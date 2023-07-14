The Biology of Trauma® With Dr. Aimie

People are done dancing around the topic of trauma. They're ready to face this square-on. None
of the current systems are getting to the root of the issue in t...
37: How to Integrate Somatic and Parts Work - Part 2: Mind-Body Dialog Questions
37: How to Integrate Somatic and Parts Work - Part 2: Mind-Body Dialog Questions

Welcome back as we continue with part two of our series on integrating somatic and parts work. If you missed part one, go check it out in Episode 36 and then come back. In this episode, we ask the question - What are the specific mind-body dialogue questions that help us connect to a part of us associated with a body sensation? To help us answer this question, I have invited three special people to share their specific mind-body dialogue questions that have helped them connect to themselves as they notice body sensations. What you will hear in this episode: How to do a mind-body dialogue with parts Helpful questions we can use in a mind-body dialogue [04:00] Speak to the part and gain its perspective [06:35] Knowing the story of origin [07:13] The part is finally able to discharge what its been holding back [10:36] Using that knowledge to support the part going forward [11:23] The personal experiences of Kimberly [12:35], Daniela [18:13], and Beth [21:36] speaking and listening to their bodies to see how to best support those parts Kimberly, Daniela, and Beth are all 21 Day Journey mentors, which means they not only completed their own 21 day journey, but went on to take the mentor training to help others on their journeys. Don't forget to check out Episode 36 where we discussed how to connect with a part behind a body sensation.
8/25/2023
30:11
36: How to Integrate Somatic and Parts Work (Part 1)
36: How to Integrate Somatic and Parts Work (Part 1)

Have you thought about how you should integrate somatic work and parts work and how that integration actually happens? Then you are in luck! That's what we are covering today. In the 21 Day Journey, we start off with parts work - what is it you are actually feeling in your body. This helps us incorporate and mix the two so we are doing somatic parts work, rather than focusing on either one on its own. Today, we will answer the question: How do we integrate the two by connecting to the part behind a body sensation and how does that help us? Today we will learn: Dr. Aimie teaches how to integrate somatic and parts work and the value in it [03:58] Two program mentors, Dirci [13:17] and Anja [17:16], share their experience with integrating the two and what it has brought them *Note: This is a two-part series, so make sure you come back to catch the next episode. Part two will focus on the mind-body connection.
8/18/2023
26:41
35: When Trauma has Made it Unsafe to Feel Safe, What do We do? Neuroception, Vagal Efficiency and Neuroplasticity - How does Polyvagal Lens Influence Trauma Work?
35: When Trauma has Made it Unsafe to Feel Safe, What do We do? Neuroception, Vagal Efficiency and Neuroplasticity - How does Polyvagal Lens Influence Trauma Work?

"Polyvagal Theory is an optimistic viewpoint and it means that it acknowledges that many people have difficulties feeling safe, but it doesn't mean that they are destined to feel that way forever." Last week's episode (Episode 34) was Part 1 in my discussion with Dr. Steve Porges, founding director of the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium and professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina, focusing on what the polyvagal lens says about attachment, freeze, and functional diseases (like fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, irritable bowel syndrome, and even COVID) and the first step - becoming a witness to our body and safety. In Part 2, we will pick up the last minute of the previous episode and then go into five specific things that show the influence the polyvagal lens has on trauma work and what we can do when trauma has made it unsafe to feel safe. We will discuss: [06:43] Defining Neuroception and how it is different than perception [10:00] Findings from preterm babies in the NICU and what we learned about safety and survival [11:19] The relationship challenges of those born preterm [13:19] How understanding state regulation is more important than understanding neuroplasticity [21:22] Interesting tool for the nervous system - an oscillating tilt table that Dr. Porges has used
7/28/2023
28:33
34: What does the Polyvagal Lens say about Attachment, Freeze and Functional Diseases?
34: What does the Polyvagal Lens say about Attachment, Freeze and Functional Diseases?

Throughout the Biology of Trauma Podcast, we discuss everything that goes into the biology of trauma, including emotional, psychological, and physiological components. Today, we will be focusing on the physiology of the nervous system with our guest, Dr. Stephen Porges who is a distinguished university scientist at Indiana University, where he is the founding director or the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium, and professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina. We are going to bridge the worlds between medicine, functional medicine, neuroscience, and trauma therapy. The big question we will answer is What does the polyvagal lens say about attachment, freeze, and functional diseases? You will learn: Looking at attachment through the polyvagal lens The freeze response Dissociation through the polyvagal lens Social engagement through the polyvagal lens and how social engagement is actually a neuromodulator Functional diseases viewed through the polyvagal lens Our first step and where we start the work Key Takeaways: [01:35] Introduction to Dr. Stephen Porges [06:43] Understanding that the body's reaction is survival driven rather than blaming or shaming our response [08:58] The first step learned through somatic experiences is to witness your body [11:38] Understanding the freeze response [15:40] Being aware of our own body [18:11] Adaptive shutting down leads to functional diseases [22:21] Getting our bodies to feel safe
7/21/2023
25:44
33: When Trauma Is Hijacking Your Body: The 3 Essential Pillars For The Healing Journey
33: When Trauma Is Hijacking Your Body: The 3 Essential Pillars For The Healing Journey

Learning to recognize the disease-trauma connection is a huge part of getting to work healing yourself. This week I am excited to have Jude Weber, a practitioner of Biology of Trauma™ and EFT on the podcast. Jude's journey has taken many twists and turns for her to be here today. This is the real life story of how nervous system dysregulation was the root cause of her eczema, eating disorders, and relationship troubles. You will hear: The necessity of an integrative approach to trauma work, especially as it relates to our physical health The essential element of somatic work The essential element of the biology piece The essential element for parts work Key Takeaways: [02:42] Introduction to Jude Weber's health concerns [08:29] Dr. Aimie talks about taking an integrative approach to trauma work to heal our physical bodies [10:30] Beginning the somatic work [14:18] Somatic work is an essential pillar to an integrative approach to trauma [19:10] Addressing the biology work [20:53] Biology work is another essential pillar to an integrative approach to trauma [23:41] The third essential pillar is parts work [26:21] Parts keep holding us back from the rest of the world [29:53] What is parts work and why is it so important?
