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232 episodes
- Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel and the UK tr...
- Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Israel marks three y...
- Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - A new archive docume...
- Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - Saudi Arabia, Turkey...
- Welcome to Ark News Daily with Deborah Pardes. Every morning, we’ll give you the latest headlines from Israel and the United States’ war with Iran and explain its impact on the Middle East and the Jewish world. Today’s headlines: - UK Green Party adopt...
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About Ark News Daily
Every morning, Ark Media gives you the latest updates on the war in Iran and how they impact the Middle East, geopolitics, and Jews around the world.Podcast website
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