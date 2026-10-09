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Ark News Daily

Ark Media
Daily NewsGovernment
Ark News Daily
Latest episode

232 episodes

  • Ark News Daily

    Israel and Britain’s diplomatic showdown

    10/09/2026 | 9 mins.
    Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel and the UK tr...
  • Ark News Daily

    Amid Oct. 7 events, even pro-Palestinian protesters turn on Mamdani

    10/08/2026 | 10 mins.
    Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel marks three y...
  • Ark News Daily

    Three years after October 7th, is Israel ready for what comes next?

    10/07/2026 | 14 mins.
    Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - A new archive docume...
  • Ark News Daily

    Did the Houthis push too far?

    10/06/2026 | 18 mins.
    Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Saudi Arabia, Turkey...
  • Ark News Daily

    For the UK’s Green Party, zionism is racism

    10/05/2026 | 11 mins.
    Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - UK Green Party adopt...
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About Ark News Daily
Every morning, Ark Media gives you the latest updates on the war in Iran and how they impact the Middle East, geopolitics, and Jews around the world.
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