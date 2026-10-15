There’s a gripe in the comedy scene these days that ‘you can’t say anything anymore.’ Robby Hoffman doesn’t buy it.



“Bro, you just did,” she says, responding to an ‘old guard’ of comics who feel maligned for speaking their mind. “You could say anything. But other people had a reaction to it. That also can happen.”



Hoffman, for her part, has a lot to say — and more opportunities than ever to do so, from scene-stealing roles in Emmy-nominated shows like Hacks to her most recent Netflix special, Wake Up.



She also doesn’t shy away from criticism for what she said in that special, including lengthy jokes about the non-binary community and dismissing the use of they/them pronouns.



Hoffman, who describes herself as “somebody who’s clearly in the queer space, who cut my tits off, who could be they/them at the drop of a hat,” pushes back on critics who suggest that her jokes about the topic could be dangerous.



“I like to cope and explore through jokes, and I feel like. I should be more able to do that than, say, some of my counterparts,” Hoffman says. “I feel like if I can’t talk about it, who can?”



In this episode of Newsmakers, NPR’s Juana Summers sat down with Robby Hoffman at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to discuss her journey to success and what’s next in her career.



“So much, I can’t talk about it,” she says. “I don’t want to jinx it.”



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