzanne-news⁠⁠⁠

    Follow me on Facebook - / @suzannegiesemann

    See my ⁠⁠⁠linktr.ee⁠⁠⁠ - ⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/suzanne_giesemann⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Always Connected
Always Connected with Suzanne Giesemann is an interactive, recorded-live show exploring what it truly means to live from the knowing that we are never separate—from each other, from guidance, or from the deeper intelligence of life itself. Each episode blends practical teaching, spontaneous insight, and direct audience participation, as Suzanne engages with listeners’ real-life questions and stories in the moment. As the show unfolds, she attunes to Higher Consciousness, allowing guidance to arise from the greater reality so that every episode becomes a shared, unscripted experience with Spirit. Tune in, participate, and discover how connection shows up in your life!
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