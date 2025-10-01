Welcome Rabbi David Wolpe! Our New Podcast Host

Today marks a new chapter as we re-launch the podcast, SAPIR Conversations, with even more discussions and double the hosting power. Moving forward, Rabbi David Wolpe - scholar-in-residence at the Maimonides Fund, Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi of Sinai Temple, prolific author, writer, and longtime SAPIR contributor - will join Bret Stephens as co-host of SAPIR Conversations. Bret will continue to host live virtual conversations with SAPIR authors. Rabbi Wolpe will bring on different voices beyond the pages of SAPIR to explore some of the most pressing issues affecting the Jewish people.In today's episode, Stephens and Wolpe tackle the issue of Chosenness. How was the concept perceived throughout Jewish history and how is it interpreted in Jewish liturgy? Is chosenness a status or a calling? Does it create burdens or standards? And how how Bret Stephens respond to non-Jewish friends when asked for his understanding of chosenness?Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/monsieur-groove