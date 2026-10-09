Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - UK Green Party adopt...

Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Saudi Arabia, Turkey...

Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - A new archive docume...

Three years after October 7th, is Israel ready for what comes next?

Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel marks three y...

Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel and the UK tr...

About Ark News Daily

About Ark News Daily

About Ark News Daily