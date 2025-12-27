Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsHealth & WellnessPositive Thinking Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Positive Thinking Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Positive Thinking Podcast

Dr. Jasmine Baker
Health & WellnessReligion & Spirituality
Positive Thinking Podcast
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • Positive Thinking Podcast

    Episode 125: Sons in Authority

    12/27/2025 | 34 mins.

    Step into your assigned lane and walk in covenant-aligned provision. In Sons in Authority, we explore how obedience, stewardship, and jurisdiction unlock favor, multiply resources, and position you to inherit all God has prepared for 2026. Spectators wait—sons govern.

  • Positive Thinking Podcast

    Episode 124: Transformation

    12/24/2025 | 40 mins.

    As you grow, things change. Some relationships will evolve with you. Some will stay exactly the same. And some will simply fade into the past.

  • Positive Thinking Podcast

    Episode 123: Meet Me At Elevation

    12/23/2025 | 28 mins.

    This episode we talk about not dimming your light for someone else’s comfort.

  • Positive Thinking Podcast

    Episode 122: Above the Clouds

    12/22/2025 | 24 mins.

    When life feels confusing, faith becomes your instrument panel. Above the Clouds teaches how trusting God’s Word, His Spirit, and His promises leads to clarity beyond what you can see.

  • Positive Thinking Podcast

    Episode 121: Free Fall

    12/21/2025 | 22 mins.

    Free fall is not abandonment—it is a divine preparation for elevation. Joseph’s story shows that even in the pit, prison, and exile, God is orchestrating your promotion.

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Positive Thinking Podcast

”Your attitude is like a box of crayons that color your world” What will you create today? Let me help you paint your world with success. Dr. Jasmine Baker will help you with breaking bad habits and designing positive new ones. Whether you are seeking spiritual clarity, self-improvement or better mental health you are definitely in to gain brighter thinking during this podcast.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessReligion & SpiritualityChristianityMental Health

Listen to Positive Thinking Podcast, Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/29/2025 - 4:31:31 PM