Episode 125: Sons in Authority
12/27/2025 | 34 mins.
Step into your assigned lane and walk in covenant-aligned provision. In Sons in Authority, we explore how obedience, stewardship, and jurisdiction unlock favor, multiply resources, and position you to inherit all God has prepared for 2026. Spectators wait—sons govern.
Episode 124: Transformation
12/24/2025 | 40 mins.
As you grow, things change. Some relationships will evolve with you. Some will stay exactly the same. And some will simply fade into the past.
Episode 123: Meet Me At Elevation
12/23/2025 | 28 mins.
This episode we talk about not dimming your light for someone else’s comfort.
Episode 122: Above the Clouds
12/22/2025 | 24 mins.
When life feels confusing, faith becomes your instrument panel. Above the Clouds teaches how trusting God’s Word, His Spirit, and His promises leads to clarity beyond what you can see.
Episode 121: Free Fall
12/21/2025 | 22 mins.
Free fall is not abandonment—it is a divine preparation for elevation. Joseph’s story shows that even in the pit, prison, and exile, God is orchestrating your promotion.
Positive Thinking Podcast