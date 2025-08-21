Rescue Operations and Real Courage

In this episode, Victor sits down with Tré Goins-Phillips on the Faith in Culture podcast to share the gripping details of a recent rescue mission of five children in Syria. Victor reflects on how his faith and love for God’s people, including those from different religious backgrounds like Islam, has shaped his mission. He also sheds light on the alarming reality of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and exploitation in the U.S., and how his ministry, through the Protecting Children’s Innocence Task Force, is working relentlessly to fight against these heinous crimes. Join us as Victor shares the powerful truth about the real courage it takes to fight for the most vulnerable — and how God continues to use him and his team to set captives free, physically, emotionally and spiritually.Learn more about All Things Possible Ministries’ efforts to assist law enforcement in pursuing child predators at victormarx.com/pci Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.