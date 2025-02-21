Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto

469: It's My Fault, But Also Your Fault

This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about new TVs, brass sculpture, and making new products. What We’re Working On Jimmy Diresta Was at the stained glass class at Maker Camp David Picciuto Found a Juno synth at an estate sale!! Bob Clagett Finally started shooting the new Fusion course, accidentally made a product What we’re watching: David Pick of the Week: Veritasium Superglue Jimmy’s Pick of the Week: The Essential Craftsman Bob’s Pick of the Week: How to Rebuild a Toyota 3FE engine Special thanks to all of our patrons on Patreon for supporting this episode! Especially: A...