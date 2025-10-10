#252 - Paige's Perspective: When “Just Stay Positive” Stops Working
In this episode of Paige's Perspective, I'm breaking down the difference between toxic positivity and the power of pivoting. We'll talk about how social media, family, and even traditional recovery spaces sometimes weaponize positivity to silence your pain, and how serenity has been mistaken for emotional shutdown.Then we'll reframe it. Pivoting is about being honest and grounded — holding two truths at once: "This is hard, and I can handle it." You'll hear real-life examples of what pivoting looks like in the moment, and I'll give you a challenge to practice it this week.This one's for anyone who's tired of pretending they're okay and ready to learn what real peace actually feels like.

On the web:www.twfo.comSupport the Show:Buy Us a Coffee!Online Program: www.independentlystrong.comSoberlink Device:www.soberlink.com/wheelsCheck out our blog:https://twfo.com/blogFollow us on TikTok:https://tiktok.com/@twfo_coupleFollow us on Instagram:https://instagram.com/twfo_couple/Follow us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TWFOCoupleFollow us on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@twfo_coupleFind Taylor Counseling Group:https://taylorcounselinggroup.com/Donate to Counseling for the Future Foundation:Donate Here
#251 - Why “One Day at a Time” Isn’t What You Think
"What if" feeds anxiety. "Even if" builds a plan. In this episode we unpack what "one day at a time" actually looks like for both spouses and people in recovery. We break down how to use it as a call to action instead of a reason to wait it out. You'll learn how to swap future-tripping for present-focused steps, set values-based boundaries, and stack micro wins that add up to real change. We also get honest about the ways this phrase gets misused in relationships, how accountability fits in, and what "recovering separately, together" can look like when both people are doing their part. If you've ever wondered when "one day at a time" helps and when it keeps you stuck, this conversation brings clarity and practical next moves.
#250 - Mindset Monday: Shame
Shame can keep you stuck in self-judgment or help you grow, depending on what you do with it. In this Mindset Monday, Matt talks about what shame really is, where it comes from, and how to move through it without collapsing or running from it. You'll learn how to handle the first wave of emotion when it hits, reframe the thoughts that follow, and turn that discomfort into accountability instead of avoidance. Matt also shares how shame shows up in relationships during recovery and repair, how to stay grounded when a partner spirals, and how to face your own shame for staying, tolerating, or being connected to addiction. This episode is a practical guide to turning pain into progress and rebuilding self-respect one honest moment at a time.
#249 - Paige's Perspective: You’re Not Overreacting: Why We Minimize Instead of Catastrophize
Many spouses believe they're catastrophizing — blowing things out of proportion, imagining the worst — when in reality, they're minimizing. In this episode of Paige's Perspective, we explore how minimization shows up as a survival strategy, how addicted partners manipulate us into shrinking the truth, and how society reinforces it with messages like "at least he's not hitting you" or "forgive and forget." I'll share real-life examples of what minimizing looks like, why we're so afraid of facing reality, and how recognizing the truth — even when it's scary — can set us free.
#248 - Is What They Say When They’re Drunk True?
You've probably heard the saying, "A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts" But is that really true? In this episode, we break down drunken honesty and get real about what alcohol does (and doesn't) change. From the science of lowered inhibitions to the deeper beliefs and resentments that surface when the filter drops, we explore why it's not just about what was said in the moment but about the patterns that reveal who someone really is.Most importantly, we shift the focus away from dissecting intent and toward the impact these words and behaviors have on you. Whether they meant it or not, the harm is real and you don't have to play detective to figure it out.
