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18 episodes
- President Donald Trump recently called Hasan Piker a “terrible liability” and a “communist.”
The California-based streamer — who describes himself as a socialist — has become the GOP’s political bogeyman ahead of the midterm elections. Piker argues those attacks will backfire, but also says he has played a role in being portrayed as a 'figurehead of the insurgent left.'
“The way that I'm portrayed in the media is an America-hating communist Islamist fundamentalist who wants to secretly do jihad, and then also, at the same time, very woke and gay, so there's this weird inconsistency in their messaging,” Piker says. “Who I am is very simple. I'm a socialist. I'm an anti-imperialist. I want what's best for Americans, and I want what's best for everyone from all around the world.”
In this episode from NPR’s Newsmakers, Piker sits down with host Leila Fadel and argues Republicans are using him to distract from policies that made life less affordable. He also addresses his seven Twitch bans, defends his rhetoric against right-wing reactionaries, and reflects on the crisis of loneliness among young men — and the limits of his influence.
“At the end of the day, I'm a Twitch streamer,” Piker says. “I hold no political office. I have no real political power. So getting people to be upset at a Twitch streamer and their affiliation as a, if you want to call it a surrogate, in the primary is going to be very difficult.”
Newsmakers is where you'll find NPR's biggest interviews. We post new episodes as soon as they're available — any day of the week. Follow or subscribe on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you watch or listen to podcasts to get new episodes as soon as possible. You can also find Newsmakers on the NPR app.
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- Tucker Carlson is talking about what happened behind closed doors in his very public break with President Trump over the war with Iran.
He recounts an Oval Office meeting, before the conflict began, when Carlson says he warned Trump that he was allowing the U.S. to be led to war by Israel.
“Yes, you’re right,” Carlson claims Trump admitted. “But in the end we all die anyway, so it doesn’t matter.”
"And I was shocked by that, because it's nihilism,” he says. “That's the last thing any leader should display.”
In response to a request for comment from NPR, the White House did not address that point specifically, instead sending along a social media post by the president that describes Carlson and others as “stupid people” who want Iran to have a nuclear weapon.
In this episode of NPR’s Newsmakers, Carlson and host Steve Inskeep unpack the conservative commentator’s split with Trump and the MAGA movement. They also get into faith, money, political power and why Carlson believes both major parties have failed Americans.
Newsmakers is where you'll find NPR's biggest interviews. We post new episodes as soon as they're available — any day of the week. Follow or subscribe on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you watch or listen to podcasts to get new episodes as soon as possible. You can also find Newsmakers on the NPR app.
Newsmakers relies on supporters who value independent journalism and a free press. Join NPR+ today to support our work and get perks from the podcasts you trust. Go to plus.npr.org.
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- There’s a gripe in the comedy scene these days that ‘you can’t say anything anymore.’ Robby Hoffman doesn’t buy it.
“Bro, you just did,” she says, responding to an ‘old guard’ of comics who feel maligned for speaking their mind. “You could say anything. But other people had a reaction to it. That also can happen.”
Hoffman, for her part, has a lot to say — and more opportunities than ever to do so, from scene-stealing roles in Emmy-nominated shows like Hacks to her most recent Netflix special, Wake Up.
She also doesn’t shy away from criticism for what she said in that special, including lengthy jokes about the non-binary community and dismissing the use of they/them pronouns.
Hoffman, who describes herself as “somebody who’s clearly in the queer space, who cut my tits off, who could be they/them at the drop of a hat,” pushes back on critics who suggest that her jokes about the topic could be dangerous.
“I like to cope and explore through jokes, and I feel like. I should be more able to do that than, say, some of my counterparts,” Hoffman says. “I feel like if I can’t talk about it, who can?”
In this episode of Newsmakers, NPR’s Juana Summers sat down with Robby Hoffman at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to discuss her journey to success and what’s next in her career.
“So much, I can’t talk about it,” she says. “I don’t want to jinx it.”
Newsmakers is where you'll find NPR's biggest interviews. We post new episodes as soon as they're available -- any day of the week. Follow or subscribe on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you watch or listen to podcasts to get new episodes as soon as possible. You can also find Newsmakers on the NPR app.
Newsmakers relies on supporters who value independent journalism and a free press. Join NPR+ today to support our work and get perks from the podcasts you trust. Go to plus.npr.org.
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- Congressman Ro Khanna says America needs an “economic realignment.”
Fresh off a tour through Pennsylvania, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said he is “thinking seriously” about running for president in 2028 — a race he called a “breaking point in America” that could lead to a destructive revolution or a new economic order.
“If we don't do something dramatically different, we may break,” Khanna tells NPR’s Steve Inskeep in this episode of Newsmakers. “Have you met these folks in their 30s? They want pitchforks and torches. They want your scalps … politically.”
The California lawmaker — who acknowledged he sits around 2% in the Democratic presidential polls — does not have the name recognition of some other contenders, including his fellow Californians: former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom. He has, however, steadily raised his profile through years of action on issues ranging from the Epstein files to a wealth tax. And his possible bid for president comes as the Democratic Party’s center and left-wing candidates battle over ideological differences within the party.
Khanna said Democrats need to nominate a progressive who will usher in “America’s next New Deal” and shouldn’t fear being labeled “communists” by Republican opponents, including President Trump.
“We’ve been calling the guy a fascist for 10 years and he’s won two terms,” Khanna said. “Labels usually don’t matter in American politics.”
Newsmakers is where you'll find NPR's biggest interviews. We post new episodes as soon as they're available — any day of the week. Follow or subscribe on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you watch or listen to podcasts to get new episodes as soon as possible. You can also find Newsmakers on the NPR app.
Newsmakers relies on supporters who value independent journalism and a free press. Join NPR+ today to support our work and get perks from the podcasts you trust. Go to plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
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- Hunter Biden says he has nothing left to hide. He’s been all over the internet in recent months, including appearances with some of his harshest critics, such as ultra-conservative podcasters Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes. In May, he reactivated his long-dormant X account, writing, “You've never actually heard from me.”
Since then, he’s posted an average of 23 times per day — weighing in on politics, news and culture. After his private life and struggle with addiction was made public through leaks in the media, congressional investigations and federal prosecutions, Biden now says being ‘stripped naked in the public square’ was, in a way, a gift.
NPR’s Scott Simon sat down with Biden, who opened up about that public shaming, why President Joe Biden decided to pardon him after tax and gun convictions and why he didn’t want his father to run for reelection in 2024 – but didn’t tell him at the time.
Newsmakers is where you'll find NPR's biggest interviews. We post new episodes as soon as they're available -- any day of the week. Follow or subscribe on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you watch or listen to podcasts to get new episodes as soon as possible. You can also find Newsmakers on the NPR app.
Newsmakers relies on supporters who value independent journalism and a free press. Join NPR+ today to support our work and get perks from the podcasts you trust. Go to plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
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