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443 episodes
- Which is more important for Israel–winning the war or the PR battle? The one and only Douglas Murray is with us today, to talk Israel, poetry, and…true crime? We start off by accidentally insulting him, but don’t worry, he still likes Jews! Also: Why d...
Are we fat because of the Holocaust? And other questions for an evolutionary psychologist - with Rob Kurzban09/29/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Who knew that you could blame evolutionary biology for doom scrolling, binging on donuts or getting seasick? In this episode, we talk to Dr. Rob Kurzban, an evolutionary psychologist, about how human feelings and behaviors are shaped by evolution. He e...
- This week, we’re joined by the one and only Dara Horn ( https://www.darahorn.com ) to discuss her new book, The Final Solution to the Jewish Question: A Love Story for the Living ( https://a.co/d/03XFtiB3 ). It’s an incredible book that will make you b...
- Ilya Shapiro ( https://manhattan.institute/person/ilya-shapiro?shown=10 ) is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute and briefly, but not insignificantly, the executive director of the Georgetown Center for the...
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About Chosen People Problems
Yael Bar tur, secular sinner, and Chaya Leah Sufrin, pious Haredi, ask each other the hard questions, from Torah to Tinder askajew.substack.comPodcast website
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