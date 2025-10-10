#248 - Is What They Say When They’re Drunk True?

Have an episode suggestion? Text us!You've probably heard the saying, "A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts" But is that really true? In this episode, we break down drunken honesty and get real about what alcohol does (and doesn't) change. From the science of lowered inhibitions to the deeper beliefs and resentments that surface when the filter drops, we explore why it's not just about what was said in the moment but about the patterns that reveal who someone really is.Most importantly, we shift the focus away from dissecting intent and toward the impact these words and behaviors have on you. Whether they meant it or not, the harm is real and you don't have to play detective to figure it out.