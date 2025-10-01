S18E2: Choosing to be Chosen with Rabbis Noa Kushner and Adam Mintz
What does the process of conversion — joining the Jewish people— reveal about the meaning of chosenness? In his recent essay for SAPIR, Rabbi Adam Mintz writes that “we, Jews by birth and Jews by choice, are all destined for the same story.” Similarly, Rabbi Noa Kushner writes that “it is possible that to be chosen is not only a designation at birth or conversion.” They recently joined Rabbi David Wolpe for a conversation.Watch this SAPIR Conversation on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JspDKWCYs7Q Read Adam Mintz’s essay: https://sapirjournal.org/chosenness/2025/the-paradoxes-of-conversion/ Read Noa Kushner’s essay: https://sapirjournal.org/chosenness/2025/american-sinai/ Music from #Uppbeat: https://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/monsieur-groove
--------
54:41
--------
54:41
S18E1: Is Israel the Chosen Nation? with Michael Oren
“For many of its secular pioneers,” writes former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren in his most recent SAPIR essay, “Zionism was a revolt against chosenness. It was an attempt to become a nation like every other.” Today, especially after October 7, many Israelis are reevaluating this very notion and wondering: is the Jewish state chosen, and if so, for what purpose?Ambassador Oren joined SAPIR Editor-in-Chief Bret Stephens for a searching discussion on Israel’s identity and destiny in a post-October 7 world. This SAPIR Conversation was recorded live on Monday, September 8th. Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/monsieur-groove
--------
56:24
--------
56:24
Welcome Rabbi David Wolpe! Our New Podcast Host
Today marks a new chapter as we re-launch the podcast, SAPIR Conversations, with even more discussions and double the hosting power. Moving forward, Rabbi David Wolpe - scholar-in-residence at the Maimonides Fund, Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi of Sinai Temple, prolific author, writer, and longtime SAPIR contributor - will join Bret Stephens as co-host of SAPIR Conversations. Bret will continue to host live virtual conversations with SAPIR authors. Rabbi Wolpe will bring on different voices beyond the pages of SAPIR to explore some of the most pressing issues affecting the Jewish people.In today's episode, Stephens and Wolpe tackle the issue of Chosenness. How was the concept perceived throughout Jewish history and how is it interpreted in Jewish liturgy? Is chosenness a status or a calling? Does it create burdens or standards? And how how Bret Stephens respond to non-Jewish friends when asked for his understanding of chosenness?Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/monsieur-groove
--------
31:34
--------
31:34
Our Political Moment with Bret Stephens and Mijal Bitton
Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist, was murdered at a campus event in Utah on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 10th, 2025. As Americans reckon with this horrific act of political violence, many are alarmed at the grim message it offers about the state of our politics and where our democracy is headed. In a special SAPIR conversation with SAPIR Editor-in-Chief Bret Stephens and Maimonides Fund scholar-in-residence Mijal Bitton held days after this tragic event, they discuss the implications of these events for America and American Jews.
--------
57:57
--------
57:57
Views from the Iranian Diaspora with Roya Hakakian and Mehdi Yahyanejad
Twelve days of war between Israel and Iran sparked passionate debates about the future of the Islamic Republic. How did Israel’s strikes impact the stability of the regime? What are the implications of the war on Iranian dissidents, opposition figures, and everyday Iranian citizens? And what does the historically fractious Iranian diaspora hope for in the weeks and months ahead?To answer these questions and more, on July 3, SAPIR Institute Director Chanan Weissman moderated a conversation between SAPIR contributors and prominent Iranian-American activists – Roya Hakakian, an acclaimed writer and author, Mehdi Yahyanejad, a tech entrepreneur who founded methods to bypass censorship in Iran.
SAPIR is a journal exploring the future of the American Jewish community and its intersection with cultural, social, and political issues. These podcasts are recordings of Zoom webinars we have held with our contributors (season numbers correspond with issue numbers). To find out more and join our next events live, visit www.sapirjournal.org.