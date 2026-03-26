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Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

Rae Jacobson, Understood.org
EducationHealth & Wellness
Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson
Latest episode

43 episodes

  • Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

    Is “ring of fire” ADHD real?

    03/26/2026 | 26 mins.
    Our team has been seeing something called “ring of fire” ADHD spreading across the internet. It’s a supposed subtype of ADHD promoted by Daniel Amen, a celebrity psychiatrist with clinics in multiple states and a huge online following.

    But in reporting this episode, we found that “ring of fire” ADHD isn’t recognized by mainstream science. Nor are brain scans approved by the FDA as a diagnostic tool for ADHD.

    Our guest today, clinical psychologist Roberto Olivardia, PhD, explains why he believes Dr. Amen’s approach is unethical — and how it may lead to real harm for patients seeking answers.

    For more on this topic

    Listen: Why there’s no “gold standard” for adult ADHD tests

    Listen: The ADHD content economy: How algorithms and incentives turn help into grift

    For a transcript and more resources, visit Hyperfocus on Understood.org. You can also email us at [email protected].

    Listen to Everyone Gets a Juice Box, a new podcast from Understood.org where host Jessica Shaw has honest talks with parents raising kids who learn and think differently.
    Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

    This changed my mind on what’s possible with a learning disability

    03/12/2026 | 19 mins.
    Rae has a lifelong misconception about her dyscalculia turned on its head. And she learns why labels don’t mean limits.

    For more on this topic

    Listen: Kids are at a breaking point, and school policies might be to blame

    Listen: The uncertain future of special education in the United States

    The discrepancy model: What you need to know

    For a transcript and more resources, visit Hyperfocus on Understood.org. You can also email us at [email protected]

    .

    Listen to Everyone Gets a Juice Box, a new podcast from Understood.org where host Jessica Shaw has honest talks with parents raising kids who learn and think differently.
    Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

    Why there’s no “gold standard” for adult ADHD tests

    02/26/2026 | 26 mins.
    Last fall, I heard something that floored me: The tests we have for ADHD in adults don’t work very well.

    As an adult with ADHD, I think about this all the time because our diagnosis is so stigmatized and so misunderstood. It’s overdiagnosed. It’s underdiagnosed. Everybody has it. Nobody has it.

    If only there were a silver bullet or some test that could definitively say yes or no.

    So, I asked the two Chicago School faculty members who got me thinking about this after their presentation at the CHADD conference last year: Jessica Rosenfeld, a clinical psychologist, and Reneh Karamians, a  neurorehabilitation psychologist.

    They explained why adult ADHD diagnosis is so difficult, and how new scan technology holds promise for spotting ADHD in the brain. 

    For more on this topic

    Listen: Is ADHD genetic? We asked a Harvard scientist

    Listen: Understood Explains: ADHD in adults

    For a transcript and more resources, visit Hyperfocus on Understood.org. You can also email us at [email protected]

    .

    Listen to Everyone Gets a Juice Box, a new podcast from Understood.org where host Jessica Shaw has honest talks with parents raising kids who learn and think differently.
    Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

    Conduct disorder: A controversial diagnosis with lifelong consequences

    02/12/2026 | 25 mins.
    Diagnoses are meant to help people access care, but some diagnoses carry far more consequences than others. Conduct disorder is one of them.
    Diagnosing someone with conduct disorder can be like placing a lifelong label on them — a label that can shape how educators, clinicians, and institutions interpret behavior long after the diagnosis is made. Studies show that Black, brown, and low-income children are far more likely to be diagnosed with conduct disorder. And the stigma attached to that label can be severe. Even life-altering.
    For this episode, we spoke with our brilliant colleague, Dr. Kristin Carothers, a licensed clinical psychologist. She explains what conduct disorder is and why it’s so controversial. And she looks at how race and other biases factor into diagnosis — and what it means to give someone a label that is anything but neutral.
    For more on this topic
    Read: The difference between disruptive behavior disorders and ADHD
    Read: More than just a “bad kid”
    Read: Study on racial disparities in ADHD and conduct disorders
    Read: Misdiagnosis of mood disorders in Black teenagers
    For a transcript and more resources, visit Hyperfocus on Understood.org. You can also email us at [email protected]
    .

    Listen to Everyone Gets a Juice Box, a new podcast from Understood.org where host Jessica Shaw has honest talks with parents raising kids who learn and think differently.
    Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

    The ADHD content economy: How algorithms and incentives turn help into grift

    01/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    The ADHD internet is crowded and not all content is created equal. From unlicensed coaches to miracle cures and viral “hacks,” misinformation spreads fast and wide.
    The problem is that many prominent voices have little to no formal training. And algorithmic incentives encourage creators to bait their audience.
    Cate Osborn, known online as @catieosaurus, joins Hyperfocus to explain how the ADHD content economy works. She looks at why grifting thrives and how power, profit, and trust in online mental health spaces affect our understanding of ADHD.
    For more on this topic:  
    Read: What is an ADHD coach?
    Read: 50% of mental health TikToks contain misinformation (The Guardian)
    More on Cate: Cate’s book, tour dates, and podcast
    For a transcript and more resources, visit Hyperfocus on Understood.org. You can also email us at [email protected].

    Listen to Everyone Gets a Juice Box, a new podcast from Understood.org where host Jessica Shaw has honest talks with parents raising kids who learn and think differently.
    Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

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About Hyperfocus with Rae Jacobson

Hyperfocus is a show that zeroes in on what fascinates us about ADHD, mental health, and learning. Big questions like, “Does ADHD make you more likely to have postpartum depression?” Little nitpicks (TikTok was wrong about something?!), and personal conversations with everyone from old bosses and hilarious comedians, to leading researchers. Because on this show, hyperfocus isn’t the distraction — it’s the assignment.
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