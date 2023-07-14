The Biology of Trauma® With Dr. Aimie

35: When Trauma has Made it Unsafe to Feel Safe, What do We do? Neuroception, Vagal Efficiency and Neuroplasticity - How does Polyvagal Lens Influence Trauma Work?

“Polyvagal Theory is an optimistic viewpoint and it means that it acknowledges that many people have difficulties feeling safe, but it doesn’t mean that they are destined to feel that way forever.” Last week’s episode (Episode 34) was Part 1 in my discussion with Dr. Steve Porges, founding director of the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium and professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina, focusing on what the polyvagal lens says about attachment, freeze, and functional diseases (like fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, irritable bowel syndrome, and even COVID) and the first step - becoming a witness to our body and safety. In Part 2, we will pick up the last minute of the previous episode and then go into five specific things that show the influence the polyvagal lens has on trauma work and what we can do when trauma has made it unsafe to feel safe. We will discuss: [06:43] Defining Neuroception and how it is different than perception [10:00] Findings from preterm babies in the NICU and what we learned about safety and survival [11:19] The relationship challenges of those born preterm [13:19] How understanding state regulation is more important than understanding neuroplasticity [21:22] Interesting tool for the nervous system - an oscillating tilt table that Dr. Porges has used Find More About Dr.Aimie: 21 Day Journey How do you know if you have trauma? And if you do have trauma, what is the next step? The good news is, there is a step-by-step process for identifying and healing trauma. Download my step-by-step guide (with a quiz inside!) to see if you have trauma and to identify how to get started. Download your free roadmap here: https://traumahealingaccelerated.mykajabi.com/steps-to-identify-and-heal-trauma-a-roadmap-for-healing Disclaimer: By listening to this podcast, you agree not to use this podcast as medical advice to treat any medical condition in either yourself or others. Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having. This entire disclaimer also applies to any guests or contributors to the podcast. Under no circumstances shall Trauma Healing Accelerated, any guests or contributors to The Biology of Trauma podcast, or any employees, associates, or affiliates of Trauma Healing Accelerated be responsible for damages arising from the use of the podcast.