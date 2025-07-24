EP241 Minisode: The POINT Of Feeling Your Feelings
In today's episode, Colleen walks us through a deceptively simple question that came up on a recent coaching call: How do I actually feel my feelings? The answer isn’t mindset. It isn’t a technique. It’s presence. She explores the difference between thinking about emotions and physically experiencing them—without adding a story, a solution, or a label. With grounded metaphors and everyday honesty, she invites you to see emotions as temporary energy—not identity. You’ll hear what happens when we resist that energy, and how easily it creates stagnation, self-protection, and shame loops that can shape entire patterns of behavior. If you’ve been trying to “work on yourself” without shifting how you relate to your emotional state, this episode may open a quieter, more embodied door. 🔑 Key Takeaways: Feeling your feelings means staying present with physical sensation—not interpreting it. Resistance to emotion creates stagnation and keeps old stories alive. Emotions aren’t problems to fix; they’re energy to allow. Identity forms when we attach meaning to temporary emotional states. You don’t need to change your story—just stop holding onto it. If you are ready to get support from a community of women who are co-creating this change with intention and clarity— Click here to BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL. Do you want help from Colleen with a situation you’re struggling with? Click here to submit your question for Colleen’s NEW Q& A episodes. Your name will not be mentioned on air! Find me on: YouTube: @HangoverWhisperer TikTok: @hangoverwhisperer Instagram: @thehangoverwhisperer X (Twitter) : @NotAboutTheAlc Transcript
EP240: How naltrexone and the Sinclair Method helped me stop binge drinking with Thrive Recovery’s Katie Lain
Click here to watch this episode on YouTube! If you've ever wondered whether medication could help you drink less — or you’ve tried naltrexone and felt disappointed — this episode is for you. I’m joined by Katie Lain, founder of Thrive Recovery and a fierce advocate for the Sinclair Method — a science-backed approach that uses naltrexone to reduce alcohol cravings over time. Katie shares her personal story of going from daily binge drinking to finding freedom without needing to get sober. She’s also going to explain what most people get wrong about relying on medication alone to change their relationship with alcohol. If you’ve been stuck in the “gray area” — drinking more than you want to, but not seeing yourself as an alcoholic — you’ll love this conversation. You’ll walk away with a big-picture understanding of what it takes to rewire the brain for lasting change, and how to move through the messy middle of behavior change without shame, guilt, or black-and-white thinking. Katie Lain is the founder of Thrive Alcohol Recovery. You can find her @thrivealcoholrecovery on YouTube, Instagram, Linked-In and Facebook. Want daily updates from me? TikTok: @hangoverwhisperer Instagram: @thehangoverwhisperer Twitter (X): @NotAboutTheAlc YouTube: @hangoverwhisperer Click here to BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL if you’re ready to fully commit to your personal growth and do the work to get emotionally sober. Side effects include an 80 percent reduction in drinking. —Do you want coaching from Colleen on a situation you’re struggling with? Click here to submit your question. Your name will not be mentioned on air! Email
EP239 Minisode: Somebody put a vape in my car
In today’s episode, Colleen shares a personal and refreshingly honest story about her relationship with nicotine—and how emotional sobriety has shifted the way she responds to temporary imbalance. What starts as a candid reflection on sneaky vape relapses becomes a powerful reminder that healing isn’t about perfection. It’s about how we respond when we veer off course. Colleen takes us through her own journey of regulating her nervous system, loosening old beliefs about addiction, and trusting that balance always returns—especially when we stop making a big deal out of being human. This isn’t a story about failure; it’s a blueprint for self-trust, grace, and gently coming home to yourself without shame. If you've ever found yourself back in an old habit and wondered, "Did I just ruin everything?"—this episode offers a softer, smarter answer: No. You just forgot for a second how resilient you really are. 🔑 Key Takeaways: Your comeback is always stronger when you respond to imbalance with curiosity, not panic. Slipping into an old habit doesn’t mean you’ve failed—it means you're human. The belief that you must “hack” your body to be okay is a lie; balance comes from within. There’s equal evidence that you can self-correct—so feed that belief instead. Emotional sobriety means trusting your body, your experience, and your ability to return to center. If you are ready to get support from a community of women who are co-creating this change with intention and clarity— Click here to BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL. Do you want help from Colleen with a situation you’re struggling with? Click here to submit your question for Colleen’s NEW Q& A episodes. Your name will not be mentioned on air! Find me on: YouTube: @HangoverWhisperer TikTok: @hangoverwhisperer Instagram: @thehangoverwhisperer X (Twitter) : @NotAboutTheAlc Transcript
EP238 Minisode: How To Get Unworried
In today’s episode, Colleen lifts the veil on a common self-sabotage mechanism that often flies under the radar: worry. What begins as a moment of genuine joy and success quickly dissolves into anxiety—and not because something actually went wrong, but because her nervous system quietly panicked at how good it all felt. Using a relatable personal story and the concept of the “upper limit problem,” Colleen explores how we unconsciously block positive emotions the moment they start to expand. Whether it's a burst of pride, creative momentum, or a deep sense of peace, many of us unknowingly kink the hose of our own emotional flow—defaulting to worry as a way to shut it all down. This episode offers a practical and empowering reframe: your worry isn't a warning—it’s a signal that something good is trying to get in. If you’re ready to stop letting anxiety pull the plug on your joy, this one’s for you. 🔑 Key Takeaways: Worrying is rarely helpful—it’s often just your brain’s way of shutting down positive feelings. The moment you feel amazing is often the exact moment your brain tries to sabotage it. Overthinking is usually under-feeling—go back to what you were feeling before the worry kicked in. Blocking good feelings also blocks creative, aligned thoughts. Don’t let your brain shut the door on new ideas. Ask yourself: What positive emotion is this worry trying to block? That question can change everything. If you are ready to get support from a community of women who are co-creating this change with intention and clarity— Click here to BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL. Do you want help from Colleen with a situation you’re struggling with? Click here to submit your question for Colleen’s NEW Q& A episodes. Your name will not be mentioned on air! Find me on: YouTube: @HangoverWhisperer TikTok: @hangoverwhisperer Instagram: @thehangoverwhisperer X (Twitter) : @NotAboutTheAlc Transcript
EP237 Why sobriety programs don’t work (and what to do instead)
Click here to watch on YouTube! If you’ve ever done an alcohol free challenge for 30, 60 or 90 days, maybe even a year, only to fall back into old habits when you started drinking again— this episode is for you. In today’s deep dive, Colleen Freeland explains why behavior-based sobriety models (like Sober Sis, Annie Grace, and Casey Davidson’s approaches) can actually keep you trapped in the very drinking cycle you’re trying to escape. You’ll learn why the real issue isn’t alcohol — it’s the perfectionistic, all-or-nothing mindset these programs reinforce. Colleen unpacks the neuroscience of habit change and explains why shame, identity labels, and emotional avoidance block your brain’s ability to rewire for good. She’ll walk you through the Default Mode Network, Reticular Activating System, and the Habenula — three key parts of the brain where habits live — and show you how to reprogram your subconscious mind through identity-based change and emotional safety. 🔍 In this episode, you’ll learn: Why sobriety programs are a psychological “bait and switch” The difference between behavior change vs. identity change How all-or-nothing thinking fuels binge cycles What it really means to build trust with yourself Why you need to stop counting sober days How to redefine success in a context that has nothing to do with alcohol Click here to BOOK A DISCOVERY CALL if you’re ready to fully commit to your personal growth and do the work to get emotionally sober. Side effects include an 80 percent reduction in drinking. Want daily updates from me? TikTok: @hangoverwhisperer Instagram: @thehangoverwhisperer Twitter (X): @NotAboutTheAlc and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hangoverwhisperer —Do you want coaching from Colleen on a situation you’re struggling with? Click here to submit your question. Your name will not be mentioned on air!
