In this episode, Victor shares his recent conversation with David and Stacey Whited on the Flyover Conservatives podcast. From healing after abuse to breaking free from shame, Victor unpacks why triggers are not setbacks but signals for deeper restoration in Christ. He talks about the reality of spiritual warfare, the power of prayer and what it means to disarm the enemy. Victor also reflects on true manhood isn’t about stereotypes but about calling, honor and courage. The conversation ends with a powerful prayer of “retooling” for one of the hosts — a moment of freedom from fear that serves as an invitation for us all. Don’t miss it!Find out more about how to overcome your spiritual battles at unseenwar.victormarx.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:01:21
1:01:21
Spiritual Warfare Is Real — Here’s What Most People Miss
In this episode, Victor sits down with Kyle Thompson from Undaunted.Life podcast for a raw and revealing conversation about one of the most misunderstood topics in the Church today: spiritual warfare. They unpack why so many people — even Christians — ignore or downplay spiritual battles, and what Scripture actually says about the unseen war raging around us. From demonic influence and the power of prayer to the strategic way Satan isolates men and targets pastors, this episode pulls back the curtain on the enemy’s playbook. Check it out!Learn more about overcoming spiritual attacks through All Things Possible Ministries' documentary, The Unseen War, at victormarx.com/unseen Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:08:06
1:08:06
Rescue Operations and Real Courage
In this episode, Victor sits down with Tré Goins-Phillips on the Faith in Culture podcast to share the gripping details of a recent rescue mission of five children in Syria. Victor reflects on how his faith and love for God’s people, including those from different religious backgrounds like Islam, has shaped his mission. He also sheds light on the alarming reality of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and exploitation in the U.S., and how his ministry, through the Protecting Children’s Innocence Task Force, is working relentlessly to fight against these heinous crimes. Join us as Victor shares the powerful truth about the real courage it takes to fight for the most vulnerable — and how God continues to use him and his team to set captives free, physically, emotionally and spiritually.Learn more about All Things Possible Ministries’ efforts to assist law enforcement in pursuing child predators at victormarx.com/pci Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
36:32
36:32
Standing Firm in the Battle: A Special Message from Eileen Marx
In today’s special episode, Victor shares a heartfelt letter from his bride, Eileen, to the All Things Possible Ministries team — as they confront the spiritual war surrounding their fight against child exploitation and abuse. Eileen calls the team to walk in truth and light, constantly seeking God’s guidance to protect their hearts and minds from the enemy’s schemes. She also shares a personal moment of reflection and repentance, reminding the team that it’s not just about battling against external evil — it’s also about staying clean before God to fulfill the mission He has given. We invite you to join her in prayer at the end!Learn more about ATP's efforts to combat child exploitation at victormarx.com/pci Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6:48
6:48
Warrior Shepherd: The One is Worth It
In this episode, Victor shares a powerful conversation with Pastor Jurgen Matthesius during the Emerge Men’s Conference at Awaken Church in San Diego. With trademark authenticity and humor, Victor opens up about his journey from pain to purpose — and how early examples of weak, passive men in church nearly turned him off from Christianity. Victor unpacks how the Church must stop silencing the warrior spirit in men. From gang ministry to high-risk rescues, Victor shares gripping stories from the front lines — all pointing to one truth: When men rise in their God-given authority, the enemy doesn’t stand a chance. Hear why every man must find his lane, fight for the one, and lead with integrity at home and beyond. Learn more about Victor’s message to men in his book at dangerousgentleman.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
