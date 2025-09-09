The BeingBrigid Show: Top Science-Backed Women’s Health Podcast for Hormones, Inflammation, Gut Health & More

Episode 1: 5 Health Truths Every Woman NEEDS to Know (That Your Doctor Won’t Tell You)

If you've ever been dismissed in a doctor's office, told "there's nothing you can do," or felt confused by conflicting nutrition advice, this episode of The BeingBrigid Show will feel like a deep exhale. Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, LD, IFNCP — a board-certified functional medicine dietitian who has helped tens of thousands of women — opens up about her personal healing journey, her years at the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Functional Medicine, and the lessons that have shaped her mission to transform women's health. In this powerful, science-meets-storytelling episode, Brigid shares 5 core lessons every woman should know to improve energy, balance hormones, and prevent chronic disease: 1. Healing Is Possible – Even when you've been told it's not, your body has the innate ability to repair when given the right inputs. 2. Everything Is Connected – Symptoms don't exist in isolation; your hormones, gut, blood sugar, and inflammation all influence each other. 3. Women Deserve Better – Why women's health cannot simply be based on research done on men, and the unique needs across life stages like perimenopause and menopause. 4. Food Is Information for Your Cells – How nutrition changes gene expression, reduces inflammation, and supports healthy aging. 5. No One Is Coming to Save You – Why you must be your own health advocate and take proactive steps now. You'll Learn: The role of functional medicine in reversing chronic symptoms. How women can protect their bone density, muscle mass, and hormones as they age. Practical strategies to reduce inflammation and balance blood sugar. The difference between "eating healthy" and "eating intentionally" for optimal function. Timestamps: [00:00] Welcome & Mission of The BeingBrigid Show [04:50] Lesson #1 – Healing Is Possible [18:17] Lesson #2 – Everything Is Connected [24:29] Lesson #3 – Women Deserve Better [33:20] Lesson #4 – Food Is Information [39:50] Lesson #5 – No One Is Coming to Save You