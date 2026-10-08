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- Midlife comes with a lot of twists. Your Turn with Allison Aubrey is here to help you navigate them. Hosted by longtime NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey, the show brings together scientists, experts and inspiring stories of women making life-defining changes in their 50s and beyond. We tackle one challenge at a time with practical, evidence-backed ideas for feeling healthier, more connected and more confident about what's next. Episodes available starting in October.
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About Your Turn with Allison Aubrey
Midlife comes with lots of twists and turns. Your Turn with Allison Aubrey is here to help you navigate them. Hosted by longtime NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey, the show pairs insights from leading thinkers and experts in health and relationships with inspiring stories of people making life-defining changes in midlife and beyond. We tackle one challenge at a time with practical, evidence-backed ideas to feel healthy, connected and energized about what's next.Podcast website
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Your Turn with Allison Aubrey
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