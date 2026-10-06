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Chosen People Problems

Ark Media
ComedyComedy Interviews
Chosen People Problems
Latest episode

443 episodes

  • Chosen People Problems

    Don’t Rely on the Houthis to Cure Cancer - with Douglas Murray

    10/06/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Which is more important for Israel–winning the war or the PR battle? The one and only Douglas Murray is with us today, to talk Israel, poetry, and…true crime? We start off by accidentally insulting him, but don’t worry, he still likes Jews! Also: Why d...
  • Chosen People Problems

    Ark Media is Our Daddy

    10/05/2026 | 13 mins.
    Guys, we have big news. Really big. Like, Dan Senor Big. We are thrilled to announce we are joining Ark Media! Yes, Dan Senor bought us (actually, his company), and we now belong to him. Don’t worry, though; he hasn’t spent as much time with us as you ...
  • Chosen People Problems

    Are we fat because of the Holocaust? And other questions for an evolutionary psychologist - with Rob Kurzban

    09/29/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Who knew that you could blame evolutionary biology for doom scrolling, binging on donuts or getting seasick? In this episode, we talk to Dr. Rob Kurzban, an evolutionary psychologist, about how human feelings and behaviors are shaped by evolution. He e...
  • Chosen People Problems

    Jews Have Terrible Marketing, but an Amazing Brand

    09/22/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    This week, we’re joined by the one and only Dara Horn ( https://www.darahorn.com ) to discuss her new book, The Final Solution to the Jewish Question: A Love Story for the Living ( https://a.co/d/03XFtiB3 ). It’s an incredible book that will make you b...
  • Chosen People Problems

    Is the Constitution Still a Thing?? With Ilya Shapiro

    09/15/2026 | 53 mins.
    Ilya Shapiro ( https://manhattan.institute/person/ilya-shapiro?shown=10 ) is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute and briefly, but not insignificantly, the executive director of the Georgetown Center for the...
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About Chosen People Problems
Yael Bar tur, secular sinner, and Chaya Leah Sufrin, pious Haredi, ask each other the hard questions, from Torah to Tinder askajew.substack.com
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