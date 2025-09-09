The BeingBrigid Show: Top Science-Backed Women’s Health Podcast for Hormones, Inflammation, Gut Health & More

Episode 5: Postpartum Weight Loss, Perimenopause, & Building Strength for Women’s Health
Over the past 14 months, Brigid Titgemeier has been navigating one of the most challenging yet transformative health journeys of her life: losing 50 pounds after two pregnancies back-to-back — without counting calories. In this raw and honest episode of The BeingBrigid Show, she takes you behind the scenes of her postpartum weight loss experience, sharing the highs, lows, and the powerful lessons she’s learned about women’s health, body composition, hormone health, and the role of nutrition in recovery.After gaining 40 pounds during each pregnancy and facing the physical toll of only having a three-month gap between pregnancies, Brigid opens up about the slower-than-expected progress, the pressure to “bounce back,” and why she’s committed to a long-term, sustainable approach. She dives into how building muscle, protecting bone health, and supporting hormonal balance during postpartum sets the stage for healthier aging and an easier transition into perimenopause and menopause.This episode goes beyond the number on the scale — it’s a real-life example of using functional medicine principles, women’s nutrition strategies, and mindset shifts to create lasting health changes that work in real life.What You’ll Learn:Why quick weight loss after pregnancy isn’t always the healthiest goal.The connection between postpartum recovery, hormone health, and long-term wellness.How functional medicine nutrition supports metabolism and prevents yo-yo dieting.The role of muscle mass and bone density in women’s health after 30.Why patience, consistency, and self-compassion are essential in any transformation.The value of a personal “health audit” to find small changes that create big results.Timestamps:[00:02] – Why this postpartum journey has been harder than expected[03:04] – The “weight loss illusion” and how diet culture misleads women[07:38] – Breaking the myth of the quick postpartum bounce-back[09:52] – Preparing for perimenopause/menopause with strong nutrition foundations[14:14] – Modeling healthy habits for kids without diet obsession[16:30] – Letting go of overnight success pressure[20:09] – Adapting priorities during life transitions[24:21] – How a “health audit” can reveal hidden opportunities for improvement[33:07] – Dialing in exercise, portions, and gut health for better results[38:32] – The mindset shift that changes everythingResources & Links: Join Our Next Blood Sugar Reset for FREE — Leave a review on Apple or Spotify, screenshot it, and upload it here: beingbrigid.com/reviewWatch the full episode on YouTube here:Connect with Brigid: Website | Instagram
"Ever wonder what the heck functional medicine actually is?"When two passionate advocates for women’s health sit down together, you know the conversation will be both eye-opening and practical. In this episode of The BeingBrigid Show, Brigid Titgemeier is joined by Dr. Julie Foucher — a family medicine physician trained in functional medicine and a leading voice in women’s nutrition and hormone health.Together, they unpack how women can better understand and support their bodies through every life stage, from menstruation to perimenopause and menopause. You’ll hear how functional medicine offers a more complete, root-cause approach to symptoms that are too often dismissed in traditional healthcare. Dr. Foucher shares her clinical insights on hormone testing, nutrition strategies, and lifestyle interventions that can improve energy, mood, fertility, and long-term health.This conversation is equal parts science and practical application — the kind that leaves you feeling empowered to take ownership of your well-being.What You’ll Learn:How functional medicine changes the way women’s health is approached.The role of nutrition in hormone balance, metabolic health, and longevity.Why women in perimenopause/menopause need more personalized care.Functional lab tests worth discussing with your provider.Lifestyle changes that can optimize hormone health at any age.Timestamps:[00:02] – Welcome Dr. Julie Foucher and her journey into functional medicine[05:10] – Why women’s health is underserved in traditional medical training[11:35] – Hormone health and the power of early detection through testing[18:47] – Nutrition strategies for perimenopause and menopause[24:15] – Stress, sleep, and the hormone connection[31:22] – When to consider functional lab testing[38:40] – Creating a holistic care plan for long-term women’s health[44:55] – Dr. Foucher’s biggest advice for advocating for your healthResources & Links: Join Our Next Blood Sugar Reset for FREE — Leave a review on Apple or Spotify, screenshot it, and upload it here: beingbrigid.com/reviewWatch the full episode on YouTube here:Connect with Brigid: Website | Instagram
What every woman needs to know about hormones and nutrition during perimenopause, menopause, and beyond!In this episode of The BeingBrigid Show, Brigid Titgemeier dives deep into one of the most critical — yet often overlooked — transitions in women’s health: perimenopause and menopause. Using insights from a recent FDA roundtable with leading OB-GYNs, urologists, and other physicians, she breaks down the misconceptions about hormone replacement therapy (HRT), highlights life-changing research, and connects the dots between hormonal shifts, nutrition, and long-term health.From bone density and brain health to cardiovascular risk and the gut microbiome, this conversation blends medical insights with Brigid’s decade of experience helping thousands of women through functional medicine nutrition strategies. Whether you’re in your 30s thinking proactively, in the thick of symptoms, or post-menopause and looking to optimize your health, this episode offers the tools and encouragement you need.What You’ll Learn:Why decades of fear around hormone replacement therapy are being challenged — and what new research reveals.The link between the menopause transition and higher risks for Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular disease.How nutrition and lifestyle changes can support bone density, hormone balance, and metabolic health.The role of sleep, stress management, and reducing environmental toxins in women’s nutrition and hormone health.Why gut health is deeply connected to estrogen levels and menopause symptoms.How to take a proactive, functional medicine approach to healthy aging.Timestamps:[00:08] — Why perimenopause and menopause are critical stages in women’s health and why they deserve more attention.[02:19] — Breaking down the flawed 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study and its impact on hormone therapy misconceptions.[07:07] — How menopause impacts brain health and the role of HRT in reducing Alzheimer’s and dementia risk.[08:31] — The shocking bone density loss that occurs in the 5–7 years around perimenopause — and how to protect yourself.[12:42] — When perimenopause really starts and why most doctors get little to no menopause education.[16:26] — Environmental toxins as hormone disruptors — and how to reduce exposure.[18:24] — New research on nutrition interventions for menopause-related mood, metabolic, and cardiovascular health.[21:01] — The power of fiber, gut microbiome diversity, and short-chain fatty acids for hormone health.[29:49] — The holistic approach: combining HRT, nutrition, and lifestyle changes for optimal women’s health.[33:19] — Final message: Women don’t have to accept being dismissed — you can and should advocate for your health.Resources & Links: Join Our Next Blood Sugar Reset for FREE — Leave a review on Apple or Spotify, screenshot it, and upload it here: beingbrigid.com/reviewWatch the full episode on YouTube here:Connect with Brigid: Website | Instagram
What if you could live into your 90s with strong muscles, sharp memory, and the energyto outpace people decades younger? In this inspiring episode of The BeingBrigid Show, I sit down with my 92-year-old grandfather — a man who still swam, hiked, and drove cross-country into his 90s.In this episode, Grandpa shares the lifelong habits behind his longevity and vitality, including:Staying active—through swimming, walking, gardening, push‐ups, and moreSpending time in nature to de-stress and stay mentally sharpKeeping the brain active via reading, puzzles, and curiosityEmbracing joy and not sweating the small stuff with powerful compartmentalizationEating a vibrant, produce-rich diet, minimizing processed foods while still enjoying lifeWisely using supplements to support healthPrioritizing safety—like using stair railings and staying hydratedLiving by his mantra: “Life is not a dress rehearsal,” and making every day countTimestamps:[00:00] – Grandpa shares how he feels about his health at 92 and the importance of staying active.[06:50] – Why building healthy habits in your 40s and 50s sets the stage for aging well.[14:26] – His morning routine: making the bed, stretching, counter push-ups, and coffee on the porch.[18:25] – Choosing lifestyle changes over unnecessary medications.[29:49] – The 5 longevity tips that have shaped his health.Resources & Links: Join Our Next Blood Sugar Reset for FREE — Leave a review on Apple or Spotify, screenshot it, and upload it here: beingbrigid.com/reviewWatch the full episode on YouTube here:Connect with Brigid: Website | Instagram
If you’ve ever been dismissed in a doctor’s office, told “there’s nothing you can do,” or felt confused by conflicting nutrition advice, this episode of The BeingBrigid Show will feel like a deep exhale. Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, LD, IFNCP — a board-certified functional medicine dietitian who has helped tens of thousands of women — opens up about her personal healing journey, her years at the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine, and the lessons that have shaped her mission to transform women’s health. In this powerful, science-meets-storytelling episode, Brigid shares 5 core lessons every woman should know to improve energy, balance hormones, and prevent chronic disease: 1. Healing Is Possible – Even when you’ve been told it’s not, your body has the innate ability to repair when given the right inputs. 2. Everything Is Connected – Symptoms don’t exist in isolation; your hormones, gut, blood sugar, and inflammation all influence each other. 3. Women Deserve Better – Why women’s health cannot simply be based on research done on men, and the unique needs across life stages like perimenopause and menopause. 4. Food Is Information for Your Cells – How nutrition changes gene expression, reduces inflammation, and supports healthy aging. 5. No One Is Coming to Save You – Why you must be your own health advocate and take proactive steps now. You’ll Learn: The role of functional medicine in reversing chronic symptoms. How women can protect their bone density, muscle mass, and hormones as they age. Practical strategies to reduce inflammation and balance blood sugar. The difference between “eating healthy” and “eating intentionally” for optimal function. Timestamps: [00:00] Welcome & Mission of The BeingBrigid Show [04:50] Lesson #1 – Healing Is Possible [18:17] Lesson #2 – Everything Is Connected [24:29] Lesson #3 – Women Deserve Better [33:20] Lesson #4 – Food Is Information [39:50] Lesson #5 – No One Is Coming to Save You Resources & Links: Join Our Next Blood Sugar Reset for FREE — Leave a review on Apple or Spotify, screenshot it, and upload it here: beingbrigid.com/reviewWatch the full episode on YouTube here:Connect with Brigid: Website | Instagram
The BeingBrigid Podcast is a candid, empowering, and deeply practical show for women in their mid-30s to 60s who are done with surface-level health advice. Hosted by Functional Medicine Dietitian Brigid Titgemeier, this podcast provides the missing piece in most women’s health conversations: context, clarity, and compassion.
If you're struggling with energy crashes, hormonal changes, weight gain, chronic inflammation, or thyroid dysfunction, this show meets you where you are—with science-backed strategies that actually work, without the fads, fluff, or fearmongering. Brigid takes complex topics like blood sugar, muscle loss, perimenopause, and gut health and breaks them down into actionable guidance that fits your life.
After a decade of helping thousands of women transform their health, Brigid uncovers what truly works, pulling back the curtain on the real, personalized solutions that make a difference. Conventional care isn’t broken, but it doesn’t offer the time, depth, or personalization most women need. The BeingBrigid Podcast bridges that gap with grounded expertise and conversations that respect your lived experience.
What you’ll hear:
- Deep dives into metabolic health, cravings, mental clarity, and perimenopause
- Real client transformation stories
- Expert interviews with leaders in functional medicine, women's health, and mindset
If you're asking the following questions, you're in the right place:
- How can I balance my hormones and manage perimenopause naturally?
- What strategies can help me manage chronic inflammation and boost my energy?
- How do I stabilize my blood sugar and avoid cravings?
- How do I avoid diet burnout and stay consistent with my health journey?
- Can functional medicine help with thyroid dysfunction or Hashimoto’s?
- What’s the best way to eat for sustainable weight loss and longevity?
- How do I heal my gut naturally and support my digestion?
This is the podcast for when you’re ready to take control of your health, understand your body more deeply, and take action to feel truly supported on your journey.
