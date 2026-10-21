The Biology of Trauma® With Dr. Aimie

➡ Full show notes + resources

You react to everything. You want to find the cause and get rid of it.

What will surprise you is that the most common place people start, binders, chelation or a mold detox, may be the very thing that makes a reactive body worse.

This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Part 1 is here: Apple · Spotify · show notes.

Dr. Aimie and Dr. Bruce Hoffman talk about where to start when the body reacts to everything. Dr. Hoffman shares the order he used for 30 years with his most complex patients: safety first, then daylight and natural rhythms, self-regulation, POTS, and then calming the mast cells, with binders, chelation and mold treatment much later.

They also cover which medications calm mast cells, why supplements alone rarely do, how to tell a Herxheimer reaction from a mast cell reaction, and why mast cell labs so often come back normal.

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:

00:00 Where do you start when your body reacts to everything?

02:57 Why does safety come first for highly reactive patients?

04:03 What are the health cycle principles?

06:48 What order did Dr. Hoffman use with his most complex patients?

08:11 How do you stabilize mast cells beyond histamine?

10:50 Can supplements stabilize mast cells?

12:45 Why not start with binders or antibiotics?

16:19 Herxheimer or mast cell reaction: how can you tell?

19:29 What is a therapeutic trial?

21:11 Why wait 3 to 6 months before chelation?

"I never approached the toxic load until I've got them stabilized in the health cycle principles, self-regulation, POTS, and mast cells." — Dr. Bruce Hoffman

If you have tried detox after detox and your body only gets more reactive, this episode is for you.

RESOURCES:

Get the free Companion Guide to Mast Cell Reactivity. Every term and medication from this conversation explained in plain words, in the order it comes up. [Swap for the tracked Apple show notes link, campaign ep198-stabilize-mast-cells, needs a Lead Magnet Inventory row]

Get The Biology of Trauma book. Chapter 12 lays out the biology lens that follows this same sequence. [VERIFY chapter]

Dr. Bruce Hoffman’s website and his Substack, The New Medical Curriculum.

The Foundational Journey, a clear path for stabilizing your internal state and nervous system.

This episode is educational and is not medical advice. Please work with your own qualified healthcare provider for decisions about your care.

➡ Full show notes + resources







Grab your copy of The Biology of Trauma