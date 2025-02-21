Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto

This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about the sunk cost fallacy. What We’re Working On Jimmy Diresta Working on the Cadillac/Woody David Picciuto Making a pair of dog beds Bob Clagett Finished up a Panna Court, moving the Fusion course update along What we’re watching: David Pick of the Week: Acme Supply Company / Cinodrome Jimmy’s Pick of the Week: John Kuiphoff Bob’s Pick of the Week: https://www.youtube.com/@tfrasca Special thanks to all of our patrons on Patreon for supporting this episode! Especially: A Pretty Big Deal Inc. APBD.com OMGmade Crabtree Creative Michael menedjian Warren Werks Geoff @ The...
1:08:27
471: One Zombie Hand
This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about which tool to get if you want to start a business. What We're Working On Jimmy Diresta Has one cracked hand, working on the Cadillac David Picciuto Working on the resin vase Bob Clagett Finishing up the Panna Court, moving to the Ghia next Links: Laura Kampf Instagram What we're watching: David Pick of the Week: Laura Kampf Jimmy's Pick of the Week: Bryan Kleiner – Lee Valley Workshop Bob's Pick of the Week: Brad Arthur – Give me 9 minutes…
1:07:33
470: I'm Gonna Spend It On Tools and Cars...
This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about learning new things and what to do when we are gone. What We're Working On Jimmy Diresta Tore out the floor in the graveyard house, working on the Cadillac David Picciuto Experimenting with making an epoxy form art piece Bob Clagett Shooting an updated Fusion course, making a Panna court Links: Set Design of The Beatles HELP What we're watching: David Pick of the Week: New Sounds Jimmy's Pick of the Week: Joe Cocker – Woodstock Bob's Pick of the Week: Learn Laser Welding in 10 Minutes
1:05:40
469: It's My Fault, But Also Your Fault
This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about new TVs, brass sculpture, and making new products. What We're Working On Jimmy Diresta Was at the stained glass class at Maker Camp David Picciuto Found a Juno synth at an estate sale!! Bob Clagett Finally started shooting the new Fusion course, accidentally made a product What we're watching: David Pick of the Week: Veritasium Superglue Jimmy's Pick of the Week: The Essential Craftsman Bob's Pick of the Week: How to Rebuild a Toyota 3FE engine
1:09:54
468: The Gap
This week Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto talk about the gap between what we are and what we want to be. What We're Working On Jimmy Diresta Working on the car, made a new basement door for the graveyard house David Picciuto Working on 2 videos, racing to see which one finishes first. Bob Clagett Designed an adjustable webcam mount, been prepping the studio for filming What we're watching: David Pick of the Week: The Art Life Jimmy's Pick of the Week: Future Shock / Eric The Car Guy Bob's Pick of the Week: Party Pooper
About Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto
Making It is a weekly audio podcast that comes out every Friday hosted by Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto. Three different makers with different backgrounds talking about creativity, design and making things with your bare hands.