Midlife comes with lots of twists and turns. Your Turn with Allison Aubrey is here to help you navigate them.

Hosted by longtime NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey, the show pairs insights from leading thinkers and experts in health and relationships with inspiring stories of people making life-defining changes in midlife and beyond. We tackle one challenge at a time with practical, evidence-backed ideas to feel healthy, connected and energized about what's next.